Johnson City, TN

Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at Woodridge

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIi1U_0kfaApzN00
Photo byWoodridge Hospital/Ballad Health

Ballad Health System is bringing crucial behavioral health services to the region, with the addition of a brand new Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at Woodridge Hospital.

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center is intended for patients experiencing behavioral health emergencies such as suicidal or homicidal ideation, acute psychosis, auditory and/or visual hallucinations, or any other extreme mental or emotional crises. It does not provide care for physical illnesses and injuries.

“The Woodridge Hospital Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center is one of the most important steps we’ve taken to address the health needs of our community. Immediately, this clinic creates a much-needed access point for behavioral healthcare, thereby enabling people who need intervention to reach experts and services that can help. However, the far-reaching effects of this clinic have the potential to alleviate larger problems in healthcare – issues that are afflicting communities nationwide, not just in our region. This is a forward-thinking, effective solution that addresses healthcare availability and access and builds a foundation for a better healthcare delivery system.” - Tammy Albright, CEO, Ballad Health behavioral health services

Before the crisis center, patients with behavioral health crises often arrived at emergency departments to wait until they could be seen by a behavioral health professional or be transferred to a behavioral health center. While the process kept the patient safe from immediate physical harm, the long waits could delay the implementation of a robust treatment plan, and the time spent in the emergency department contributed to emergency room overcrowding – another national healthcare problem.

“During an emergency, it’s imperative patients receive prompt, compassionate care, and to do that, it’s crucial they seek care from the right place,” Albright said. “Just as we work to ensure patients visit the right place for their physical health – such as differentiating between primary care, urgent care, and emergency rooms – we also want to make sure they’re going to the right place for behavioral health. Creating this walk-in clinic gives our community an important resource for their mental health, and it will help everyone – from the patients who need this crisis intervention, to those who have been affected by emergency room overcrowding, to our clinicians and team members who have worked to find solutions and overcome problems to nevertheless provide top-tier healthcare.”

The clinic is open to the public and can be accessed from the front entrance of Woodridge Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee. The behavioral health hospital will still receive inpatient referrals from surrounding facilities in addition to patients who use the crisis clinic. The clinic accepts insured and self-pay patients.

This addition ensures patients with emergent behavioral health needs can get an immediate evaluation and an appropriate treatment plan in a facility specifically equipped to manage those needs. Upon arrival at the walk-in center, a patient will be greeted and triaged for medical evaluation, after which, a behavioral health clinician will determine the appropriate treatment for the patient in either an inpatient or outpatient setting. The clinic is equipped with eight observation rooms, a triage room, and nursing stations.

“Our team members have already been providing excellent, nationally-recognized behavioral healthcare, and the new crisis center takes the quality of that healthcare to the next level,” said John Betts, administrator of Woodridge Hospital. “You could build the best facility in the world, and it wouldn’t mean anything without the healthcare professionals who are compassionate and dedicated to serving their community. I’ll be the first to say we have some of the best team members in the world right here at Woodridge Hospital.”

The Woodridge Hospital Behavioral Health Walk-In Crisis Center opens a year after the facility’s team earned the National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators (NDNQI) Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality. NDNQI awards are presented annually by Press Ganey, a national leader in healthcare consumer and workforce engagement, and they recognize the top-performing hospitals in each of six categories. Woodridge Hospital was named a best-performing psychiatric hospital for 2021.

Recipients of the award are chosen based on 17 criteria. Woodridge Hospital’s selection means its cumulative score was the highest of any psychiatric hospital considered for the award in the nation.

The NDNQI is the only nursing database that provides regular reporting of structure, process, and outcome indicators to evaluate nursing care at the unit level. The database has been used to solidify the link between nursing quality and better outcomes for patients.

In addition to this 2021 Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality, Woodridge Hospital also earned the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award in 2015, 2016, and 2017 for providing a patient experience ranked in the top 5% of hospitals measured.

“These awards are a testament to the work our team at Woodridge Hospital is doing to prioritize patient needs,” said Keith White, MD, chief medical officer of Ballad Health behavioral health services. “Our team encounters patients and families who are at challenging and uncertain points in their lives, so providing compassionate care is critical.

“What makes this recognition extra special is that we’re beginning the next chapter of behavioral healthcare in the Appalachian Highlands. Thanks to our excellent team, we know we’re ready to bring that next level of care to every patient in the region.”

Woodridge Hospital functions as an integral piece of Ballad Health’s behavioral health network. The full behavioral health network consists of hospitals, outpatient clinics, outpatient substance use disorder treatment centers, and supportive housing across Tennessee and Virginia. Last year, the system served thousands of adults, adolescents, and children in the Appalachian Highlands, totaling more than 4,400 unique patients seen for inpatient psychiatric care, with Ballad Health providers seeing more than 31,000 people for behavioral health needs.

Woodridge Hospital is a behavioral health hospital located in Johnson City, Tennessee. It provides inpatient and outpatient mental health services, including treatment for mental illnesses, addiction, and behavioral disorders. The hospital offers a range of treatments, including individual therapy, group therapy, and medication management, to help patients recover and improve their overall health and well-being.

The hospital staff includes mental health professionals, such as psychiatrists, psychologists, and licensed therapists, who work together to provide comprehensive care to patients. The hospital also offers a safe and supportive environment to help patients heal and recover.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# walk in# psychiatric# services# mental health# help

Comments / 4

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
9K followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Tennessee State

SpaceX: Revolutionizing the Cost of Space Flight and Improving Lives in Tennessee

Space exploration has always been a source of inspiration and wonder, but in recent years private space companies like SpaceX have brought this once far-off dream closer to reality. They are now having a tangible impact on our daily lives. In Tennessee, this impact is being felt in many ways, from job creation and economic development to education and technological innovation.

Read full story
1 comments
Blountville, TN

Fire & Water Waltz Class is Coming to Blountville this Saturday Evening

David Collins' Fire & Water Marcial Arts in Blountville is hosting a Waltz dance class fundraiser on February 11, 2023, to support the school and its community outreach programs.

Read full story
Washington County, TN

Maximize Your Tax Refund by Getting Ready Before Preparing Your 2023 Income Taxes

As we head into the 2023 tax season, it is crucial to start thinking about how to prepare your taxes. Whether you're an experienced taxpayer or this is your first time filing, some tips and tricks can help you prepare for this important process. Here are some of my top tips for preparing your 2023 income taxes in Washington County, Tennessee:

Read full story

Attending the Super Bowl: What It Really Costs and How to Make the Most of It

As a travel enthusiast and seasoned writer, I am often asked about the costs of attending major sporting events, notably the Super Bowl. With Super Bowl LVII taking place on February 5, 2023, now is the perfect time to discuss the "real cost" of attending the biggest game of the year.

Read full story
Bristol, VA

Cameo Theater to Host Billy Idol and Bret Michaels with Rebel Rock Street Show

The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia has a long and storied history as a hub for music and entertainment in the community. For generations, people have flocked to this historic venue to experience movies and live music, from up-and-coming artists to legendary performers. But like so many other venues across the country, the economy and pandemic brought the Cameo Theater to a halt, forcing it to close its doors for an extended period of time. New ownership and refurbishment have resurrected the iconic theater.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Enjoying the Surprising Health and Community Benefits of City Parks and Recreation

Johnson City, Tennessee, is a city that boasts a rich history, vibrant culture, and a thriving economy. From its bustling downtown area to its pristine natural beauty, Johnson City is a city that truly has something for everyone. One of the key elements that set the Tri-Cites apart from other cities is its commitment to preserving and enhancing the area's natural beauty through its parks and green spaces. In this article, we'll take a closer look at how these city parks are helping to increase property values and making Johnson City a more desirable place to live.

Read full story
Tennessee State

The NSA's Secret Spy Balloons: Are They Over Tennessee?

Are There Spy Balloons Over Tennessee? The state of Tennessee is no stranger to unusual aerial activity. In recent years, there have been reports of everything from unidentified flying objects to mysterious drones flying over the state. So, it's not surprising that some residents are wondering if there might be spy balloons flying over Tennessee.

Read full story
9 comments

NPS to Introduce Parking Fees at Great Smoky Mountains National Park Next Month

The National Park Service (NPS) has announced as of March 2023, visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be required to pay a parking fee. The fee will apply to all visitors who park in designated areas within the park and is intended to help cover the costs of park maintenance and infrastructure improvements.

Read full story
6 comments
Tennessee State

Local Talented Songwriters Compete During the Annual Songwriters Week in Tennessee

Tennessee's 2023 Songwriters Week supports music venues, and supports songwriters, with live performances in all music genres. This drives visitation to the state and inspires travelers to experience the stories of music in Tennessee, its history, attractions and venues. Tennessee Songwriters Week 2023 will kick off with qualifying rounds the first two weeks of February.

Read full story
Tennessee State

House Subcommittee Approves Tennessee Bill Banning Forms of Adult Entertainment

Tennessee could soon ban drag shows and other adult entertainment performances if the bill passes the state legislature. The bill that would ban go-go dancers, exotic dancers, and strippers on public property and for those under 18 was approved by the Tennessee House Criminal Justice Subcommittee on January 31, advancing it in the Tennessee House.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

ATF Rule Could Make Some Tennessee Gun Owners Felons

A new ATF ruling may turn as many as 40 MILLION Americans into felons. The rule concerns firearm pistol braces. It doesn’t leave gun owners with many options to obey the new rule. They'll either have to destroy the firearm, turn it in, or apply for a tax stamp and hope it will arrive before the rule takes effect in the next 120 days.

Read full story
478 comments
Bristol, VA

Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!

Bristol Casino, located in the sweet spot of Southwest Virginia, is hosting a dealer hiring event for those interested in a career in the gaming industry. The event, taking place on Wednesday, February 1, from 4 - 7 PM, is an opportunity for job seekers to meet with hiring managers, learn about the various dealer positions available, and potentially secure a position on the spot.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call Home

When it comes to small towns in the South, Johnson City, Tennessee, might not be the first place that comes to mind. But this charming city nestled in the foothills of the Appalachians has a lot to offer residents and visitors alike. From natural beauty to a thriving arts and culture scene, here are just a few reasons why Johnson City is a great place to call home.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, is a sport that has been gaining popularity for decades. With its high-speed action, intense competition, and sense of community and camaraderie, it's no wonder that fans from all over the country flock to venues like Bristol Motor Speedway.

Read full story
3 comments
Bristol, TN

Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern Food

Janie's Place, a new restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee, is quickly becoming a local favorite. The restaurant opened its doors just three weeks ago and offers a variety of delicious, homemade dishes that are sure to please local palates.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Discover the Future of Farming at the 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo at BMS

Farm Expo returns next weekend in 2023 at the Bristol Motor Speedway's South Building. Farm Expo 2023 is for farmers, gardeners, and families with interest. You can expect great farming and gardening products, live music, food, a petting zoo, demonstrations, face painting, the Farmer of the year award, and more.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Bristol Food Truck Rally at Lowe's Sees Big Success

Those looking for a tasty and unique dining experience headed to Lowe's in Bristol, Tennessee, tonight. The store was hosting a Food Truck Rally featuring a variety of local food trucks serving delicious dishes.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

Attorneys Constitute One Third of Congress - Should We Be Looking Elsewhere

Residents are all too familiar with the challenges facing our community. From economic struggles to healthcare issues, it's clear that we need strong leaders in Washington who can effectively address these problems. And while lawyers have traditionally been the go-to profession for political leadership, it's time we start considering bankers as a viable option.

Read full story
7 comments
Tennessee State

Tennesseans Worry About Government and Persecution

The double standards in the justice department and FBI have been a hot topic of discussion in recent years. The way in which these agencies treat Democrats vs. Republicans has come under scrutiny, with many questioning whether or not there is a bias at play.

Read full story
45 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy