Jonesborough, TN

Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in February

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CyGyg_0kMx86Gc00
Photo byHeather Barnes/UnsplashonUnsplash

The 8th Annual Jonesborough Chocolate Festival is a sweet event that will delight chocolate lovers of all ages. The festival will occur on February 10th and 11th, 2023, in historic Jonesborough, Tennessee. Sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA), this festival will feature a wide variety of delicious chocolate treats in celebration of Jonesborough’s Chocolate Fest.

There will be chocolate stops dotted throughout downtown provided by Jonesborough small businesses, each serving something unique and special but, of course, chocolate-themed. Attendees will discover endless options— everything from barks, fudges, truffles, and much more. One ticket equals one chocolate treat. Attendees will receive a bag to carry chocolates, chocolate-tasting tickets, and a list of chocolate stops at check-in. Throughout the two-day festival, attendees can enjoy various activities and entertainment.

Chocolate Fest tickets are limited

Chocolate Fest is a two-day event with multiple times available and a limited number of tickets sold. The days and times are as follows;

Friday, February 10:

  • 1 pm to 4 pm
  • 5 pm to 8 pm

Saturday, February 11:

  • 10 am to 1 pm
  • 2 pm to 5 pm.

After Dark...

Back by popular demand, JAMSA offers a special ticket for patrons over 21 called "Chocolate After Dark" on Friday, February 10, from 5 pm to 8 pm. Attendees are encouraged to purchase this ticket and will have access to up to 10 beverage-tasting stops in participating downtown businesses.

If you purchase this ticket option, you will have a wristband and five tickets for beverage stops. You will have separate tickets for chocolate treats if you purchase Chocolate Fest tickets. There are no combination ticket options. You'll also need to bring your ID.

JAMSA

JAMSA is operated by volunteers, consisting of local business owners and community members. As an organization, they focus on promoting and serving local merchants as well as the growth of Jonesborough as a whole. Chocolate Fest is one of the ways JAMSA works to support locally-owned businesses. The funds raised from Chocolate Fest go directly back to Jonesborough small businesses and the community.

Tickets

Tickets will be sold in packs of 10 for $20 and must be purchased in advance. Early ticket pick-up will begin Monday, February 6, through Thursday, February 9, from 8 am-5 pm. All check-in and pick-up will occur at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center on Boone Street.

Jonesborough is known for its rich history and charming downtown area, making it the perfect destination for a chocolate festival. Visitors can stroll through the picturesque streets and explore the unique shops and restaurants in the area, all while indulging in their love for chocolate.

The festival promises to be a delicious and exciting event you won't miss. Mark your calendars for February 10th and 11th, and plan to attend the Jonesborough Chocolate Fest. It's the perfect opportunity to indulge in your sweet tooth and discover new chocolate delights while enjoying all Jonesborough offers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# chocolate# lovers# sweet# festival# valentines day

Comments / 0

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
9K followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Bristol, TN

Bristol Food Truck Rally at Lowe's Sees Big Success

Those looking for a tasty and unique dining experience headed to Lowe's in Bristol, Tennessee, tonight. The store was hosting a Food Truck Rally featuring a variety of local food trucks serving delicious dishes.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

Attorneys Constitute One Third of Congress - Should We Be Looking Elsewhere

Residents are all too familiar with the challenges facing our community. From economic struggles to healthcare issues, it's clear that we need strong leaders in Washington who can effectively address these problems. And while lawyers have traditionally been the go-to profession for political leadership, it's time we start considering bankers as a viable option.

Read full story
4 comments
Tennessee State

Tennesseans Worry About Government and Persecution

The double standards in the justice department and FBI have been a hot topic of discussion in recent years. The way in which these agencies treat Democrats vs. Republicans has come under scrutiny, with many questioning whether or not there is a bias at play.

Read full story
28 comments
Bristol, TN

New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State Street

A new duckpin bowling establishment, Pins & Friends, has recently opened its doors on State Street in Bristol, Tennessee, bringing a unique form of entertainment to the area. Duckpin bowling, a variation of the popular sport that originated in Baltimore, Maryland in the early 1900s, is known for its smaller balls and pins and offers a challenging yet fun experience for bowlers of all skill levels.

Read full story
1 comments
Bristol, TN

Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic Uncertainty

With record inflation and food prices growing faster than ever, I'm planning a return to vegetable gardening. It was only a short time ago that I could get by with $150 per month feeding a family of four when cooking at home. In January I've already spent nearly $400 in groceries. While spring may seem like the obvious choice to planning, there are several reasons why January is be the ideal time to start planning your garden - particularly when it comes to inflation and the current economy.

Read full story
1 comments
Bluff City, TN

Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New Members

The Bluff City Rescue Squad is on a mission to recruit new members to help serve the community. The all-volunteer organization, which has been providing emergency medical services to the city and surrounding areas for over 50 years, needs more dedicated individuals to join its team.

Read full story
Elizabethton, TN

Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & Rescue

Local police, news crews, and federal agencies have begun using drones to fight crime and gather the news. Near the Elizabethton Municipal Airport, you'll also find Carter County Emergency & Rescue Squad putting aerial technology to use.

Read full story

New Species of Horned Turtles Unearthed at Gray Fossil Site

Paleontologists find a new species of “horned” turtle identified from the Gray Fossil Site. The Gray Fossil Site preserves a five-million-year-old ecosystem once home to rhinos, mastodons, red pandas, and many more extinct species, making their home in and around an ancient pond. Among the most common fossil animals found at the site are turtles.

Read full story
Kingsport, TN

Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"

Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is bringing more real-life updates to the planetarium shows this month with the addition of “Forward! To the Moon." 'To the Moon' provides an overview of NASA's 21st-century Artemis program as the next step in our mission to explore the universe and land the first woman and person of color on the surface of the Moon. Kari Byron from Crash Test World and MythBusters narrates the program.

Read full story
1 comments
Bristol, TN

Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed Results

As the Speedway Children's Charities 2022-2023 Speedway In Lights event at Bristol Motor Speedway begins winding down to its conclusion this weekend, vendors say the crowds have been good but less consistent. Food and craft vendors within the Christmas Village of the speedway's infield report mixed results, with some having a good year and others losing money compared with last year's show.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Local Delegates Support Bill Banning Transgender Health Care Intervention to Minors

Transgender surgery, Fort Lauderdale, FloridaPhoto byAiden Craver/UnsplashonUnsplash. State Representatives Rebecca Alexander (Jonesborough) and Tim Hicks (Gray) of Washington County are 2 of 35 co-sponsoring legislation prohibiting transgender medical procedures for minors. The bill, known as the Protecting Children from Gender Mutilation Act (HB0001), was filed by Tennessee's republican majority leaders, Senator Jack Johnson (Franklin) and Representative William Lambert (Portland).

Read full story
Washington County, VA

Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing Conditions

The old saying goes, "If you don't like the weather, just wait a few days..." The people of the Tri-Cites have waited long enough for the frigid temperatures to leave us from Christmas weekend. The weekend caused numerous power and water outages around the area as pipes froze and ground heave led to the main water distribution lines failing. The warming weather helped most water utility districts finally put the lines back together. This time strong winds and storms are marching across the area, leaving thousands of customers without power in the Tri-Cities and many areas in Southwest Virginia.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Are You Ready for Tennessee Laws Taking Effect in January of 2023?

Tennessee State CapitolPhoto byEuthman/Wikipedia Commons. As the clock strikes midnight across the Volunteer State, a new year will usher in new laws. These laws involve medical records, subscription cancellations, early retirement for emergency communicators, mail-order drugs, and Dallas's Law - impacting security guards across Tennessee.

Read full story
20 comments
Blountville, TN

Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in January

Local Special Forces Veteran and martial arts instructor David Collins will host a ballroom dance class on Saturday, January 14, in Blountville, at Fire & Water Martial Arts. Next month's fundraiser will offset the increased cost of propane and other utilities used by the Christian-based martial arts school.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review Board

Should South Fork merge with Bristol or the Bristol-Bluff City Utility District?. The utility serving the areas east of Bristol, Tennessee, did not receive a favorable report during an April 2022 investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office. The technical secretary to the state's Utility Management Review Board says it's not feasible for the utility to continue as it is now.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on Christmas

Jonesborough officials are beginning to gain ground on the multiple water system failures. Officials reported the main water tank is now holding steady at 31 feet as of noon Thursday, December 29. Crews restored service to Embreville, Bumpus Cove, and Highway 107 - bringing approximately 1,000 customers back online. Officials continued monitoring the tank until 3 p.m. today before moving on to the Conklin Road area.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023

Legendary guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ace Frehley is coming to the Paramount Theater in Bristol, Tennessee. Frehley will be at the Paramount on February 2, where he'll perform in front of a live audience.

Read full story
33 comments

Post Christmas Chores Provide Stress Relief to Many Harried Adults Before New Year

Repacking and cleaning up after the holidaysPhoto byMichael Balog/UnsplashonUnsplash. The holiday rush puts many families and adults under stress overload. The many visitors in their homes and the expected scrutiny of their family, friends, and in-laws have many people at maximum stress levels. Now that the big day has finally come and gone and Saint Nick has finally made his rounds, many people are looking in the rearview mirror at Christmas and ready to start putting those decorations back into storage until next December.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River Valley

Being the "Middletown" between historic Abingdon, Virginia, and Jonesborough, Tennessee, Bluff City is a rich heritage repository. The Impact Community Center has donated space for a new museum on the Bluff City campus, once home to the Agriculture Program when it was Bluff City High School, and the Band Room at Bluff City Middle School. The river-rock walls of the building lend aesthetics to the repurposed building.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy