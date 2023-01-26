Bristol, TN

Bristol Food Truck Rally at Lowe's Sees Big Success

Those looking for a tasty and unique dining experience headed to Lowe's in Bristol, Tennessee, tonight. The store was hosting a Food Truck Rally featuring a variety of local food trucks serving delicious dishes.

The event started at 4 PM and ran until 8 PM, giving patrons plenty of time to sample the offerings from the different food trucks. The vendors offered everything from classic American fare to international cuisine, so there was something for everyone.

One of the featured food trucks was "Opie's Pizza Wagon," serving authentic Italian street pizza, and "Baked and Loaded" was on hand, offering up their entrees based on baked potatoes. Other vendors included "Diggy Donuts, Fork In The Road, and Trunky Cheese," among others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afU4v_0kRQhH1m00
Photo byOpie's Pizza Wagon/Facebook

Each food truck had a decent line of people waiting to order as I checked out the event Wednesday night. Lowe's on the Volunteer Parkway in Bristol has graciously allowed the rallies to be set up along the parkway at the edge of the parking lot.

Food trucks seem to be all the rage in recent years, with many people dropping more cash at a food truck than they would typically spend at a fast food restaurant. Not all food trucks have fast service, as they attempt to serve really good food, not simply pre-packaged fast food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRXZe_0kRQhH1m00
Photo byShane's Place/Facebook

Many food trucks have a dedicated website or social media presence to advertise their schedule. These trucks not only build a steady clientele but also build a following. Shane Lewin of Shane's Place says, "I have people who follow me from town to town and show up out of the blue. It's pretty cool to know they like our food that well."

In speaking with several people Wednesday evening, I was told many times they like the food trucks because they offer something different than what's typically available in the area. These patrons also like the familiarization of having eaten at a truck before, if even in a different location - because the food is the same, and they know what to expect.

Since COVID, the restaurant and food truck business has changed dramatically in the Tri-Cities.

