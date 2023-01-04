Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing Conditions

Photo by Brandon Morgan/Unsplash on Unsplash

The old saying goes, "If you don't like the weather, just wait a few days..." The people of the Tri-Cites have waited long enough for the frigid temperatures to leave us from Christmas weekend. The weekend caused numerous power and water outages around the area as pipes froze and ground heave led to the main water distribution lines failing. The warming weather helped most water utility districts finally put the lines back together. This time strong winds and storms are marching across the area, leaving thousands of customers without power in the Tri-Cities and many areas in Southwest Virginia.

The Appalachian Power outage map reports more than 12,000 customers were without power as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Similar situations were reported in the area served by Brightridge in Johnson City, Washington County, and Piney Flats, with 91 Brightridge customers reported without power.

These power outages were still being evaluated by utility crews at the time of publication. Some outages are reportedly due to downed limbs and trees. Bristol Tennessee Essential Services contracted with ASPLUNDH to work on clearing and maintaining the right of ways to reduce power outages in the BTES service area. BTES says trees constitute a significant source of service disruption in this region of the country. More information can be found in one of their newsletters here.

Ballad Health system reported power failures at Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Holston Valley temporarily diverted ambulances from its facility until backup generators could bring power back online. Indian Path Hospital was also operating under backup power at the last report.

The main storm front is expected to pass through the Tri-Cities later this evening, with less intensity than they brought to western parts of the state earlier today.