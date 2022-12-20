New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River Valley

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFGB1_0jo1rGuv00
Photo byJohn Dabbs/Photographer

Beginning a museum

Being the "Middletown" between historic Abingdon, Virginia, and Jonesborough, Tennessee, Bluff City is a rich heritage repository. The Impact Community Center has donated space for a new museum on the Bluff City campus, once home to the Agriculture Program when it was Bluff City High School, and the Band Room at Bluff City Middle School. The river-rock walls of the building lend aesthetics to the repurposed building.

Jerry Malone, a board member for Scenes From the Bluffs Heritage Museum, says the project was the brainchild of Museum Director Betsy Carrier. Malone says she discussed her idea with Jack Hurlbert and himself and the ball got rolling. Hurlbert initiated the paperwork to become a 501(c) non-profit organization and worked together to organize a board of directors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24eJpV_0jo1rGuv00
Shirt from Bluff City VolunteersPhoto byJohn Dabbs/Photographer

Mary Ann Hager serves as the board's chairperson with Malone, Hurlbert, Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite, and David Laisure. Leisure manages the property at the Impact Community Center. His brother, Chris, donated seed money to help start the paperwork and obtain the necessary software and computers to manage the museum's upstart.

The museum board has been working with Matthew Johnson at the Sullivan County Archives and Tourism office in Blountville. Malone says the museum received unanimous support from the Sullivan County Commission through a $25,000 regional development grant. Malone says the town of Bluff City has also supported the project and has awarded them funding in the 2022-2023 fiscal budget in the range of $3,000 - $5,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oDZTD_0jo1rGuv00
Photo byJohn Dabbs/Photographer

While the museum is in Bluff City and has garnered some support from the town, it is not a museum of Bluff City. The town is not involved with its development or direction. Mayor Jeff Broyles is unaware if the museum board has contacted town officials for participation and involvement other than some initial funding. Scenes From the Bluffs Heritage Museum does not center on Bluff City, as many might think from the name and location. The focus is broader, revolving around the county or region.

Direction and purpose

Malone says the museum will focus on the Holston River Valley, which begins around Damascus and ends around Knoxville, though the main focus will be on Sullivan County. Malone says the people he's worked with in Blountville have been terrific. Blountville is also rich in history. He believes there will eventually be a museum in Blountville too.

The museum will be initially developed into an area covering the early history involving the native Americans, the Daniel Boone era, and the American Revolution. Another area will focus on foreign wars and the war effort supported and where our people fought. The last area will cover the growth of the trains, river, business, and industrial development as the region continues to evolve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGuye_0jo1rGuv00
Mural wall in the museum.Photo byJohn Dabbs/Photographer

Malone says there are many artifacts and relics of the area he hopes to obtain on loan from other museums. Many museums in the southeast region have exhibits with local ties to the area.

They aim to educate and inform generations going forward about the importance of the area and the history in their front door. They plan an educational area with a video suitable for school children and adults to learn more about their local heritage.

Support needed for the museum's success

Malone says what they need from the public is their input:

  1. What do you want to see in this museum?
  2. What would people want to see that would make them get off the interstate or travel across the county to come and see the museum?
  3. What photographs or legacy items do you have lying around the house or out in your barn that help tell the area's story?

Malone says people have a lot of things stored that they don't want to get rid of, but maybe someone in the family isn't interested in taking care of it or cares about it. People can donate or loan items to the museum. They can be donated with the understanding the museum will use them as it sees fit without any hindrance. They could also give it to the museum on loan, with the understanding that it still belongs to the family and the family can request it back at any time, or the museum will contact the family to return it when it will no longer be used.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27RIwj_0jo1rGuv00
Future home of the museum - the old FFA/Band building at the Impact Community Center in Bluff City.Photo byJohn Dabbs/Photographer

The current plan is to open the museum by the end of 2023. The building will receive a fresh makeover of paint and new signage. The museum has yet to develop an official Facebook page or website and has no official e-mail address.

Those wanting to donate to the museum or offer any suggestions can contact them by mail at:

Scenes From the Bluffs Heritage Museum, 337 Carter Street, Suite 8, Bluff City, Tennessee. 37618.

Malone says you can also call or text message him at 423-646-6161.

If you could put one item in here, that people would come across the county or get off the interstate to see, what would it be? - Jerry Malone, Scenes of the Bluffs Heritage Museum

