Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!

Bristol Casino, located in the sweet spot of Southwest Virginia, is hosting a dealer hiring event for those interested in a career in the gaming industry. The event, taking place on Wednesday, February 1, from 4 - 7 PM, is an opportunity for job seekers to meet with hiring managers, learn about the various dealer positions available, and potentially secure a position on the spot.
Individuals interested in attending the hiring event must pre-register, bring their resumes, and be prepared for on-site interviews. Bristol Casino is seeking individuals with excellent customer service skills, the ability to work well in a fast-paced environment, and a strong understanding of the rules and regulations of various casino games.
Working as a dealer at Bristol Casino can be a highly rewarding experience. Not only does the casino offer competitive salaries, flexible schedules, and a supportive work environment, but dealers also have the opportunity to interact with a diverse range of people and create unforgettable experiences for guests.
In addition to being a fun and exciting workplace, Bristol Casino is the future home of Bristol Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Resort. It is committed to providing growth opportunities for its employees. Dealers who perform well and demonstrate a commitment to the company can typically expect to be considered for promotions and advancement.
Those interested in attending the dealer hiring event should pre-register online here. The event is open to all interested individuals, regardless of prior experience in the gaming industry. Bristol Casino offers a unique and exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and growing industry, whether you are just starting your career or looking for a change.
This hiring event is for part-time positions, with the potential opportunity to move to a full-time position. Selected applicants will be invited to start the Dealer Training Course. Business attire is recommended, and applicants must bring a printed copy of their resume to the event.
Don't miss this chance to start a fulfilling career in the exciting world of gaming. Join Bristol Casino at their dealer hiring event and take the first step towards a new future.
‘Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock’ is a temporary full-service casino boasting 30,000 square feet of casino space and featuring 870 slots, 21 tables, and a sportsbook, located at 500 Gate City Highway at the site of the former Bristol Mall. The space includes a main casino floor and non-smoking and high-limit gaming areas. Guests also can enjoy Brick’d, a brick oven pizza, Mr. Lucky’s and grab-and-go food outlet, and Bristol Bar, a sports bar and lounge with live entertainment. The permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is expected to open in spring 2024. For more information, please visit https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.
