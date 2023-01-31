Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!

Photo by Michał Parzuchowski/Unsplash on Unsplash

Dealers wanted

Bristol Casino, located in the sweet spot of Southwest Virginia, is hosting a dealer hiring event for those interested in a career in the gaming industry. The event, taking place on Wednesday, February 1, from 4 - 7 PM, is an opportunity for job seekers to meet with hiring managers, learn about the various dealer positions available, and potentially secure a position on the spot.

Individuals interested in attending the hiring event must pre-register, bring their resumes, and be prepared for on-site interviews. Bristol Casino is seeking individuals with excellent customer service skills, the ability to work well in a fast-paced environment, and a strong understanding of the rules and regulations of various casino games.

Working as a dealer at Bristol Casino can be a highly rewarding experience. Not only does the casino offer competitive salaries, flexible schedules, and a supportive work environment, but dealers also have the opportunity to interact with a diverse range of people and create unforgettable experiences for guests.

In addition to being a fun and exciting workplace, Bristol Casino is the future home of Bristol Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Resort. It is committed to providing growth opportunities for its employees. Dealers who perform well and demonstrate a commitment to the company can typically expect to be considered for promotions and advancement.

Those interested in attending the dealer hiring event should pre-register online here. The event is open to all interested individuals, regardless of prior experience in the gaming industry. Bristol Casino offers a unique and exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and growing industry, whether you are just starting your career or looking for a change.

This hiring event is for part-time positions, with the potential opportunity to move to a full-time position. Selected applicants will be invited to start the Dealer Training Course. Business attire is recommended, and applicants must bring a printed copy of their resume to the event.

Don't miss this chance to start a fulfilling career in the exciting world of gaming. Join Bristol Casino at their dealer hiring event and take the first step towards a new future.

About the Casino