Buckle Up for the Super Bull Pro Bull Riding Tour at Freedom Hall This Weekend

Photo by Clarence Alford/Pixabay

Bull riding enthusiasts can get ready to witness the Super Bull Pro Bull Riding Tour in Johnson City, Tennessee, on February 17th and 18th, 2023. The two-day event, sanctioned by the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association, offers an exciting competition showcasing professional bull riding at the Freedom Hall Civic Center.

Bull riding is known as the most dangerous eight seconds in sports, and the Super Bull Pro Bull Riding Tour is no exception. The competition requires balance, strength, and skill, as riders attempt to stay on the bull for eight seconds to earn a score. The cowboys must adapt to the bull's unpredictable movements, ranging from spinning into the rider's hand that's cinched close to the bull or away from that hand.

The Super Bull Pro Bull Riding Tour features two sections of bull riding: the long-go and the short-go. The long-go has 24 bulls, while the short-go sees the top eight riders compete. The winner is based on the rider with the highest score or who stayed on the bull the longest.

Injuries are common in bull riding, with riders often experiencing knee, elbow, or shoulder injuries. According to the Pro Rodeo Sports News, from 1989 to 2009, there were 16 fatalities in professional bull riding events, underscoring the risks involved. Despite these risks, many riders are drawn to the sport for the thrill of facing off against a powerful animal.

Cowboys are not the only ones who are injured during bull riding events. Bull riders are also at risk of being injured by the bulls, which weigh around 1,500 pounds. According to a study published in the Journal of Agromedicine, between 1992 and 2005, an estimated 2,865 injuries to rodeo participants and staff treated in U.S. emergency departments each year.

While the sport is dangerous, the Super Bull Pro Bull Riding Tour is an opportunity to showcase the sport and entertain fans. The event is known for its family-friendly atmosphere, and fans of all ages are welcome to attend. In addition to the bull riding competition, the event will feature food vendors, music, and other activities.

Tennessee has a long history of rodeo and bull riding. The state has numerous annual rodeos, including the National Junior High Finals Rodeo, held in Lebanon in 2021, and the Tri-State Rodeo, which takes place in Fort Madison, Iowa, but features several Tennessee riders.

In conclusion, the Super Bull Pro Bull Riding Tour is set to return to Johnson City, Tennessee, in February 2023. This two-day event, sanctioned by the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association, features skilled cowboys and powerful bulls in a thrilling showcase of professional bull riding. Despite the risks involved, the competition continues to attract talented riders from all over the country. This event promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of the sport.