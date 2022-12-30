Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on Christmas

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A46V9_0jyAFgNH00
Photo byMr. TinMD/Flickr

Washington County

Jonesborough officials are beginning to gain ground on the multiple water system failures. Officials reported the main water tank is now holding steady at 31 feet as of noon Thursday, December 29. Crews restored service to Embreville, Bumpus Cove, and Highway 107 - bringing approximately 1,000 customers back online. Officials continued monitoring the tank until 3 p.m. today before moving on to the Conklin Road area.

Out of an abundance of caution, a boil water advisory has been issued. Town officials say it is only necessary for those customers who have been without water to now boil water. As water service is restored to each area, the water department is collecting samples and will lift the boil water advisory once a negative result is received for each area. Those impacted should follow the town's Facebook page or sign up for alerts on the town’s website.

Sullivan County

The South Fork Utility District has issued a boil water advisory in neighboring Sullivan County. This stems from what the utility calls customer line breaks and water towers falling below critical levels. They fear contamination in the system with the reduced pressure and have advised all customers in their service area to boil consumed water until further notice and to filter this water through a clean cloth before boiling to remove sediment.

The South Fork Utility District serves the East-Bristol, Weaver Pike area of Sullivan County outside of the Bristol city limits.

Tennessee

Multiple counties continue to report water system issues and boil water advisories. The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed 7 weather-related fatalities due to last weekend's winter storm in addition to the power and water issues Tennesseans experienced

The State's Emergency Operations Center is activated, and state personnel continues supporting local emergency management and public works officials to help with response efforts and resource requests. Last weekend significant infrastructure challenges arose as at least seven hospitals across the state experienced power and/or water issues.

The winter weather system made its way across Tennessee Thursday last week, bringing dangerous cold temperatures across the Volunteer State. As temperatures rose, local jurisdictions began experiencing multiple issues in their water systems. The State EOC (emergency operations center) is operating at Level 3, with Emergency Service Coordinators from many state departments staffing positions in the EOC to support local officials as needed.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) reports 34 counties to have issues with water systems within their jurisdiction. 12 of these have issued "boil-water-advisories." TEMA Regional Coordination Centers are operational in the West, Middle, East, and Southeast regional offices to respond to requests and interact with local emergency managers.

State officials suggest you follow guidance from the CDC if you are under a boil water advisory. This means you should use bottled water for drinking or cooking or boil tap water for 1 - 3 minutes and let it cool before use. This also means you shouldn't use water from sources connected to your water line, like ice and water dispensers in your refrigerator. Stay apprised of your local emergency management and utility company advisories for directions and the lifting of any advisories.

What causes water line breaks

Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc. of Minnesota, says water main breaks happen for several reasons. Here are five simple reasons why breaks happen, whether age or accident, pressure changes or corrosive soils.  

1. Excavation work

When contractors, utility workers, or even homeowners dig into the ground, they can unintentionally strike water pipes with their digging equipment. It can happen with a tool as simple as a shovel or, more commonly, heavy excavation machinery. The need for proactive research and careful construction cannot be overstated.

2. Pipe age and material

Older pipes are more likely to break. For example, water mains installed before 1980 were often made of cast iron. Cast iron can be brittle and not expand and contract effortlessly with temperature changes. When this happens, the pipes tend to crack. There are also older sewer pipes that are made of clay. This material also breaks easily. Water mains today are often made of ductile iron or plastic pipes to avoid such issues proactively. If your pipes are decades old, it may be time to examine their status.

3. Pressure changes

The pressure inside a water main can change in several ways. One of the most common ways is through temperature changes, sometimes called thermal expansion. As the ground around a pipe freezes and heats, the pipes expand and contract – sometimes causing a rupture. Pressure changes can also occur when fire hydrants are opened or closed too quickly. This is called "water hammer."

4. Ground settling

Over time, as the soil around a water main settles, it can stress the pipes running beneath the ground. If the ground settles enough, the stress can break the pipe.

5. Corrosive soils

Some soils are corrosive and can eat away at pipes over time. This is especially common in iron and other metal pipes. Eventually, the corrosion causes the pipe to break. It often happens at pipe fittings or pipes that haven't been adequately protected from corrosion. The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) suggests polyethylene encasement as a popular, economical, and successful method of corrosion control. Some communities have opted to use pipes made of non-corrosive materials such as C-900.

What can you do when pipes break?

There are several paths forward when water mains break and cause problems in a community. Water main condition surveys help identify issues early on to avoid long-term issues. To assess the condition of water mains, engineers research physical, environmental, and operational factors to create a Forces & Issues (F&I) Matrix that identifies the range of potential alternatives for the replacement/rehabilitation of the mains.  

The F&I Matrix helps identify potential problems, along with replacement/rehabilitation alternatives and their costs, to guide community rehabilitation priorities. Innovative methods like non-destructive testing and trenchless technology repair broken pipes without disturbing the ground around them.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# water# disaster# emergency# outage# break

Comments / 0

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
8906 followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Tennessee State

Are You Ready for Tennessee Laws Taking Effect in January of 2023?

Tennessee State CapitolPhoto byEuthman/Wikipedia Commons. As the clock strikes midnight across the Volunteer State, a new year will usher in new laws. These laws involve medical records, subscription cancellations, early retirement for emergency communicators, mail-order drugs, and Dallas's Law - impacting security guards across Tennessee.

Read full story
19 comments
Blountville, TN

Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in January

Local Special Forces Veteran and martial arts instructor David Collins will host a ballroom dance class on Saturday, January 14, in Blountville, at Fire & Water Martial Arts. Next month's fundraiser will offset the increased cost of propane and other utilities used by the Christian-based martial arts school.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review Board

Should South Fork merge with Bristol or the Bristol-Bluff City Utility District?. The utility serving the areas east of Bristol, Tennessee, did not receive a favorable report during an April 2022 investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office. The technical secretary to the state's Utility Management Review Board says it's not feasible for the utility to continue as it is now.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023

Legendary guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ace Frehley is coming to the Paramount Theater in Bristol, Tennessee. Frehley will be at the Paramount on February 2, where he'll perform in front of a live audience.

Read full story
33 comments

Post Christmas Chores Provide Stress Relief to Many Harried Adults Before New Year

Repacking and cleaning up after the holidaysPhoto byMichael Balog/UnsplashonUnsplash. The holiday rush puts many families and adults under stress overload. The many visitors in their homes and the expected scrutiny of their family, friends, and in-laws have many people at maximum stress levels. Now that the big day has finally come and gone and Saint Nick has finally made his rounds, many people are looking in the rearview mirror at Christmas and ready to start putting those decorations back into storage until next December.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River Valley

Being the "Middletown" between historic Abingdon, Virginia, and Jonesborough, Tennessee, Bluff City is a rich heritage repository. The Impact Community Center has donated space for a new museum on the Bluff City campus, once home to the Agriculture Program when it was Bluff City High School, and the Band Room at Bluff City Middle School. The river-rock walls of the building lend aesthetics to the repurposed building.

Read full story

Opinion: The Federal Government Is Too Big and Must Be Drastically Reduced

Over half of Americans believe the federal government has too much power. Just over a third think the U.S. Government has the right amount of power, while only 6% think the federal government needs more power. The percentage of Americans holding these beliefs has been stable throughout the last two presidential administrations (Biden and Trump).

Read full story
4 comments
Bristol, VA

New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This Season

Major Brooks Gilliam (left), Salvation ArmyPhoto byAndy Poarch/Alliance Group Ltd. Wednesday morning, Bristol Casino presented a $10,000 donation each to five local non-profits. The total impact was $50,000 in new funding for the local agencies. Recipients included:

Read full story
Blountville, TN

Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah Celebration

The "eight crazy nights" of Chanukah begin December 18 at sundown this year and wind down on the evening of December 26. B'nai Shalom Congregation in Blountville, Tennessee, plans a holiday party complete with Latkes and Donuts. Organizers request attendees to RSVP so adequate planning provides for all attendees.

Read full story
1 comments
Jonesborough, TN

Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long Celebration

Main street in JonesboroughPhoto byHistoric Jonesborough/Jonesborough.com. Christmastime in Jonesborough continues with Santa’s Christmas Village on Saturday, December 10 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Visitors Center and the International Storytelling Center. You can find the Visitors Center at 117 Boone Street and the International Storytelling Center on Main Street, down from the courthouse. This event includes lots of family fun, including pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, face painting, Santa Mart, horse-drawn carriage rides, and multiple children’s crafting stations throughout the oldest town in Tennessee.

Read full story
Bristol, VA

Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Bristol

Groundbreaking ceremonyPhoto byJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Hard Rock officials, VIPs, and the media at the former Bristol Mall site near the old Sears store for the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, December 7, amid the pouring rain. Hard Rock and the Bristol community celebrated the long-awaited permanent facility's groundbreaking.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most Sick

influenzaes are on the riseinflInfluenza cases are on the rise on Nortin east Tennessee. Sick childPhoto byVitolda Klein/UnsplashonUnsplash. Influenza cases are on the rise in east Tennessee. Tennessee is among the most active areas in the country for flu this season, according to the Walgreens Flu Index. The market areas, as identified by Walgreens, identify the Knoxville market as number 2 and the Tri-Cities (Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia) as number 5. Nashville is close behind at number 8 and Chattanooga at number 10 according to their most recent data tracker - based on anti-viral prescriptions.

Read full story
1 comments
Johnson City, TN

A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet Wife

Christmas coming early?Photo byKarsten Winegeart/UnsplashonUnsplash. This past weekend my wife and I were shopping for birthday and Christmas gifts in Johnson City. We stopped at many of the shops we often looked in for presents and enjoyed a lovely lunch out on the town.

Read full story
3 comments
Jonesborough, TN

Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to Celebrate

Christmas celebrations in Jonesborough continue on Saturday, December 3 with Doggone Christmas. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can bring your canine family to get their picture with Santa, enjoy a treat station, and you can shop at the Christmas Market for pet-friendly items and Christmas gifts for everyone on your nice list. Downtown merchants hope you'll explore downtown Jonesborough and support the local businesses.

Read full story
Bristol, VA

Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in Bristol

Temporary casino signPhoto byAndy Poarch/Alliance Group Ltd. A news release by Andy Poarch of the Alliance Group, Ltd. announces the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will officially break ground with a ceremony for the permanent casino complex next week.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This Weekend

Holiday shoppingPhoto byFreestocks/UnsplashonUnsplash. Downtown Johnson City's annual Sip Shop and Stroll event is back for the holidays as a way to buy local Christmas gifts and enjoy downtown restaurants. You'll need to buy a ticket to receive your official coffee mug with a cork bottom to receive your adult or family-friendly beverage from participating vendors.

Read full story
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much More

2021 Jingle and Mingle in KingsportPhoto byKingsport Downtown Association/Facebook. Christmas officially kicks off in the "Model City" this weekend with a day of shopping, holiday decorations, the Christmas parade, and the tree lighting at Church Circle.

Read full story
Elizabethton, TN

Synthetic Ice Skating Now Open for the Season at Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton

Ice skatingPhoto byKelli McClintock/UnsplashonUnsplash. Skaters finally took to the synthetic ice at Skate by the Doe at Elizabethton's Covered Bridge Par Saturday. The park opened amid unseasonably warm temperatures. The synthetic material used in the ice rink doesn't require the ambient temperature to be below freezing to enjoy ice skating at the seasonal attraction.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

Keeping Your Wife Happy Is Not Easy but Studies Show the Effort Is Worth the Benefits

Happy lifePhoto byGabriela Monalisa/UnsplashonUnsplash. Many of us have heard, “Happy wife, happy life.” But is this more than just a saying? Years of watching my parents and grandparents have led me to believe it's true. Sullivan County is a great place to get married and raise a family. I met my wife in neighboring Washington County, and we spent lots of quality time supporting each other.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy