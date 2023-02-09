Attending the Super Bowl: What It Really Costs and How to Make the Most of It

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15zT82_0ki49MHQ00
Photo byNiklasfotografics/UnsplashonUnsplash

As a travel enthusiast and seasoned writer, I am often asked about the costs of attending major sporting events, notably the Super Bowl. With Super Bowl LVII taking place on February 5, 2023, now is the perfect time to discuss the "real cost" of attending the biggest game of the year.

Before we delve into the numbers, it is important to understand the allure of the Super Bowl. The event is much more than just a football game. It is a week-long celebration of all things football, complete with parties, concerts, and celebrity appearances. The halftime show is always one of the most talked-about performances of the year, and the commercials that air during the game are highly anticipated. The Super Bowl is a bucket list event for many sports fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jv0Pm_0ki49MHQ00
Photo byAnders Krøgh Jørgensen/UnsplashonUnsplash

According to Pick Wise, every year around the Super Bowl there is a discussion about the price of a ticket to the big game. As expected, the prices are high, bolstered by the enormity of the game and the litany of corporate sponsors snapping up tickets for partners, employees, and clients. Over the last three years, the average price for a ticket just to get into the stadium has fluctuated between $6,000 and $9,000 when taxes and fees were all accounted for. In 2020, the average ticket was around $7,000; in 2021, a Super Bowl ticket went for almost $9,000; and in 2022, tickets started at almost $7,000 and reached a maximum average price of $81,800, per NBC.

Breakdown

But, as with any high-demand event, the costs can add up quickly. From travel to lodging, tickets to food, the expenses can quickly pile up, making it difficult for some fans to justify the cost. In this article, I will break down the various costs associated with attending the Super Bowl so that you can determine the "real cost" of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Travel

The first significant expense for Super Bowl attendees is travel. Depending on where you are coming from, the cost of airfare, rental cars, or even trains can be substantial. A hotel room is also a significant expense for those coming from out of town.

If you are flying, be prepared to pay a premium for your tickets. Airfares tend to increase significantly in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, with some flights selling for over $1,000. Gas and parking costs can also add up for those driving to the event. If you are staying in a hotel, be prepared to pay a premium for your room. With many hotels booking up months in advance, prices can easily exceed $300 per night.

Tickets

Of course, the most significant expense for Super Bowl attendees is the cost of the game tickets. This year, Super Bowl LVII tickets are expected to be some of the most expensive in history, ranging from $5,000 to $15,000. This year, the lowest price for a single ticket to Super Bowl LVII is $4,400 before taxes and fees, according to Ticketmaster.

While these prices may seem steep, it is essential to remember that the Super Bowl is one of the most sought-after events of the year. In addition to the excitement of the game itself, attending the Super Bowl gives you access to a week-long celebration of football, complete with parties, concerts, and other events.

Other events

Suppose you are interested in attending one of the famous weekend events, such as Shaq’s Fun House or Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate Super Bowl Party. In that case, it will cost you $464 and $310 per ticket, respectively, according to TicketIQ.

Food and beverage

Another significant expense for Super Bowl attendees is food and beverage costs. With so many parties, concerts, and events occurring throughout the week, it is easy to spend a lot of money on food and drinks. In addition, many hotel rooms and suites come with minibars, which can add up quickly.

To keep costs in check, it is a good idea to budget for food and drinks before the event. This can help you avoid overspending and ensure you have enough money for other expenses.

Souvenirs

Finally, there are the costs associated with souvenirs and merchandise. From Super Bowl hats and t-shirts to programs and other memorabilia, there is no shortage of items to purchase during the big game week.

While it may be tempting to buy everything in sight, it is important to remember that these costs can add up quickly. To avoid overspending, it is a good idea to set a budget for souvenirs and merchandise before the event and stick to it.

In addition to these expenses, there are other costs to consider, such as transportation to and from events and any additional expenses that may come up during the trip.

It is also important to consider the cost of any experiences you may want to have while in town for the Super Bowl. Whether taking a stadium tour, attending a pre-game party, or simply exploring the city, these experiences can add up quickly.

So, what is the "real cost" of attending the Super Bowl? While it is difficult to give a specific number, the costs associated with attending the Super Bowl can easily exceed $10,000, and in some cases, they can reach over $20,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRLLo_0ki49MHQ00
Photo byPick Wise/Pickwise.com

However, you should remember that attending the Super Bowl is not just about the cost. It is an experience that will stay with you for a lifetime. From the excitement of the game to the camaraderie of fellow fans, the Super Bowl is a celebration of football that cannot be duplicated.

Attending the Super Bowl can be a costly experience, but for many fans, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that is well worth the investment. Whether you are a die-hard football fan or enjoy the experience of a major sporting event, the Super Bowl is an experience that will not soon be forgotten.

So, if you have the means and the desire, don't hesitate to invest in attending the Super Bowl. Just be sure to plan ahead, budget wisely, and make the most of your time in the city.

In the end, the "real cost" of attending the Super Bowl is not just measured in dollars and cents but in the memories and experiences that will last a lifetime. So, go ahead and make your plans, gather your friends, and prepare for an unforgettable Super Bowl LVII experience.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Big Game# Super Bowl# NFL# expense# experience

Comments / 0

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
9K followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Alcoa, TN

Increased Military Aircraft Sightings in Tri-Cities Raises Questions by Locals

Area residents in the Tri-Cities report an uptick in sightings of military aircraft in recent months, including cargo planes, refueling tankers, fighter jets, Sikorsky & Blackhawk helicopters, and others. These sightings have raised questions about the reasons for the increased activity and whether it could be related to any military operations in the region.

Read full story
53 comments
Tennessee State

Small Modular Reactors: A Solution for Tennessee's Energy Crisis?

U.S.S. Ronald ReaganPhoto byOfficial U.S. Navy Page/Flickr. The season's winter storms and freezing temperatures in Tennessee have brought the state's electricity grid to its knees, with widespread rolling brown-outs and black-outs affecting millions of residents. This crisis has raised questions about the reliability and resilience of Tennessee's energy infrastructure. It has prompted many to search for solutions to ensure a more secure and stable energy supply.

Read full story
4 comments
Johnson City, TN

Celebrate Love in Johnson City: A Guide to Valentine's Day

As Valentine's Day approaches, it's important to start thinking about how you want to spend this special day with your loved one. Johnson City, Tennessee, and the surrounding area offer plenty of opportunities for romantic and memorable experiences. You can make the most of your Valentine's Day with some preparation. Here are some tips for preparing for Valentine's Day 2023 in Johnson City and the surrounding area.

Read full story
Glendale, AZ

Super Bowl Sunday: A Guide to Hosting the Ultimate Homegating Experience in Tennessee

Super Bowl LVII is finally here, and it's time to gear up for the biggest game of the year! This year's matchup features the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with kickoff set for 6:30 PM on Fox. Whether you're a die-hard football fan or enjoy the social aspect of the event, hosting a Super Bowl party at home in Tennessee can be a fun and memorable experience. Here are some tips for creating the ultimate Super Bowl experience for you and your guests.

Read full story
Tennessee State

SpaceX: Revolutionizing the Cost of Space Flight and Improving Lives in Tennessee

Space exploration has always been a source of inspiration and wonder, but in recent years private space companies like SpaceX have brought this once far-off dream closer to reality. They are now having a tangible impact on our daily lives. In Tennessee, this impact is being felt in many ways, from job creation and economic development to education and technological innovation.

Read full story
2 comments
Blountville, TN

Fire & Water Waltz Class is Coming to Blountville this Saturday Evening

David Collins' Fire & Water Marcial Arts in Blountville is hosting a Waltz dance class fundraiser on February 11, 2023, to support the school and its community outreach programs.

Read full story
Washington County, TN

Maximize Your Tax Refund by Getting Ready Before Preparing Your 2023 Income Taxes

As we head into the 2023 tax season, it is crucial to start thinking about how to prepare your taxes. Whether you're an experienced taxpayer or this is your first time filing, some tips and tricks can help you prepare for this important process. Here are some of my top tips for preparing your 2023 income taxes in Washington County, Tennessee:

Read full story
Bristol, VA

Cameo Theater to Host Billy Idol and Bret Michaels with Rebel Rock Street Show

The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia has a long and storied history as a hub for music and entertainment in the community. For generations, people have flocked to this historic venue to experience movies and live music, from up-and-coming artists to legendary performers. But like so many other venues across the country, the economy and pandemic brought the Cameo Theater to a halt, forcing it to close its doors for an extended period of time. New ownership and refurbishment have resurrected the iconic theater.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at Woodridge

Ballad Health System is bringing crucial behavioral health services to the region, with the addition of a brand new Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at Woodridge Hospital. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center is intended for patients experiencing behavioral health emergencies such as suicidal or homicidal ideation, acute psychosis, auditory and/or visual hallucinations, or any other extreme mental or emotional crises. It does not provide care for physical illnesses and injuries.

Read full story
4 comments
Johnson City, TN

Enjoying the Surprising Health and Community Benefits of City Parks and Recreation

Johnson City, Tennessee, is a city that boasts a rich history, vibrant culture, and a thriving economy. From its bustling downtown area to its pristine natural beauty, Johnson City is a city that truly has something for everyone. One of the key elements that set the Tri-Cites apart from other cities is its commitment to preserving and enhancing the area's natural beauty through its parks and green spaces. In this article, we'll take a closer look at how these city parks are helping to increase property values and making Johnson City a more desirable place to live.

Read full story
Tennessee State

The NSA's Secret Spy Balloons: Are They Over Tennessee?

Are There Spy Balloons Over Tennessee? The state of Tennessee is no stranger to unusual aerial activity. In recent years, there have been reports of everything from unidentified flying objects to mysterious drones flying over the state. So, it's not surprising that some residents are wondering if there might be spy balloons flying over Tennessee.

Read full story
9 comments

NPS to Introduce Parking Fees at Great Smoky Mountains National Park Next Month

The National Park Service (NPS) has announced as of March 2023, visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be required to pay a parking fee. The fee will apply to all visitors who park in designated areas within the park and is intended to help cover the costs of park maintenance and infrastructure improvements.

Read full story
6 comments
Tennessee State

Local Talented Songwriters Compete During the Annual Songwriters Week in Tennessee

Tennessee's 2023 Songwriters Week supports music venues, and supports songwriters, with live performances in all music genres. This drives visitation to the state and inspires travelers to experience the stories of music in Tennessee, its history, attractions and venues. Tennessee Songwriters Week 2023 will kick off with qualifying rounds the first two weeks of February.

Read full story
Tennessee State

House Subcommittee Approves Tennessee Bill Banning Forms of Adult Entertainment

Tennessee could soon ban drag shows and other adult entertainment performances if the bill passes the state legislature. The bill that would ban go-go dancers, exotic dancers, and strippers on public property and for those under 18 was approved by the Tennessee House Criminal Justice Subcommittee on January 31, advancing it in the Tennessee House.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

ATF Rule Could Make Some Tennessee Gun Owners Felons

A new ATF ruling may turn as many as 40 MILLION Americans into felons. The rule concerns firearm pistol braces. It doesn’t leave gun owners with many options to obey the new rule. They'll either have to destroy the firearm, turn it in, or apply for a tax stamp and hope it will arrive before the rule takes effect in the next 120 days.

Read full story
480 comments
Bristol, VA

Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!

Bristol Casino, located in the sweet spot of Southwest Virginia, is hosting a dealer hiring event for those interested in a career in the gaming industry. The event, taking place on Wednesday, February 1, from 4 - 7 PM, is an opportunity for job seekers to meet with hiring managers, learn about the various dealer positions available, and potentially secure a position on the spot.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call Home

When it comes to small towns in the South, Johnson City, Tennessee, might not be the first place that comes to mind. But this charming city nestled in the foothills of the Appalachians has a lot to offer residents and visitors alike. From natural beauty to a thriving arts and culture scene, here are just a few reasons why Johnson City is a great place to call home.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, is a sport that has been gaining popularity for decades. With its high-speed action, intense competition, and sense of community and camaraderie, it's no wonder that fans from all over the country flock to venues like Bristol Motor Speedway.

Read full story
3 comments
Bristol, TN

Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern Food

Janie's Place, a new restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee, is quickly becoming a local favorite. The restaurant opened its doors just three weeks ago and offers a variety of delicious, homemade dishes that are sure to please local palates.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy