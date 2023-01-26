Attorneys Constitute One Third of Congress - Should We Be Looking Elsewhere

The right leadership

Residents are all too familiar with the challenges facing our community. From economic struggles to healthcare issues, it's clear that we need strong leaders in Washington who can effectively address these problems. And while lawyers have traditionally been the go-to profession for political leadership, it's time we start considering bankers as a viable option.

With their experience in finance and data analysis, bankers have the skills necessary to balance budgets, make sound investments, and keep the economy growing. These skills are particularly important in Sullivan County, where the economy has not been keeping pace with the state's other metro areas. A leader with a solid financial background would be well-suited to addressing our community's economic challenges.

But it's not just about the economy. Bankers also bring expertise in decision-making that can be invaluable in public office. They understand numbers, statistics, and how to make decisions based on data. This is particularly important in healthcare, affecting every Sullivan County resident. A leader with a background in finance would be able to navigate the complex healthcare system and make informed decisions that benefit our community.

There are examples of bankers being successful in federal office. One of the most notable examples is Senator Crapo from Idaho; he is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. He has passed several important pieces of legislation that have helped spur economic growth in his state and improve the lives of his constituents.

It's not to say that one profession is inherently better than the other, both lawyers and bankers have strengths and weaknesses, and both can make valuable contributions in public office. But as we look to the future and the challenges ahead, it's clear that a balance of skills and expertise is needed to lead effectively. Sullivan County needs leaders who can address our community's economic and healthcare challenges, and bankers are well-suited to do just that.

History

For most of our history, the majority of congress was dominated by members with legal backgrounds. In the 1970s, the House of Representatives saw this group fall into the minority. We've traditionally seen at least 40% having a legal background since then, with the 117th Congress composed of 1/3 attorneys or at least with a JD degree in both the House and Senate.

As we head into the next election cycle, Sullivan County residents need to consider the qualifications and experience of the candidates running for federal office. Are they lawyers or bankers? Do they have the skills and expertise necessary to address our community's issues? These are essential questions to consider when casting your vote. Let's ensure we elect leaders who can effectively lead Sullivan County into a brighter future."

We should encourage everyone to research candidates running for office in their area and consider the skills and experience they bring to the table when making their decision. The residents of Sullivan County need leaders who can address the community's economic and healthcare challenges, and a balance of skills and expertise from lawyers and bankers would be beneficial.

Rough breakdown

About 40% of the members of Congress are lawyers. This is not surprising, as the legal profession is often seen as a stepping stone to politics. Lawyers are trained to think critically, argue persuasively, and navigate complex legal systems, all beneficial political skills.

Many members of Congress have backgrounds in business, particularly in the fields of finance and real estate. These individuals bring valuable experience in budgeting, financial management, and decision-making to Congress.

Other members of Congress have experience working in politics, such as serving as staff members or elected officials at the state or local level. This experience can be beneficial in navigating the political landscape in Washington, D.C.

While other professions such as educators, military, health, and other fields also hold a percentage of representation in Congress, lawyers hold the most seats by a large margin, followed by those from the real estate and financial services sector. This writer cannot help but wonder if our laws are so complex because they are written by attorneys.