Local Delegates Support Bill Banning Transgender Health Care Intervention to Minors

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBVtc_0k3sHkaQ00
Transgender surgery, Fort Lauderdale, FloridaPhoto byAiden Craver/UnsplashonUnsplash

State Representatives Rebecca Alexander (Jonesborough) and Tim Hicks (Gray) of Washington County are 2 of 35 co-sponsoring legislation prohibiting transgender medical procedures for minors. The bill, known as the Protecting Children from Gender Mutilation Act (HB0001), was filed by Tennessee's republican majority leaders, Senator Jack Johnson (Franklin) and Representative William Lambert (Portland).

Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, are among 35 co-sponsors of the Protecting Children from Gender Mutilation Act. The bill was filed by the state General Assembly’s two GOP majority leaders, Representativ William Lamberth of Portland (District 44) and  Senator Jack Johnson of Franklin, on November 9, 2022. Other co-sponsors from Northeast Tennessee include John Crawford (District 1) and Bud Hulsey (District 2) of Sullivan County, and Jeremy Faison (District 11) of Cocke County.

The bill’s caption reads: The legislation would prohibit “a health care provider from performing on a minor or administering to a minor a medical procedure if the performance or administration of the procedure is to enable a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex.”

Bill overview

According to the Tennessee General Assembly website, current Tennessee law generally prohibits health care providers from prescribing a course of treatment that involves hormone treatment for gender dysphoric or gender incongruent prepubertal minors. HB0001 would replace current law and establish prohibitions related to the performance of children of specific medical procedures related to gender identity, creates private causes of action for violations, and establishes additional penalties for violations.

The proposed legislation bill would prohibit “licensed health care professionals, establishments, and facilities (collectively referred to as a “health care provider”) from performing or offering to perform on a person under 18 years of age (a “minor”), or administering or offering to administer to a minor, a medical procedure if the performance or administration of the procedure is for:

• Enabling a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the immutable characteristics of the reproductive system that define the minor as male or female, as determined by anatomy and genetics existing at the time of birth (the minor’s “sex”); or

• Treating purported discomfort or distress from a discordance between the minor’s sex and asserted identity.

The legislation also reads: “For this bill, a ‘medical procedure’ includes surgical procedures and the prescribing, administering, or dispensing of a drug or device.”

Republicans

Several states with Republican-controlled legislatures, such as Alabama and Arkansas, have passed a similar law on transgender medical care. Other states have also passed or proposed similar legislation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TobHQ_0k3sHkaQ00
March 2022 - Estimated number of transgender youth ages 12 and up at risk for being denied access to gender-affirming medical care.Photo byWilliams Institute of Law/UCLA

Meanwhile, the American Medical Association urged governors to oppose legislation prohibiting medically necessary gender transition-related care for minor patients, calling such efforts “a dangerous intrusion into the practice of medicine.” 

State Senator Rusty Crowe of Johnson City said passing this legislation is the first order of business for the 113th General Assembly. Republicans in the legislature say the bill is a direct response to the reports of medical providers conducting irreversible elective procedures on minors, removing healthy body parts. 

A video of the Matt Walsh show surfaced on social media, where they investigated medical providers touting "gender-affirming care" as a huge moneymaker. Rep. Alexander said reports that Vanderbilt University Medical Center provided gender-affirming care to minors is troubling to GOP lawmakers.

A barrier to care?

Tri-Cities Pride Community and Education Center president, John Baker, says the bill would harm the children they are trying to protect by placing obstacles between transgender children, their parents, and their healthcare providers.

Vanderbilt

The reaction to the publicity of Vanderbilt's clinic was so intense they took down its entire web presence for a time. Vanderbilt agreed to pau surgeries in response to demands from Republican legislators.

Vanderbilt revealed they conduct roughly five surgeries on minors (related to transgender issues) each year - only on patients 16 and older and never on genitals, and only with full parental consent. Vanderbilt has declined requests for interviews and comments.

Other clinics and specialists around the country have faced similar backlash. In NPR's Health Shot (November 2022) Dr. Michele Hutchinson, chief of pediatric endocrinology at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, says physicians specializing in transgender care worry their patients will try to hurt themselves or seek medications or hormones through the internet or black markets - where the quality is not regulated.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# transgender# minor# surgery# care# legislation

Comments / 0

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
8933 followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Kingsport, TN

Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"

Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is bringing more real-life updates to the planetarium shows this month with the addition of “Forward! To the Moon." 'To the Moon' provides an overview of NASA's 21st-century Artemis program as the next step in our mission to explore the universe and land the first woman and person of color on the surface of the Moon. Kari Byron from Crash Test World and MythBusters narrates the program.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed Results

As the Speedway Children's Charities 2022-2023 Speedway In Lights event at Bristol Motor Speedway begins winding down to its conclusion this weekend, vendors say the crowds have been good but less consistent. Food and craft vendors within the Christmas Village of the speedway's infield report mixed results, with some having a good year and others losing money compared with last year's show.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington County, VA

Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing Conditions

The old saying goes, "If you don't like the weather, just wait a few days..." The people of the Tri-Cites have waited long enough for the frigid temperatures to leave us from Christmas weekend. The weekend caused numerous power and water outages around the area as pipes froze and ground heave led to the main water distribution lines failing. The warming weather helped most water utility districts finally put the lines back together. This time strong winds and storms are marching across the area, leaving thousands of customers without power in the Tri-Cities and many areas in Southwest Virginia.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Are You Ready for Tennessee Laws Taking Effect in January of 2023?

Tennessee State CapitolPhoto byEuthman/Wikipedia Commons. As the clock strikes midnight across the Volunteer State, a new year will usher in new laws. These laws involve medical records, subscription cancellations, early retirement for emergency communicators, mail-order drugs, and Dallas's Law - impacting security guards across Tennessee.

Read full story
20 comments
Blountville, TN

Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in January

Local Special Forces Veteran and martial arts instructor David Collins will host a ballroom dance class on Saturday, January 14, in Blountville, at Fire & Water Martial Arts. Next month's fundraiser will offset the increased cost of propane and other utilities used by the Christian-based martial arts school.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review Board

Should South Fork merge with Bristol or the Bristol-Bluff City Utility District?. The utility serving the areas east of Bristol, Tennessee, did not receive a favorable report during an April 2022 investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office. The technical secretary to the state's Utility Management Review Board says it's not feasible for the utility to continue as it is now.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on Christmas

Jonesborough officials are beginning to gain ground on the multiple water system failures. Officials reported the main water tank is now holding steady at 31 feet as of noon Thursday, December 29. Crews restored service to Embreville, Bumpus Cove, and Highway 107 - bringing approximately 1,000 customers back online. Officials continued monitoring the tank until 3 p.m. today before moving on to the Conklin Road area.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023

Legendary guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ace Frehley is coming to the Paramount Theater in Bristol, Tennessee. Frehley will be at the Paramount on February 2, where he'll perform in front of a live audience.

Read full story
33 comments

Post Christmas Chores Provide Stress Relief to Many Harried Adults Before New Year

Repacking and cleaning up after the holidaysPhoto byMichael Balog/UnsplashonUnsplash. The holiday rush puts many families and adults under stress overload. The many visitors in their homes and the expected scrutiny of their family, friends, and in-laws have many people at maximum stress levels. Now that the big day has finally come and gone and Saint Nick has finally made his rounds, many people are looking in the rearview mirror at Christmas and ready to start putting those decorations back into storage until next December.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River Valley

Being the "Middletown" between historic Abingdon, Virginia, and Jonesborough, Tennessee, Bluff City is a rich heritage repository. The Impact Community Center has donated space for a new museum on the Bluff City campus, once home to the Agriculture Program when it was Bluff City High School, and the Band Room at Bluff City Middle School. The river-rock walls of the building lend aesthetics to the repurposed building.

Read full story

Opinion: The Federal Government Is Too Big and Must Be Drastically Reduced

Over half of Americans believe the federal government has too much power. Just over a third think the U.S. Government has the right amount of power, while only 6% think the federal government needs more power. The percentage of Americans holding these beliefs has been stable throughout the last two presidential administrations (Biden and Trump).

Read full story
4 comments
Bristol, VA

New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This Season

Major Brooks Gilliam (left), Salvation ArmyPhoto byAndy Poarch/Alliance Group Ltd. Wednesday morning, Bristol Casino presented a $10,000 donation each to five local non-profits. The total impact was $50,000 in new funding for the local agencies. Recipients included:

Read full story
Blountville, TN

Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah Celebration

The "eight crazy nights" of Chanukah begin December 18 at sundown this year and wind down on the evening of December 26. B'nai Shalom Congregation in Blountville, Tennessee, plans a holiday party complete with Latkes and Donuts. Organizers request attendees to RSVP so adequate planning provides for all attendees.

Read full story
1 comments
Jonesborough, TN

Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long Celebration

Main street in JonesboroughPhoto byHistoric Jonesborough/Jonesborough.com. Christmastime in Jonesborough continues with Santa’s Christmas Village on Saturday, December 10 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Visitors Center and the International Storytelling Center. You can find the Visitors Center at 117 Boone Street and the International Storytelling Center on Main Street, down from the courthouse. This event includes lots of family fun, including pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, face painting, Santa Mart, horse-drawn carriage rides, and multiple children’s crafting stations throughout the oldest town in Tennessee.

Read full story
Bristol, VA

Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Bristol

Groundbreaking ceremonyPhoto byJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Hard Rock officials, VIPs, and the media at the former Bristol Mall site near the old Sears store for the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, December 7, amid the pouring rain. Hard Rock and the Bristol community celebrated the long-awaited permanent facility's groundbreaking.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most Sick

influenzaes are on the riseinflInfluenza cases are on the rise on Nortin east Tennessee. Sick childPhoto byVitolda Klein/UnsplashonUnsplash. Influenza cases are on the rise in east Tennessee. Tennessee is among the most active areas in the country for flu this season, according to the Walgreens Flu Index. The market areas, as identified by Walgreens, identify the Knoxville market as number 2 and the Tri-Cities (Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia) as number 5. Nashville is close behind at number 8 and Chattanooga at number 10 according to their most recent data tracker - based on anti-viral prescriptions.

Read full story
1 comments
Johnson City, TN

A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet Wife

Christmas coming early?Photo byKarsten Winegeart/UnsplashonUnsplash. This past weekend my wife and I were shopping for birthday and Christmas gifts in Johnson City. We stopped at many of the shops we often looked in for presents and enjoyed a lovely lunch out on the town.

Read full story
3 comments
Jonesborough, TN

Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to Celebrate

Christmas celebrations in Jonesborough continue on Saturday, December 3 with Doggone Christmas. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can bring your canine family to get their picture with Santa, enjoy a treat station, and you can shop at the Christmas Market for pet-friendly items and Christmas gifts for everyone on your nice list. Downtown merchants hope you'll explore downtown Jonesborough and support the local businesses.

Read full story
Bristol, VA

Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in Bristol

Temporary casino signPhoto byAndy Poarch/Alliance Group Ltd. A news release by Andy Poarch of the Alliance Group, Ltd. announces the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will officially break ground with a ceremony for the permanent casino complex next week.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy