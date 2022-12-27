Post Christmas Chores Provide Stress Relief to Many Harried Adults Before New Year

John M. Dabbs

Repacking and cleaning up after the holidaysPhoto byMichael Balog/UnsplashonUnsplash

The holiday rush puts many families and adults under stress overload. The many visitors in their homes and the expected scrutiny of their family, friends, and in-laws have many people at maximum stress levels. Now that the big day has finally come and gone and Saint Nick has finally made his rounds, many people are looking in the rearview mirror at Christmas and ready to start putting those decorations back into storage until next December.

Stressors

Photo byBelinda Fewings/UnsplashonUnsplash

“People are feeling stretched thin and worried about finances, and inflation would just add more stress,” says Lena Derhally, LPC, founder of Lena Derhally Psychotherapy. The debt issue is compounded, as many people go into debt to purchase decorations, food, and gifts during the holidays. Inflation and recess in today's economy add an extra layer of unwanted stress.

An article in Healthline in October of this year addressed the unusually long Christmas season and how it could impact families and increase stress levels with Holiday Creep. “The creep of the holidays can trigger feelings of inadequacy for some,” says Janelle S. Peifer, Ph.D., LCP, an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Richmond and founder of Peifer Psychology. “People may wonder, ‘Am I behind the curve on preparing for the holidays? What if I can’t afford the trappings of the holidays being presented? Am I letting down myself or my family in some way?”

Purge

In our home, we find the post-holiday purge to be the biggest reliever of stress. Packing gifts away and packing give-a-way boxes of no longer needed items for the Salvation Army or God's Corner thrift shops lend a hand to the organization.

Clearing the clutter by packing away the Christmas tree and holiday ornaments and putting them back into storage always gives me a sense of relief. I enjoy the holiday and look forward to it each year, but my home feels peaceful and comfortable again after we've de-cluttered. We are often out with the old and in with the new, and we find we can live without many items every time we go through our closets.

Such a regular purge is good for the home, the soul, and others less fortunate. Once everything is back in order - or finally, in order, we can relax and enjoy the downtime while reflecting on new memories.

New history ahead

As we prepare to be out with the old, we have time to pause and reflect. We are thankful that New Year's parties are much less extravagant and do not involve as many commitments to navigate. A simple get-together or attending a local New Year's Eve bash is most welcome and requires much less cleanup.

As for my family and me, we are looking forward to 2023. We hope it is easier and less complicated than in 2022. Perhaps we should also re-evaluate our 2022 resolutions and make more realistic ones for 2023. What about you?

Does the after-party cleanup brighten your mood as well?

John M. Dabbs
An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

