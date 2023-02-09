Attending the Super Bowl: What It Really Costs and How to Make the Most of It

Photo by Niklasfotografics/Unsplash on Unsplash

As a travel enthusiast and seasoned writer, I am often asked about the costs of attending major sporting events, notably the Super Bowl. With Super Bowl LVII taking place on February 5, 2023, now is the perfect time to discuss the "real cost" of attending the biggest game of the year.

Before we delve into the numbers, it is important to understand the allure of the Super Bowl. The event is much more than just a football game. It is a week-long celebration of all things football, complete with parties, concerts, and celebrity appearances. The halftime show is always one of the most talked-about performances of the year, and the commercials that air during the game are highly anticipated. The Super Bowl is a bucket list event for many sports fans.

According to Pick Wise, every year around the Super Bowl there is a discussion about the price of a ticket to the big game. As expected, the prices are high, bolstered by the enormity of the game and the litany of corporate sponsors snapping up tickets for partners, employees, and clients. Over the last three years, the average price for a ticket just to get into the stadium has fluctuated between $6,000 and $9,000 when taxes and fees were all accounted for. In 2020, the average ticket was around $7,000; in 2021, a Super Bowl ticket went for almost $9,000; and in 2022, tickets started at almost $7,000 and reached a maximum average price of $81,800, per NBC.

Breakdown

But, as with any high-demand event, the costs can add up quickly. From travel to lodging, tickets to food, the expenses can quickly pile up, making it difficult for some fans to justify the cost. In this article, I will break down the various costs associated with attending the Super Bowl so that you can determine the "real cost" of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Travel

The first significant expense for Super Bowl attendees is travel. Depending on where you are coming from, the cost of airfare, rental cars, or even trains can be substantial. A hotel room is also a significant expense for those coming from out of town.

If you are flying, be prepared to pay a premium for your tickets. Airfares tend to increase significantly in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, with some flights selling for over $1,000. Gas and parking costs can also add up for those driving to the event. If you are staying in a hotel, be prepared to pay a premium for your room. With many hotels booking up months in advance, prices can easily exceed $300 per night.

Tickets

Of course, the most significant expense for Super Bowl attendees is the cost of the game tickets. This year, Super Bowl LVII tickets are expected to be some of the most expensive in history, ranging from $5,000 to $15,000. This year, the lowest price for a single ticket to Super Bowl LVII is $4,400 before taxes and fees, according to Ticketmaster.

While these prices may seem steep, it is essential to remember that the Super Bowl is one of the most sought-after events of the year. In addition to the excitement of the game itself, attending the Super Bowl gives you access to a week-long celebration of football, complete with parties, concerts, and other events.

Other events

Suppose you are interested in attending one of the famous weekend events, such as Shaq’s Fun House or Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate Super Bowl Party. In that case, it will cost you $464 and $310 per ticket, respectively, according to TicketIQ.

Food and beverage

Another significant expense for Super Bowl attendees is food and beverage costs. With so many parties, concerts, and events occurring throughout the week, it is easy to spend a lot of money on food and drinks. In addition, many hotel rooms and suites come with minibars, which can add up quickly.

To keep costs in check, it is a good idea to budget for food and drinks before the event. This can help you avoid overspending and ensure you have enough money for other expenses.

Souvenirs

Finally, there are the costs associated with souvenirs and merchandise. From Super Bowl hats and t-shirts to programs and other memorabilia, there is no shortage of items to purchase during the big game week.

While it may be tempting to buy everything in sight, it is important to remember that these costs can add up quickly. To avoid overspending, it is a good idea to set a budget for souvenirs and merchandise before the event and stick to it.

In addition to these expenses, there are other costs to consider, such as transportation to and from events and any additional expenses that may come up during the trip.

It is also important to consider the cost of any experiences you may want to have while in town for the Super Bowl. Whether taking a stadium tour, attending a pre-game party, or simply exploring the city, these experiences can add up quickly.

So, what is the "real cost" of attending the Super Bowl? While it is difficult to give a specific number, the costs associated with attending the Super Bowl can easily exceed $10,000, and in some cases, they can reach over $20,000.

Photo by Pick Wise/Pickwise.com

However, you should remember that attending the Super Bowl is not just about the cost. It is an experience that will stay with you for a lifetime. From the excitement of the game to the camaraderie of fellow fans, the Super Bowl is a celebration of football that cannot be duplicated.

Attending the Super Bowl can be a costly experience, but for many fans, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that is well worth the investment. Whether you are a die-hard football fan or enjoy the experience of a major sporting event, the Super Bowl is an experience that will not soon be forgotten.

So, if you have the means and the desire, don't hesitate to invest in attending the Super Bowl. Just be sure to plan ahead, budget wisely, and make the most of your time in the city.

In the end, the "real cost" of attending the Super Bowl is not just measured in dollars and cents but in the memories and experiences that will last a lifetime. So, go ahead and make your plans, gather your friends, and prepare for an unforgettable Super Bowl LVII experience.