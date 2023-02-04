NPS to Introduce Parking Fees at Great Smoky Mountains National Park Next Month

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEl0i_0kbsafGn00
Photo byGreat Smoky Mountains National Park/National Park Service

The National Park Service (NPS) has announced as of March 2023, visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be required to pay a parking fee. The fee will apply to all visitors who park in designated areas within the park and is intended to help cover the costs of park maintenance and infrastructure improvements.

The parking fee is part of the NPS's efforts to address the growing demand for park services and infrastructure and the increased costs of maintaining these facilities. The fee will be used to improve visitor facilities, roads, trails, and campgrounds and support conservation efforts in the park.

The Park it Forward parking tag program and increased camping fees begin soon. Parking tags will be required to be displayed on any motor vehicle parked within the park boundary beginning March 1, 2023. Approved parking rates are $5 for a daily parking tag, $15 for a parking tag for up to seven days, and $40 for an annual parking tag. All revenue will stay in the park to provide sustainable, year-round support focusing on improving the visitor experience, protecting resources, and maintaining trails, roads, historic structures, and facilities.  

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, located in Tennessee and North Carolina, is the most-visited national park in the United States, attracting millions of visitors each year. Introducing the parking fee is part of a more significant effort by the NPS to ensure that the park remains accessible and well-maintained for future generations.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the history of Great Smoky Mountains National Park and I’m honored to be a part of it. I have been incredibly encouraged by all the support, from across the country, and especially here in East Tennessee and Western North Carolina, for the opportunity to invest in the future care of this treasured park. We take great pride in being the country’s most visited national park, but that distinction comes with tremendous strain on our infrastructure. Now we will have sustained resources to ensure this sacred place is protected for visitors to enjoy for generations to come.”  - Superintendent Cassius Cash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcbWX_0kbsafGn00
Photo byGreat Smoky Mountains National Park/National Park Service

The Park it Forward and camping fee proposal was initially announced in April 2022, and the public was encouraged to submit its comments formally. This invitation generated 3,677 correspondences, and 15,512 independent comments were identified, categorized, and assessed as part of the review process. Correspondence was received from all 50 states. Overall, 85% expressed either strong support or included constructive ideas to improve the program. None of these voiced oppositions to the fee itself.  About 41% and 16% of all correspondences were from Tennessee and North Carolina residents. Support from the six counties bordering the park varied with 82% of Blount County, 73% of Sevier County, 90% of Cocke County, 60% of Graham County, NC, 60% of Swain County, NC, and 85% of Haywood County, NC residents who submitted feedback expressing either support or neutrality for the new parking fee.  

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bn3J2_0kbsafGn00
Photo byGreat Smoky Mountains National Park/National Park Service

The most prevalent comment regarding tag duration was support for an annual tag. In response, the Director of the National Park Service has authorized permission for the park to offer an annual tag, which will allow parking throughout the park from the date of purchase. While any visitor may purchase an annual parking tag, the approval for this option was sought by park leadership specifically for residents who are more likely to visit multiple times throughout the year. Park managers will continue incorporating substantive feedback into the Park it Forward implementation plan. Operational details, including where to purchase Park it Forward tags, will be posted on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/2023-fees.htm

Use of all park roads will remain toll-free. Parking tags will not be required for motorists who pass through the area or park for less than fifteen minutes. The tags will not guarantee a parking spot at a specific location. Parking will continue to be available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the park. To enhance the visitor experience by improving motorist and pedestrian safety, increasing traffic flow, and protecting roadside resources, unsafe roadside parking will be eliminated in specific areas across the park. 

Of the correspondences related to camping, 78% expressed support for backcountry fee increases, and 82% expressed support for front-country fee increases. Backcountry camping fees will be $8 per night, with a maximum of $40 per camper. Frontcountry family campsite fees will be $30 per night for primitive sites and $36 per night for sites with electrical hookups. Group camps, horse camps, and picnic pavilion fees will primarily increase by between 20 and 30 percent, depending on group size and location. Rates for daily rental of the Appalachian Clubhouse and Spence Cabin in Elkmont will be $300 and $200, respectively. For a complete listing of all front-country facility rates, please visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/2023-fees.htm. 

Year after year, Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park. Over the last decade, visitation increased by 57 percent to a record 14.1 million visits in 2021. With rising costs and more visitation, additional revenue is critical to support the park's upkeep. The new fee changes will allow park users to directly contribute towards protecting the park. 

The Federal Lands and Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) provides the authority to charge these fees. All funds generated through these recreation fees will remain in the Smokies to directly support costs for managing and improving services for visitors, such as trail maintenance, custodial services, trash removal, and supporting more law enforcement staff across the park. Please visit the Fee Program webpage for more information about the public comment process.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# parking# fee# national park# Park It Forward# Great Smoky Mountains National

Comments / 6

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
9K followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Bristol, VA

Cameo Theater to Host Rebel Rock Street Show with Billy Idol and Bret Michaels

The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia has a long and storied history as a hub for music and entertainment in the community. For generations, people have flocked to this historic venue to experience movies and live music, from up-and-coming artists to legendary performers. But like so many other venues across the country, the economy and pandemic brought the Cameo Theater to a halt, forcing it to close its doors for an extended period of time. New ownership and refurbishment have resurrected the iconic theater.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at Woodridge

Ballad Health System is bringing crucial behavioral health services to the region, with the addition of a brand new Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at Woodridge Hospital. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center is intended for patients experiencing behavioral health emergencies such as suicidal or homicidal ideation, acute psychosis, auditory and/or visual hallucinations, or any other extreme mental or emotional crises. It does not provide care for physical illnesses and injuries.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Enjoying the Surprising Health and Community Benefits of City Parks and Recreation

Johnson City, Tennessee, is a city that boasts a rich history, vibrant culture, and a thriving economy. From its bustling downtown area to its pristine natural beauty, Johnson City is a city that truly has something for everyone. One of the key elements that set the Tri-Cites apart from other cities is its commitment to preserving and enhancing the area's natural beauty through its parks and green spaces. In this article, we'll take a closer look at how these city parks are helping to increase property values and making Johnson City a more desirable place to live.

Read full story
Tennessee State

The NSA's Secret Spy Balloons: Are They Over Tennessee?

Are There Spy Balloons Over Tennessee? The state of Tennessee is no stranger to unusual aerial activity. In recent years, there have been reports of everything from unidentified flying objects to mysterious drones flying over the state. So, it's not surprising that some residents are wondering if there might be spy balloons flying over Tennessee.

Read full story
8 comments
Tennessee State

Local Talented Songwriters Compete During the Annual Songwriters Week in Tennessee

Tennessee's 2023 Songwriters Week supports music venues, and supports songwriters, with live performances in all music genres. This drives visitation to the state and inspires travelers to experience the stories of music in Tennessee, its history, attractions and venues. Tennessee Songwriters Week 2023 will kick off with qualifying rounds the first two weeks of February.

Read full story
Tennessee State

House Subcommittee Approves Tennessee Bill Banning Forms of Adult Entertainment

Tennessee could soon ban drag shows and other adult entertainment performances if the bill passes the state legislature. The bill that would ban go-go dancers, exotic dancers, and strippers on public property and for those under 18 was approved by the Tennessee House Criminal Justice Subcommittee on January 31, advancing it in the Tennessee House.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

ATF Rule Could Make Some Tennessee Gun Owners Felons

A new ATF ruling may turn as many as 40 MILLION Americans into felons. The rule concerns firearm pistol braces. It doesn’t leave gun owners with many options to obey the new rule. They'll either have to destroy the firearm, turn it in, or apply for a tax stamp and hope it will arrive before the rule takes effect in the next 120 days.

Read full story
478 comments
Bristol, VA

Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!

Bristol Casino, located in the sweet spot of Southwest Virginia, is hosting a dealer hiring event for those interested in a career in the gaming industry. The event, taking place on Wednesday, February 1, from 4 - 7 PM, is an opportunity for job seekers to meet with hiring managers, learn about the various dealer positions available, and potentially secure a position on the spot.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call Home

When it comes to small towns in the South, Johnson City, Tennessee, might not be the first place that comes to mind. But this charming city nestled in the foothills of the Appalachians has a lot to offer residents and visitors alike. From natural beauty to a thriving arts and culture scene, here are just a few reasons why Johnson City is a great place to call home.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, is a sport that has been gaining popularity for decades. With its high-speed action, intense competition, and sense of community and camaraderie, it's no wonder that fans from all over the country flock to venues like Bristol Motor Speedway.

Read full story
3 comments
Bristol, TN

Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern Food

Janie's Place, a new restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee, is quickly becoming a local favorite. The restaurant opened its doors just three weeks ago and offers a variety of delicious, homemade dishes that are sure to please local palates.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Discover the Future of Farming at the 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo at BMS

Farm Expo returns next weekend in 2023 at the Bristol Motor Speedway's South Building. Farm Expo 2023 is for farmers, gardeners, and families with interest. You can expect great farming and gardening products, live music, food, a petting zoo, demonstrations, face painting, the Farmer of the year award, and more.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Bristol Food Truck Rally at Lowe's Sees Big Success

Those looking for a tasty and unique dining experience headed to Lowe's in Bristol, Tennessee, tonight. The store was hosting a Food Truck Rally featuring a variety of local food trucks serving delicious dishes.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

Attorneys Constitute One Third of Congress - Should We Be Looking Elsewhere

Residents are all too familiar with the challenges facing our community. From economic struggles to healthcare issues, it's clear that we need strong leaders in Washington who can effectively address these problems. And while lawyers have traditionally been the go-to profession for political leadership, it's time we start considering bankers as a viable option.

Read full story
7 comments
Tennessee State

Tennesseans Worry About Government and Persecution

The double standards in the justice department and FBI have been a hot topic of discussion in recent years. The way in which these agencies treat Democrats vs. Republicans has come under scrutiny, with many questioning whether or not there is a bias at play.

Read full story
45 comments
Bristol, TN

New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State Street

A new duckpin bowling establishment, Pins & Friends, has recently opened its doors on State Street in Bristol, Tennessee, bringing a unique form of entertainment to the area. Duckpin bowling, a variation of the popular sport that originated in Baltimore, Maryland in the early 1900s, is known for its smaller balls and pins and offers a challenging yet fun experience for bowlers of all skill levels.

Read full story
1 comments
Bristol, TN

Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic Uncertainty

With record inflation and food prices growing faster than ever, I'm planning a return to vegetable gardening. It was only a short time ago that I could get by with $150 per month feeding a family of four when cooking at home. In January I've already spent nearly $400 in groceries. While spring may seem like the obvious choice to planning, there are several reasons why January is be the ideal time to start planning your garden - particularly when it comes to inflation and the current economy.

Read full story
1 comments
Jonesborough, TN

Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in February

The 8th Annual Jonesborough Chocolate Festival is a sweet event that will delight chocolate lovers of all ages. The festival will occur on February 10th and 11th, 2023, in historic Jonesborough, Tennessee. Sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA), this festival will feature a wide variety of delicious chocolate treats in celebration of Jonesborough’s Chocolate Fest.

Read full story
Bluff City, TN

Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New Members

The Bluff City Rescue Squad is on a mission to recruit new members to help serve the community. The all-volunteer organization, which has been providing emergency medical services to the city and surrounding areas for over 50 years, needs more dedicated individuals to join its team.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy