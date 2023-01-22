New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State Street

Photo by Bristol Tennessee City Schools/Facebook

A new duckpin bowling establishment, Pins & Friends, has recently opened its doors on State Street in Bristol, Tennessee, bringing a unique form of entertainment to the area.

Duckpin bowling, a variation of the popular sport that originated in Baltimore, Maryland in the early 1900s, is known for its smaller balls and pins and offers a challenging yet fun experience for bowlers of all skill levels.

Photo by John Dabbs/Photographer

The new establishment, which is located at 700 State Street, Bristol, Tennessee, features state-of-the-art lanes, automatic scoring systems, a bar and restaurant for all of your duckpin bowling needs. In addition to traditional bowling, the offer other vintage games from Flip Side Arcade, and special events.

Pins & Friends opened for business with regular hours on December 12, 2022, and held there Grand Opening on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Photo by John Dabbs/Photographer

Owner Chip Zimmerman says they are thrilled to bring this exciting new entertainment option to the community. We believe duckpin bowling is the perfect activity for families, friends, and groups looking for a unique and fun experience.

The alley also has a full-service restaurant and bar, serving a variety of food and drinks. They want to provide a complete entertainment experience for customers and offer a place where they can enjoy great food and drinks while they bowl.

The new establishment is open seven days a week and is already receiving rave customer reviews. If you're looking for a fun and unique activity, check out the new duckpin bowling alley on State Street.

Photo by John Dabbs/Photographer

Hours:

Sunday, Noon - 10 pm

Monday - Thursday 3 pm - 10 pm

Friday & Saturday 10 am - midnight

About

Pins & Friends is a modern upscale duckpin bowling alley with eight lanes, video games, vintage pinball machines and other games. The facility has a bar with six large flat screen TVs, party/event rooms, and a balcony seating area for additional dining.

You'll find the new restaurant/alley across the road from the Cameo Theater and Burger Bar on State Street - on the Tennessee side of the line. My wife and I tried the burgers and fries while there. We were surprised by the smaller size of the hamburgers, but they tasted well and were quite filling. Looks can be deceiving. We saw a family enjoying chicken wings near us and they looked very good too. It's hard to go wrong with the simple menu they've put forth.

You can find their menu and more information about the place on their website, PinsandFriends.com.