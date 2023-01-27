Discover the Future of Farming at the 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo at BMS

Photo by Amy Reed/Unsplash on Unsplash

Farm Expo returns next weekend in 2023 at the Bristol Motor Speedway's South Building. Farm Expo 2023 is for farmers, gardeners, and families with interest. You can expect great farming and gardening products, live music, food, a petting zoo, demonstrations, face painting, the Farmer of the year award, and more.

The Farm Expo can be found at the BMS - South Building at 106 Thunder Valey Drive in Bristol, Tennessee. The expo runs Saturday, February 4, from 9 AM - 6 PM and on Sunday, February 5, from 10 AM to 4 PM.

The Bristol TN Farm Expo is a highly-anticipated event for farmers and gardening enthusiasts in the local community. The expo offers various exhibits, activities, and events highlighting the latest in farming and gardening technology, techniques, and trends.

Visitors to the expo can expect to see a diverse range of exhibitors, including farm equipment manufacturers, seed companies, and suppliers of fertilizers, pesticides, and other agricultural products. There will be displays of the latest in farming and gardening equipment and demonstrations of how to use them effectively.

In addition to the exhibits, the expo also features several engaging and entertaining activities, such as live music, cloggers, and a petting zoo. There will also be landscape and garden designers to give advice and tips on creating beautiful and functional outdoor spaces.

One of the expo's highlights is meeting and networking with other farmers, gardeners, and industry professionals. Attendees can learn from the experts and gain valuable insights into the latest trends and best practices in the agriculture industry.

Overall, the Bristol TN Farm Expo is an event that promises to be informative and fun for everyone. Whether you're a farmer, gardener, or just someone interested in agriculture and the environment, you'll find something interesting at this exciting event.

For more information, check out their website, or find them on their site at Facebook.com.