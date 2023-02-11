Glendale, AZ

Super Bowl Sunday: A Guide to Hosting the Ultimate Homegating Experience in Tennessee

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tDbnr_0kkSX8tP00
Photo byUSAG- Humphreys/Wikipedia Commons

Super Bowl LVII is finally here, and it's time to gear up for the biggest game of the year! This year's matchup features the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with kickoff set for 6:30 PM on Fox. Whether you're a die-hard football fan or enjoy the social aspect of the event, hosting a Super Bowl party at home in Tennessee can be a fun and memorable experience. Here are some tips for creating the ultimate Super Bowl experience for you and your guests.

Create a festive atmosphere

Set the tone for the day by decking out your home in team colors, balloons, and banners. You can also add some Tennessee flair to your decor by incorporating items like music, food, and drinks specific to the state. A festive atmosphere will help get everyone in the Super Bowl spirit and create a memorable experience.

Plan your menu

Food is a crucial part of any Super Bowl celebration, and Tennessee is home to some of the best southern cuisine in the country. From barbecued ribs to hot chicken, there are plenty of options for creating a menu that will satisfy all your guests. If you're feeling adventurous, try cooking up some of the signature dishes of the teams playing this year's game, such as Philly cheesesteaks or Kansas City-style barbecue. Don't forget the drinks! Whether you prefer sweet tea, lemonade, or a cold beer, make sure you have plenty of options for quenching your thirst during the game.

Set up the perfect viewing area

A comfortable and well-appointed viewing area is vital to a successful Super Bowl party. Make sure everyone has a great view of the TV, and consider investing in a sound system to enhance the audio experience. You can also add extra seating options like bean bag chairs or floor cushions for a more relaxed atmosphere. If you have a large group of guests, consider setting up multiple viewing areas to ensure everyone has a good view of the action.

Engage your guests

While the Super Bowl is the main event, there are plenty of opportunities to engage your guests during commercial breaks and halftime. Plan some fun activities like a Super Bowl-themed trivia contest, a friendly wager on the game's outcome, or a halftime snack competition. You can also encourage your guests to get involved by having them participate in a friendly football pool or making predictions about the game's outcome.

Make it an authentic Tennessee experience

The Volunteer State is home to some of the most passionate football fans in the country, and the Super Bowl is a time for them to come together and celebrate their love of the game. Incorporate elements of Tennessee culture into your party by playing music from local artists, serving dishes from local restaurants, and inviting guests to wear their favorite Tennessee team gear. You can also add a touch of Nashville to your event by incorporating live music or playing a playlist of classic country tunes.

Have fun! Above all, the most important aspect of any Super Bowl party is having a good time. So gather your friends and family, prepare for some football, and enjoy the experience of a lifetime! Whether you're rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles, this year's game will surely be an exciting and unforgettable event.

Get into the spirit of the game

One of the best things about the Super Bowl is the excitement and energy that comes with it. Please encourage your guests to get into the spirit of the game by wearing their favorite team's gear, painting their faces, or even dressing up in costume. You can also create a fun and interactive atmosphere by having a halftime show where everyone can dance and sing along to the music.

Don't forget the extras

Plenty of little touches can make a big difference when it comes to hosting a successful Super Bowl party. Consider providing snacks like popcorn, candy, and chips and decorations like streamers, balloons, and confetti. You can also add some interactive elements to your party, like a cornhole game or a table full of board games and card games for your guests to enjoy during commercial breaks and halftime.

Time and place

The Super Bowl start time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST / 5:30 CST, and the Fox's pregame show starts at 11 a.m. EST - believe it or not.

Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast live on Fox in the US. The Fox channel is available on cable TV, as well as via live-TV streaming services

If you get good TV reception, you can watch the broadcast on Fox for free over the air just by attaching an antenna to most any TV. You can also watch the Super Bowl for free on Fox in the US through its Fox Sports app without needing to authenticate with a cable, streaming or satellite login. Fox Sports has apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Xbox. 

With these tips, you'll be well on your way to hosting the ultimate Super Bowl party at home in Tennessee. So gather your friends and family, prepare for some football, and enjoy the experience of a lifetime! Whether you're a seasoned veteran of Super Bowl parties or a first-time host, these tips will help you create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tennessee# super bowl party# football# nfl# party

Comments / 0

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
9K followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Huntsville, AL

Tennessee National Guard Helicopter Crashes Near Huntsville

A Tennessee National Guard helicopter crashed in a remote area outside Huntsville, Alabama, at 3:01 p.m. on Wednesday, leading to the tragic loss of two lives. According to reports, the crash site was located along Highway 53 near Burwell Road, with few witnesses. The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are still being investigated, but the authorities have confirmed that the helicopter was a Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the Tennessee National Guard.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Buckle Up for the Super Bull Pro Bull Riding Tour at Freedom Hall This Weekend

Bull riding enthusiasts can get ready to witness the Super Bull Pro Bull Riding Tour in Johnson City, Tennessee, on February 17th and 18th, 2023. The two-day event, sanctioned by the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association, offers an exciting competition showcasing professional bull riding at the Freedom Hall Civic Center.

Read full story
Alcoa, TN

Increased Military Aircraft Sightings in Tri-Cities Raises Questions by Locals

Area residents in the Tri-Cities report an uptick in sightings of military aircraft in recent months, including cargo planes, refueling tankers, fighter jets, Sikorsky & Blackhawk helicopters, and others. These sightings have raised questions about the reasons for the increased activity and whether it could be related to any military operations in the region.

Read full story
79 comments
Tennessee State

Small Modular Reactors: A Solution for Tennessee's Energy Crisis?

U.S.S. Ronald ReaganPhoto byOfficial U.S. Navy Page/Flickr. The season's winter storms and freezing temperatures in Tennessee have brought the state's electricity grid to its knees, with widespread rolling brown-outs and black-outs affecting millions of residents. This crisis has raised questions about the reliability and resilience of Tennessee's energy infrastructure. It has prompted many to search for solutions to ensure a more secure and stable energy supply.

Read full story
4 comments
Johnson City, TN

Celebrate Love in Johnson City: A Guide to Valentine's Day

As Valentine's Day approaches, it's important to start thinking about how you want to spend this special day with your loved one. Johnson City, Tennessee, and the surrounding area offer plenty of opportunities for romantic and memorable experiences. You can make the most of your Valentine's Day with some preparation. Here are some tips for preparing for Valentine's Day 2023 in Johnson City and the surrounding area.

Read full story
Tennessee State

SpaceX: Revolutionizing the Cost of Space Flight and Improving Lives in Tennessee

Space exploration has always been a source of inspiration and wonder, but in recent years private space companies like SpaceX have brought this once far-off dream closer to reality. They are now having a tangible impact on our daily lives. In Tennessee, this impact is being felt in many ways, from job creation and economic development to education and technological innovation.

Read full story
2 comments
Blountville, TN

Fire & Water Waltz Class is Coming to Blountville this Saturday Evening

David Collins' Fire & Water Marcial Arts in Blountville is hosting a Waltz dance class fundraiser on February 11, 2023, to support the school and its community outreach programs.

Read full story
Washington County, TN

Maximize Your Tax Refund by Getting Ready Before Preparing Your 2023 Income Taxes

As we head into the 2023 tax season, it is crucial to start thinking about how to prepare your taxes. Whether you're an experienced taxpayer or this is your first time filing, some tips and tricks can help you prepare for this important process. Here are some of my top tips for preparing your 2023 income taxes in Washington County, Tennessee:

Read full story

Attending the Super Bowl: What It Really Costs and How to Make the Most of It

As a travel enthusiast and seasoned writer, I am often asked about the costs of attending major sporting events, notably the Super Bowl. With Super Bowl LVII taking place on February 5, 2023, now is the perfect time to discuss the "real cost" of attending the biggest game of the year.

Read full story
Bristol, VA

Cameo Theater to Host Billy Idol and Bret Michaels with Rebel Rock Street Show

The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia has a long and storied history as a hub for music and entertainment in the community. For generations, people have flocked to this historic venue to experience movies and live music, from up-and-coming artists to legendary performers. But like so many other venues across the country, the economy and pandemic brought the Cameo Theater to a halt, forcing it to close its doors for an extended period of time. New ownership and refurbishment have resurrected the iconic theater.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at Woodridge

Ballad Health System is bringing crucial behavioral health services to the region, with the addition of a brand new Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at Woodridge Hospital. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center is intended for patients experiencing behavioral health emergencies such as suicidal or homicidal ideation, acute psychosis, auditory and/or visual hallucinations, or any other extreme mental or emotional crises. It does not provide care for physical illnesses and injuries.

Read full story
4 comments
Johnson City, TN

Enjoying the Surprising Health and Community Benefits of City Parks and Recreation

Johnson City, Tennessee, is a city that boasts a rich history, vibrant culture, and a thriving economy. From its bustling downtown area to its pristine natural beauty, Johnson City is a city that truly has something for everyone. One of the key elements that set the Tri-Cites apart from other cities is its commitment to preserving and enhancing the area's natural beauty through its parks and green spaces. In this article, we'll take a closer look at how these city parks are helping to increase property values and making Johnson City a more desirable place to live.

Read full story
Tennessee State

The NSA's Secret Spy Balloons: Are They Over Tennessee?

Are There Spy Balloons Over Tennessee? The state of Tennessee is no stranger to unusual aerial activity. In recent years, there have been reports of everything from unidentified flying objects to mysterious drones flying over the state. So, it's not surprising that some residents are wondering if there might be spy balloons flying over Tennessee.

Read full story
9 comments

NPS to Introduce Parking Fees at Great Smoky Mountains National Park Next Month

The National Park Service (NPS) has announced as of March 2023, visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be required to pay a parking fee. The fee will apply to all visitors who park in designated areas within the park and is intended to help cover the costs of park maintenance and infrastructure improvements.

Read full story
6 comments
Tennessee State

Local Talented Songwriters Compete During the Annual Songwriters Week in Tennessee

Tennessee's 2023 Songwriters Week supports music venues, and supports songwriters, with live performances in all music genres. This drives visitation to the state and inspires travelers to experience the stories of music in Tennessee, its history, attractions and venues. Tennessee Songwriters Week 2023 will kick off with qualifying rounds the first two weeks of February.

Read full story
Tennessee State

House Subcommittee Approves Tennessee Bill Banning Forms of Adult Entertainment

Tennessee could soon ban drag shows and other adult entertainment performances if the bill passes the state legislature. The bill that would ban go-go dancers, exotic dancers, and strippers on public property and for those under 18 was approved by the Tennessee House Criminal Justice Subcommittee on January 31, advancing it in the Tennessee House.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

ATF Rule Could Make Some Tennessee Gun Owners Felons

A new ATF ruling may turn as many as 40 MILLION Americans into felons. The rule concerns firearm pistol braces. It doesn’t leave gun owners with many options to obey the new rule. They'll either have to destroy the firearm, turn it in, or apply for a tax stamp and hope it will arrive before the rule takes effect in the next 120 days.

Read full story
485 comments
Bristol, VA

Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!

Bristol Casino, located in the sweet spot of Southwest Virginia, is hosting a dealer hiring event for those interested in a career in the gaming industry. The event, taking place on Wednesday, February 1, from 4 - 7 PM, is an opportunity for job seekers to meet with hiring managers, learn about the various dealer positions available, and potentially secure a position on the spot.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call Home

When it comes to small towns in the South, Johnson City, Tennessee, might not be the first place that comes to mind. But this charming city nestled in the foothills of the Appalachians has a lot to offer residents and visitors alike. From natural beauty to a thriving arts and culture scene, here are just a few reasons why Johnson City is a great place to call home.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy