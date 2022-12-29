Bristol, TN

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023

John M. Dabbs

Photo byMichel/Wikimedia Commons

Legendary guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ace Frehley is coming to the Paramount Theater in Bristol, Tennessee. Frehley will be at the Paramount on February 2, where he'll perform in front of a live audience.

The original lead guitarist for KISS, Frehley's solo career has outpaced his former band mates of the group known for their trademark getups and showmanship. Frehley has seen solo success as a performer and a recording artist after his life with KISS.

Frehley has been in the news frequently, with KISS on its farewell tour. Most every article about the group references the original lead guitarist - many also note KISS isn't the same without Frehley. In 2014 Frehley released Space Invader. This was the only album after kiss to crack Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

Last of KISS

Frehley last played with the group on a KISS Kruise in 2019, and a short set in 2018. He says in an interview with Loudwire, that they began treating him differently and he didn't like the way he was treated. Apparently there was an issue with his ex-girlfriend who accused Gene Simmons of misconduct and said he'd been a witness - there were even videos on Youtube. Frehley says he never saw anything and signed a legal document to that effect. He thinks she was trying to shake Paul and Gene down for money, as the videos are gone now too - as far as he knows.

As for the Demon, Frehley credits Gene Simmons for saving his life on more than one occaision. In the interview with Loudwire, he says “A couple of times I drank too much, got in a pool and he saved my life. Once I fell asleep in a bathtub because I took too many Valiums. The water was up to my mouth and I was ready to drown, then Gene came breaking in through the fucking door with the manager and pulled me out of the bathtub, naked. He saved my life.”

Tickets

Tickets are only available at the Paramount Theater's box office, or through their website at Paramountbristol.org The doors two hours before showtime. The show begins at 8:30 p.m., and the doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets bought at the door - if the show is not sold out - will be an additional $5.

The Paramount Theater cautions all patrons to BE AWARE: NO Third Party Tickets will be honored. Only tickets purchased at the Paramount box office or from paramountbristol.org will be accepted.

