Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern Food

Photo by John Dabbs/Photographer

Janie's Place, a new restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee, is quickly becoming a local favorite. The restaurant opened its doors just three weeks ago and offers a variety of delicious, homemade dishes that are sure to please local palates.

Photo by John Dabbs/Photographer

The new backyard

Janie's Place is owned and operated by Janie Shope, a lifelong resident of Bristol who has always had a passion for restaurants. She decided to open her restaurant after working with Donna Hilzendager, who recently retired as owner of the Backyard Grill - newly renamed Janie's Place after a one-week closure and turnaround with a new proprietor. The familiar location at 725 Bluff City Highway enjoys less traffic noise than the Volunteer Parkway, with enough trees in the area to provide a relaxing atmosphere.

Southern - local favorites

Chicken livers and fried catfish - the most popular entrees Photo by John Dabbs/Photograher

The menu at Janie's Place features a variety of dishes, from classic Southern favorites to more contemporary dishes. The most popular items on the menu include chicken livers, fried catfish, and baked beans. Shope says the baked beans are a big hit and are made using her mother's recipe. The restaurant also offers a selection of salads, sandwiches, and soups for those looking for something lighter. You finish off your meal with a homemade dessert.

Warm and welcome

In addition to the delicious food, Janie's Place boasts a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere. The restaurant has a contemporary, homey feel, warm colors, and cozy seating. "I want people to feel at home when they come here," said Shope.

Main dining room Photo by John Dabbs/Photographer

One thing that sets Janie's Place apart from other restaurants in the area is the friendly and attentive service. The staff at Janie's Place is known for going above and beyond to ensure every customer has a great experience. During my visit, Shope was a bundle of energy, waiting tables, running the checkout counter, and delivering food. "We want people to feel like they're part of the family when they come here," said Shope.

Family help Photo by John Dabbs/Photographer

Janie's Place is quickly becoming a go-to spot for locals and visitors. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, Monday - Friday, from 11 AM to 7 PM. It is also available for private events, with an enclosed deck for extra seating.

Expanded outdoor seating option Photo by John Dabbs/Photographer

Janie Shope says she worked as a server since she was a teen and had worked for Hilzendager for seven years, during which they worked out the details for her taking ownership of the restaurant upon her retirement. Shope managed SunCom Credit Union for 26 years before returning to restaurant life full-time. She is the restaurant's "jack of all trades," waiting tables, cooking, cleaning, running the register, and handling what needs to be done.

Janie Shope waiting tables - she wouldn't let me get her face. Photo by John Dabbs/Photographer

Janie's Place keeps part of its family atmosphere by keeping a small family knit working together. She says her mother used to help out around the restaurant - she died in October. Shope's father helps out and was there during my visit; her brother is a big help and works here as well. The staff of seven employees comes together, with Hilzendager's son Trey staying on and working as the main cook.

Shope kept most of the same recipes and menu items from the Backyard Grill and added a few items - like the taco salad. The food is well presented, the servings are generous, and the taste is spot on.

One of my favorites - pinto beans and cornbread Photo by Nikki Lewin-Dabbs/Photographer

If you're looking for a delicious and comforting meal in Bristol, Tennessee, check out Janie's Place at 725 Bluff City Highway. With its delicious food, welcoming atmosphere, and friendly service, it's sure to be your new favorite restaurant.