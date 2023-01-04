Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing Conditions

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7OFo_0k2WywKw00
Photo byBrandon Morgan/UnsplashonUnsplash

The old saying goes, "If you don't like the weather, just wait a few days..." The people of the Tri-Cites have waited long enough for the frigid temperatures to leave us from Christmas weekend. The weekend caused numerous power and water outages around the area as pipes froze and ground heave led to the main water distribution lines failing. The warming weather helped most water utility districts finally put the lines back together. This time strong winds and storms are marching across the area, leaving thousands of customers without power in the Tri-Cities and many areas in Southwest Virginia.

The Appalachian Power outage map reports more than 12,000 customers were without power as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Similar situations were reported in the area served by Brightridge in Johnson City, Washington County, and Piney Flats, with 91 Brightridge customers reported without power.

These power outages were still being evaluated by utility crews at the time of publication. Some outages are reportedly due to downed limbs and trees. Bristol Tennessee Essential Services contracted with ASPLUNDH to work on clearing and maintaining the right of ways to reduce power outages in the BTES service area. BTES says trees constitute a significant source of service disruption in this region of the country. More information can be found in one of their newsletters here.

Ballad Health system reported power failures at Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Holston Valley temporarily diverted ambulances from its facility until backup generators could bring power back online. Indian Path Hospital was also operating under backup power at the last report.

The main storm front is expected to pass through the Tri-Cities later this evening, with less intensity than they brought to western parts of the state earlier today.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# trees# power outage# generator# hospitals# storms

Comments / 0

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
8934 followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Kingsport, TN

Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"

Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is bringing more real-life updates to the planetarium shows this month with the addition of “Forward! To the Moon." 'To the Moon' provides an overview of NASA's 21st-century Artemis program as the next step in our mission to explore the universe and land the first woman and person of color on the surface of the Moon. Kari Byron from Crash Test World and MythBusters narrates the program.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed Results

As the Speedway Children's Charities 2022-2023 Speedway In Lights event at Bristol Motor Speedway begins winding down to its conclusion this weekend, vendors say the crowds have been good but less consistent. Food and craft vendors within the Christmas Village of the speedway's infield report mixed results, with some having a good year and others losing money compared with last year's show.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Local Delegates Support Bill Banning Transgender Health Care Intervention to Minors

Transgender surgery, Fort Lauderdale, FloridaPhoto byAiden Craver/UnsplashonUnsplash. State Representatives Rebecca Alexander (Jonesborough) and Tim Hicks (Gray) of Washington County are 2 of 35 co-sponsoring legislation prohibiting transgender medical procedures for minors. The bill, known as the Protecting Children from Gender Mutilation Act (HB0001), was filed by Tennessee's republican majority leaders, Senator Jack Johnson (Franklin) and Representative William Lambert (Portland).

Read full story
Tennessee State

Are You Ready for Tennessee Laws Taking Effect in January of 2023?

Tennessee State CapitolPhoto byEuthman/Wikipedia Commons. As the clock strikes midnight across the Volunteer State, a new year will usher in new laws. These laws involve medical records, subscription cancellations, early retirement for emergency communicators, mail-order drugs, and Dallas's Law - impacting security guards across Tennessee.

Read full story
20 comments
Blountville, TN

Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in January

Local Special Forces Veteran and martial arts instructor David Collins will host a ballroom dance class on Saturday, January 14, in Blountville, at Fire & Water Martial Arts. Next month's fundraiser will offset the increased cost of propane and other utilities used by the Christian-based martial arts school.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review Board

Should South Fork merge with Bristol or the Bristol-Bluff City Utility District?. The utility serving the areas east of Bristol, Tennessee, did not receive a favorable report during an April 2022 investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office. The technical secretary to the state's Utility Management Review Board says it's not feasible for the utility to continue as it is now.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on Christmas

Jonesborough officials are beginning to gain ground on the multiple water system failures. Officials reported the main water tank is now holding steady at 31 feet as of noon Thursday, December 29. Crews restored service to Embreville, Bumpus Cove, and Highway 107 - bringing approximately 1,000 customers back online. Officials continued monitoring the tank until 3 p.m. today before moving on to the Conklin Road area.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023

Legendary guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ace Frehley is coming to the Paramount Theater in Bristol, Tennessee. Frehley will be at the Paramount on February 2, where he'll perform in front of a live audience.

Read full story
33 comments

Post Christmas Chores Provide Stress Relief to Many Harried Adults Before New Year

Repacking and cleaning up after the holidaysPhoto byMichael Balog/UnsplashonUnsplash. The holiday rush puts many families and adults under stress overload. The many visitors in their homes and the expected scrutiny of their family, friends, and in-laws have many people at maximum stress levels. Now that the big day has finally come and gone and Saint Nick has finally made his rounds, many people are looking in the rearview mirror at Christmas and ready to start putting those decorations back into storage until next December.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River Valley

Being the "Middletown" between historic Abingdon, Virginia, and Jonesborough, Tennessee, Bluff City is a rich heritage repository. The Impact Community Center has donated space for a new museum on the Bluff City campus, once home to the Agriculture Program when it was Bluff City High School, and the Band Room at Bluff City Middle School. The river-rock walls of the building lend aesthetics to the repurposed building.

Read full story

Opinion: The Federal Government Is Too Big and Must Be Drastically Reduced

Over half of Americans believe the federal government has too much power. Just over a third think the U.S. Government has the right amount of power, while only 6% think the federal government needs more power. The percentage of Americans holding these beliefs has been stable throughout the last two presidential administrations (Biden and Trump).

Read full story
4 comments
Bristol, VA

New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This Season

Major Brooks Gilliam (left), Salvation ArmyPhoto byAndy Poarch/Alliance Group Ltd. Wednesday morning, Bristol Casino presented a $10,000 donation each to five local non-profits. The total impact was $50,000 in new funding for the local agencies. Recipients included:

Read full story
Blountville, TN

Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah Celebration

The "eight crazy nights" of Chanukah begin December 18 at sundown this year and wind down on the evening of December 26. B'nai Shalom Congregation in Blountville, Tennessee, plans a holiday party complete with Latkes and Donuts. Organizers request attendees to RSVP so adequate planning provides for all attendees.

Read full story
1 comments
Jonesborough, TN

Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long Celebration

Main street in JonesboroughPhoto byHistoric Jonesborough/Jonesborough.com. Christmastime in Jonesborough continues with Santa’s Christmas Village on Saturday, December 10 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Visitors Center and the International Storytelling Center. You can find the Visitors Center at 117 Boone Street and the International Storytelling Center on Main Street, down from the courthouse. This event includes lots of family fun, including pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, face painting, Santa Mart, horse-drawn carriage rides, and multiple children’s crafting stations throughout the oldest town in Tennessee.

Read full story
Bristol, VA

Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Bristol

Groundbreaking ceremonyPhoto byJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Hard Rock officials, VIPs, and the media at the former Bristol Mall site near the old Sears store for the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, December 7, amid the pouring rain. Hard Rock and the Bristol community celebrated the long-awaited permanent facility's groundbreaking.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most Sick

influenzaes are on the riseinflInfluenza cases are on the rise on Nortin east Tennessee. Sick childPhoto byVitolda Klein/UnsplashonUnsplash. Influenza cases are on the rise in east Tennessee. Tennessee is among the most active areas in the country for flu this season, according to the Walgreens Flu Index. The market areas, as identified by Walgreens, identify the Knoxville market as number 2 and the Tri-Cities (Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia) as number 5. Nashville is close behind at number 8 and Chattanooga at number 10 according to their most recent data tracker - based on anti-viral prescriptions.

Read full story
1 comments
Johnson City, TN

A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet Wife

Christmas coming early?Photo byKarsten Winegeart/UnsplashonUnsplash. This past weekend my wife and I were shopping for birthday and Christmas gifts in Johnson City. We stopped at many of the shops we often looked in for presents and enjoyed a lovely lunch out on the town.

Read full story
3 comments
Jonesborough, TN

Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to Celebrate

Christmas celebrations in Jonesborough continue on Saturday, December 3 with Doggone Christmas. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can bring your canine family to get their picture with Santa, enjoy a treat station, and you can shop at the Christmas Market for pet-friendly items and Christmas gifts for everyone on your nice list. Downtown merchants hope you'll explore downtown Jonesborough and support the local businesses.

Read full story
Bristol, VA

Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in Bristol

Temporary casino signPhoto byAndy Poarch/Alliance Group Ltd. A news release by Andy Poarch of the Alliance Group, Ltd. announces the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will officially break ground with a ceremony for the permanent casino complex next week.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy