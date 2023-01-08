Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"

Space-X Falcon Heavy, Kennedy Space Center - Merritt Island, Florida Photo by SpaceX/Unsplash on Unsplash

Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is bringing more real-life updates to the planetarium shows this month with the addition of “Forward! To the Moon." 'To the Moon' provides an overview of NASA's 21st-century Artemis program as the next step in our mission to explore the universe and land the first woman and person of color on the surface of the Moon. Kari Byron from Crash Test World and MythBusters narrates the program.

The program is produced by Fiske Planetarium in collaboration with TEND studio, with funding from NASA SSERVI and Lockheed Martin. Produced by Fiske Planetarium in partnership with TEND Studio with funding from NASA SSERVI and Lockheed Martin.

"Forward! To the Moon" will show at Bays Mountain Planetarium from January 3, 2023, to April 30, 2023. A brief tour of the current night sky will follow each show.

We go...

NASA says, "We go back to the moon, and on to Mars, as the Artemis Generation." The resurgence in a desire to explore space and the solar system as a country is an effort to restore the fire and drive of this generation. NASA is hoping the advances in science, technology, and engineering will work together to inspire this generation to do more than the status quo.

My generation was the Apollo Generation. We saw the Saturn-V shake the Earth and put people on the moon. In elementary school, I knew I wanted to be an astronaut or engineer at NASA until they canceled the Apollo program. I was not enthusiastic about a glider shot into space and gliding home. It's ironic because it was a much more complex spacecraft that did much more than the capsules early in the space program. Now I see the rockets, capsules, spacecraft, and space suits at SpaceX and think of how it looks like the science fiction movies of the last century... Times have changed.

We look forward to seeing the planetarium show and what the Artemis Generation will bring us. Showtimes can be found here for the planetarium.

About Bays Mountain Planetarium

Bays Mountain Park is home to a state-of-the-art planetarium theater. It is also the only one of its kind in the Western Hemisphere. Planetarium theaters are unique in accurately reproducing the night sky, or any environment, under a hemispherical projection dome. Be genuinely immersed with imagery all about you!

It houses a 40′ diameter Astro-Tec dome with 98 seats. The optical star projector in the center of the room is a Zeiss ZKP-4. It has fiber optics for each of the over 7,000 projected stars. Over two dozen deep-sky objects are also projected with fiber optics, allowing you to use short-focus binoculars! With a recently upgraded LED light source, the star field is stunning.

The theater includes a 6-channel digital projection system using Zeiss VELVET LED projectors. They fill the dome with bright and colorful imagery. These specialized projectors are the only projectors on the market designed for a planetarium theater. They provide a true black for the ultimate in contrast and night-sky beauty. An excellent surround-sound system complements visuals to complete the immersive experience.

Public programs cover topics in astronomy. Shows change regularly throughout the year and are geared toward family audiences - suitable for anyone age six and above.