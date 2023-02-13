Celebrate Love in Johnson City: A Guide to Valentine's Day

Photo by Karsten Winegeart/Unsplash on Unsplash

As Valentine's Day approaches, it's important to start thinking about how you want to spend this special day with your loved one. Johnson City, Tennessee, and the surrounding area offer plenty of opportunities for romantic and memorable experiences. You can make the most of your Valentine's Day with some preparation. Here are some tips for preparing for Valentine's Day 2023 in Johnson City and the surrounding area.

Make a reservation at a romantic restaurant

Johnson City is home to various restaurants that offer unique Valentine's Day menus and a romantic ambiance. Whether you're looking for a fancy night out or a more casual atmosphere, there's a restaurant to suit your needs. To ensure a table on Valentine's Day, make a reservation at your preferred restaurant as soon as possible. If you're looking for recommendations, some of the most popular romantic restaurants in Johnson City include Cafe Lola, Gormey and Company, the Bonefish Grill, and Carraba's Italian Grill.

Plan a scenic drive through the countryside

The surrounding area of Johnson City is filled with beautiful scenic drives, perfect for a romantic getaway with your loved one. Take a drive through the rolling hills and beautiful countryside, and stop at a scenic overlook for a picnic or to enjoy the view. Some of the most popular scenic drives in the area include the Roan Mountain State Park, Warriors Path State Park, Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium, and the drive along Watauga Lake between Hampton and Butler.

Visit a local winery or brewery

Johnson City and the surrounding area are home to several wineries and breweries, many of which offer tastings and tours. Spend the day exploring the local vineyards and trying different wines, or visit a brewery to taste local craft beer. If you're looking for recommendations, some of the most popular wineries and breweries in the area include Tennessee Hills Distillery (and the Brewstillery in Johnson City), Johnson City Brewing Company, Watauga Brewing Company, and Bays Mountain Brewing Company.

Take a hot air balloon ride

For a truly unique and romantic experience, consider taking a hot air balloon ride over Johnson City and the surrounding area. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the beautiful countryside from a different perspective and to create lasting memories with your loved one. Several local companies offer hot air balloon rides, including Adventure Time Ballooning in Kingsport.

Attend a concert or show

Johnson City is home to several performing arts venues, including the Freedom Hall Civic Center and the Johnson City Community Theater. Consider attending a concert or show on Valentine's Day for a night of music and entertainment with your loved one. Whether you're into classical music, rock, or something in between, there's sure to be a performance that suits your tastes.

Take a relaxing spa day

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and treat yourself and your loved one to a relaxing spa day. Johnson City and the surrounding area offer a variety of spas, many of which offer couples packages that include massages, facials, and other treatments. Some of the most famous spas in the area include The Austin Springs Spa & Salon, Essential Health Massage & Spa, A Serene Touch Massage Therapy, and Power of Touch Massage & Bodywork.

Plan a romantic getaway

If you want to get away from it all and spend quality time with your loved one, consider planning a romantic getaway. Johnson City and the surrounding area are home to a variety of bed and breakfasts, resorts, and cabin rentals, all perfect for a romantic escape. Some of the most popular romantic getaways in the area include Little Valley Mountain Resort, the Carnegie Hotel & Spa, The General Morgan Inn, the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center, and the Hotel Bristol. Whether you're looking for a cozy cabin in the woods or a luxurious resort, there's sure to be a romantic getaway that suits your needs and budget.

No matter what you choose to do, the key to a successful and memorable Valentine's Day is planning ahead and taking the time to enjoy the moment with your loved one. Whether exploring the countryside, trying new wines and beers, or enjoying a relaxing spa day, Johnson City and the surrounding area offer plenty of opportunities for a romantic and unforgettable Valentine's Day. So start planning and make this year's Valentine's Day the best!

