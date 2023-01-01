Are You Ready for Tennessee Laws Taking Effect in January of 2023?

John M. Dabbs

Tennessee State Capitol

As the clock strikes midnight across the Volunteer State, a new year will usher in new laws. These laws involve medical records, subscription cancellations, early retirement for emergency communicators, mail-order drugs, and Dallas's Law - impacting security guards across Tennessee.

Dallas's Law

One of the most noted laws taking effect in 2023 is “Dallas’s Law,” (Public Chapter number 1121) named after Dallas “DJ” Barrett. Barrett died after a fight with security guards in Nashville in 2021. The law adds new training requirements for security guards/officers, mandating de-escalation techniques, safe restraint techniques, emergency first aid, and CPR training. 

Security guards employed by a “proprietary security organization” were previously exempt from these training requirements. All security guards in the state will not be required to provide proof they've met these training requirements.

Barrett's death was ruled a homicide. Seven people, including six security guards, were indicted in December of 2021 on reckless homicide and aggravated assault charges surrounding the death. Court documents state four security guards were not licensed at the time of the incident. 

Medical records

Public Chapter 664 requires a health insurance entity, a health service provider, or a healthcare facility to notify a patient of any communications between the entity, health services provider, and healthcare facility about a patient’s medical claim. The law also requires a utilization review agent to notify the provider or healthcare facility and the enrollee when more information is needed for prior authorization requests. The law requires notification of communication to be given to the enrollee within two business days after it occurs and must include a summary of the communication. 

Canceling subscriptions

Public Chapter 803 requires businesses allowing those to sign up for a service or subscription online to provide an option to cancel the service or subscription online without additional steps. The law also creates exceptions to the rule, including FDIC-insured banks, NCUA-insured credit unions, local government services, state-regulated public utilities, the FCC or the FERC, or businesses licensed by the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. 

Tennessee Abortion-Inducing Drug Risk Protocol Act

Public Chapter 1001 enacts the “Tennessee Abortion-Inducing Drug Risk Protocol Act.” The law limits an abortion-inducing drug to be provided only by a doctor in a medical facility. They can't be provided through the mail. Physicians are also required to schedule a follow-up appointment seven to 14 days after administering the drug to confirm the pregnancy has been fully terminated, and assess any bleeding. Violating this law is a Class E felony, carrying a fine of up to $50,000. Civil penalties include malpractice action for actual and punitive damages, professional discipline for the physician, etc. The law affords no liability to the patient - only the physician. 

Private listings

Public Chapter 996 authorizes the property assessor's office to display “UNLISTED” for the first and last name in the ownership fields of an online searchable database of a property when certain conditions are met. Those conditions include: the property owner files a written request with the property assessor to have their name put as “UNLISTED,” and the written request containing information identifying the property in question as the property owner's primary residence. The law does not exempt the information in records from the open records laws.  

9-1-1 Dispatchers

Public Chapter 819 provides emergency communications personnel eligibility for early service retirement when their employing entity offers this benefit. The law requires the employer to be responsible for 100% of any increased cost in providing this benefit to emergency communications personnel. The law applies to an emergency communications worker, public safety dispatcher, emergency communications telecommunicator, or emergency call taker. 

Tax exemptions for farmers

Public Chapter 1104 revises the provisions governing sales and use tax exemptions for qualified farmers and nurserymen concerning specific farm equipment and machinery used in agriculture operations. The law exempts farmers from sales tax on items and services used for agriculture production, including building materials, repair services, and labor.

Certified medication aides

Public Chapter 1112 makes changes to the qualifications to obtain certification as a medication aide by the board of nursing. These changes include stipulating prior experience in certain care facilities must be a minimum of one continuous year. Some training requirements can be completed through distance or virtual learning. The passing grade has been lowered from 85% to 75%, on standard examinations.

Foster care

Public Chapter 785 outlines the relative caregiver program for foster care. It authorizes the department to implement an extension in the foster care program to provide services to youth transitioning from state custody to adulthood. The law provides reimbursement to eligible relatives of foster youth to support the cost of raising the child. It also expands eligibility to 18-21 for foster youth transitioning from state custody to adulthood to access services.

Professional counselors

Public Chapter 1040 revises provisions for professional counselors. Beginning in 2023, professional counselors are required to have “completed coursework” specifically related to the “diagnosis, treatment, appraisal, and assessment of mental disorders” and two years of postgraduate supervised experience. Previously, counselors needed at least nine graduate semester hours and two years of post-master’s supervised experience. If someone is granted a temporary license, the license is now valid for up to four years and eligible for extension.

The legislature of Tennessee is currently in recess. When they come back to Nashville in 2023, it will be a new group of legislators working as one. The 113th General Assembly of the State of Tennessee next convenes on January 10, 2023.

