Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in February

Photo by Heather Barnes/Unsplash on Unsplash

The 8th Annual Jonesborough Chocolate Festival is a sweet event that will delight chocolate lovers of all ages. The festival will occur on February 10th and 11th, 2023, in historic Jonesborough, Tennessee. Sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA), this festival will feature a wide variety of delicious chocolate treats in celebration of Jonesborough’s Chocolate Fest.

There will be chocolate stops dotted throughout downtown provided by Jonesborough small businesses, each serving something unique and special but, of course, chocolate-themed. Attendees will discover endless options— everything from barks, fudges, truffles, and much more. One ticket equals one chocolate treat. Attendees will receive a bag to carry chocolates, chocolate-tasting tickets, and a list of chocolate stops at check-in. Throughout the two-day festival, attendees can enjoy various activities and entertainment.

Chocolate Fest tickets are limited

Chocolate Fest is a two-day event with multiple times available and a limited number of tickets sold. The days and times are as follows;

Friday, February 10:

1 pm to 4 pm

5 pm to 8 pm

Saturday, February 11:

10 am to 1 pm

2 pm to 5 pm.

After Dark...

Back by popular demand, JAMSA offers a special ticket for patrons over 21 called "Chocolate After Dark" on Friday, February 10, from 5 pm to 8 pm. Attendees are encouraged to purchase this ticket and will have access to up to 10 beverage-tasting stops in participating downtown businesses.

If you purchase this ticket option, you will have a wristband and five tickets for beverage stops. You will have separate tickets for chocolate treats if you purchase Chocolate Fest tickets. There are no combination ticket options. You'll also need to bring your ID.

JAMSA

JAMSA is operated by volunteers, consisting of local business owners and community members. As an organization, they focus on promoting and serving local merchants as well as the growth of Jonesborough as a whole. Chocolate Fest is one of the ways JAMSA works to support locally-owned businesses. The funds raised from Chocolate Fest go directly back to Jonesborough small businesses and the community.

Tickets

Tickets will be sold in packs of 10 for $20 and must be purchased in advance. Early ticket pick-up will begin Monday, February 6, through Thursday, February 9, from 8 am-5 pm. All check-in and pick-up will occur at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center on Boone Street.

Jonesborough is known for its rich history and charming downtown area, making it the perfect destination for a chocolate festival. Visitors can stroll through the picturesque streets and explore the unique shops and restaurants in the area, all while indulging in their love for chocolate.

The festival promises to be a delicious and exciting event you won't miss. Mark your calendars for February 10th and 11th, and plan to attend the Jonesborough Chocolate Fest. It's the perfect opportunity to indulge in your sweet tooth and discover new chocolate delights while enjoying all Jonesborough offers.