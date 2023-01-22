Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic Uncertainty

Photo by Paula Heckathorn/Unsplash on Unsplash

With record inflation and food prices growing faster than ever, I'm planning a return to vegetable gardening. It was only a short time ago that I could get by with $150 per month feeding a family of four when cooking at home. In January I've already spent nearly $400 in groceries. While spring may seem like the obvious choice to planning, there are several reasons why January is be the ideal time to start planning your garden - particularly when it comes to inflation and the current economy.

First and foremost, planning your garden in January allows you to take advantage of sales and deals on gardening supplies. Many nurseries and garden centers offer discounts on seeds and plants during the off-season, so you can save money on your gardening expenses. With inflation on the rise and economic uncertainty still prevalent, every dollar saved can make a big difference.

Planning

I might also add that it gives us an outlet during the cold days with inclement weather when we have cabin fever. It gives us hope and more to look forward to in the spring and summer. At our family farm, Whitetop Creek Farm, in Bristol, Tennessee, we often plan during this time of year when we can't work the fields. Even with the farm undergoing many changes during recent years, we are beginning to regroup and start working it at least for our own consumption.

Additionally, planning your garden in January allows you to research and choose plants that are well-suited to your local climate. This can help ensure that your plants will thrive and flourish once the weather warms up, saving you money in the long run. With the current inflation and economic uncertainty, it is more important than ever to make the most of every dollar you spend.

Furthermore, planning your garden in January also allows you to prepare the soil and make any necessary adjustments to your garden layout. This can help ensure that your garden will be ready to go as soon as the weather warms up, saving you time and money in the long run.

While it may seem counterintuitive to start planning your garden in the middle of winter, the truth is that January is the perfect time to start thinking about your garden. By taking advantage of sales, researching the best plants for your climate, and preparing your soil and garden layout, you can save money and ensure your garden will succeed.

My wife Nikki driving the tractor for the first time. Photo by John Dabbs/Photographer

Help for newbies and experienced farmers

The University of Tennessee, Agriculture Extension Service provides many helpful guides for planning, planting, harvesting, and preserving your crops. You can find many brochures at your local extension agent's office. You'll also find many resources to get started at their website here, about the Tennessee Vegetable Garden.

Another favorite resource of mind is the Old Farmer's Almanac. You can find their garden planner here. They also have a planting calendar available online that provides the best frost and lunar schedules for optimal planting in your area. Old-timers used to plant by the signs of the moon, believing it provided a larger fruits and vegetables and a better yield. You can find more information about those signs on the site. The link for their planting schedule for Bristol, Tennessee (2023) is here.

Tips for new gardeners

If you're new to gardening, or this is your first time managing your own garden (as opposed to just helping your parents when you were younger), here are few simple tips to help you get started:

Start small. It's better to begin with a small garden and gradually expand as you gain experience and confidence. Learn the basics. Understand the importance of soil, sun, water and air for plants growth. Learn about different types of plants and their specific needs. Plan your garden. Make a sketch or map of your garden and mark the location of plants, paths, and nearby features like your house, pond, driveway, or shed. Plant at the right time. Know the best time to plant for your area and the specific plants you want to grow. Keep things simple. Avoid trying to do too much at once, or trying to grow too many different types of plants. Be patient. Gardening takes time and effort, and it can be frustrating when things don't go as planned. Keep in mind that gardening is a process, and that it takes time for plants to grow and mature. Keep records. Keep track of what you planted, when and where, so that you can learn from your successes and mistakes. Consider joining a gardening community, online or local. This can be a great way to learn from more experienced gardeners and get advice and inspiration. You may even want to talk to your neighbors. Have fun! Gardening should be an enjoyable and rewarding experience.

Remember, gardening is a learning process, and you will make mistakes, but that's how you learn and become a better gardener.

Reap what you sow

You'll likely find that eating fresh fruits and vegetables from your own garden is more satisfying, and the foods taste better than those purchased at the grocery store. The reason is two-fold. It's because you worked and nurtured your crop so you have sweat equity, and because you are able to harvest foods straight from the vine when they are at their peak. Foods purchased in the store are often frozen or processed to make them last longer. They are often picked before they are fully ripe due to allow for processing time and keep them more firm to last through processing.

Give it a try, if only in your flower beds and some planters. It's very rewarding to grow your own food - even if only a portion of what you consume.