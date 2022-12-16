Opinion: The Federal Government Is Too Big and Must Be Drastically Reduced

Photo by Maria Thalassinou on Unsplash

Too big and dominant

Over half of Americans believe the federal government has too much power. Just over a third think the U.S. Government has the right amount of power, while only 6% think the federal government needs more power. The percentage of Americans holding these beliefs has been stable throughout the last two presidential administrations (Biden and Trump).

More than half of Americans have thought the federal government had too much power since 2005. At times 60% of the country held that opinion. The Gallup annual Governance survey conducted earlier this year continues to back these numbers.

Post 9/11

Americans have thought the federal government has been too powerful except for the years immediately after the attacks of 9/11/2001. Surveys show that people believed the U.S. government had just the right amount of power between 2002 and 2004 (40 percent still felt the government had too much power).

While stability in these numbers does not show the significant shifts of Republicans and Democrats tied to the sitting president's party. Republicans and Democrats are more inclined to say the government has too much power when the president is from the other party and less inclined when their party holds the White House. Currently, 74% of Republicans, 32% of Democrats, and 54% of independents believe the federal government has too much power.

Too active

More than half of the population surveyed by Gallup think the government should address the nation's problems less, leaving more up to individuals and businesses. About 10 % are undecided and 43% think the government should do more.

These attitudes are roughly unchanged over the past two decades. The only difference appears to be which party thinks what - which is largely factored into which party holds the presidency.

Gallup first asked the question about government activity in 1992. The highest percentages saying the government is doing too much are 61% measured in July 2012 and 60% in December 1995.

Over-regulated

Twice as many Americans believe the government regulates business too much (46%) rather than too little (23%). Just under a third (29%) think it's about right.

Americans' views on federal power haven't changed over the past six years, which spanned several issues or events involving significant government activity.

This includes the Justice Department investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election, the U.S. House impeached Trump twice, and the FBI raiding Trump's home looking for government records - including classified material. The federal government has also spent trillions addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and authorized $1 trillion for infrastructure and billions more for climate change legislation.

Republicans are more likely than Democrats to believe the government is too powerful, doing too many things that individuals and businesses should be doing, and regulating business too much. However, those views are usually moderated by the current president's party and whether his approach aligns with what Republicans or Democrats prefer.

Waste

The size and scope of the federal government have increased dramatically, as have the federal regulations. Individual program grants have gone away in favor of block grants.

The last time Congress comprehensively reformed the budget process was in 1974. Congress passing a real budget is getting rare. Between 1975 and 1998, Congress never failed to pass a budget. Since then, Congress has failed to pass a budget in 7 of the last 15 fiscal years. We have delved into a land of CRs (Continuing Resolutions) and Omnibus Spending Bills. CRs do not allow for necessary budget realignments for programs to allow for advances, problems, cancellations, or inflation. Omnibus bills are often seen as a means to hide funding or not allow proper debate due to the amount of time given to read and properly debate the merits of each item in the spending bill.

The Composition of Federal Outlays

According to an article by the Foundation for Economic Education (The Growth of Government in America - April 1993), The single most important federal government activity is to provide for national defense. A free nation spends as much as necessary to protect its borders and citizens. Is the modern-day growth of government on the federal level a result of the national defense build-up in the Cold War era? The answer is no. National defense spending as a share of the total federal budget has been continually shrinking, except in brief periods of war:

Defense spending constituted more than half of total federal outlays in 1800 .

of total federal outlays in . Defense spending constituted more than one-third of federal outlays in 1900 .

of federal outlays in . Defense spending now constitutes little more than one-fifth of federal outlays.

Although the U.S. spends more money on national defense than any other country on the planet, we also have the largest economy on the planet. the U.S. has steadily reduced its share of defense spending as a share of the federal budget, spending more on civilian programs such as health care, housing, agriculture, housing, and foreign aid. Historically, the U.S. had spent almost nothing on these areas before the 1930s. Since the 1950s, these program areas have seen a large share of the federal budget - and lately, payments on the federal debt are ridiculous.

Too big?

In my opinion, we have seen "mission creep" by the states letting the federal government do things they should have done themselves. We have created a monster that "We, the People," have grown to look at with trepidation.

In Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution, the powers enumerated to the federal government are spelled out:

The power to provide for the general Welfare - to lay and collect Taxes , Duties, Imposts, and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States...

- to lay and collect , Duties, Imposts, and Excises, to pay the Debts and of the United States... The power to borrow on the credit of the U.S.

on the credit of the U.S. The power to regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes

with foreign Nations, among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes To establish a uniform Rule of Naturalization and uniform Laws on the subject of Bankruptcies throughout the United States

and uniform Laws on the subject of throughout the United States To coin Money , regulate the Value thereof and of foreign Coin, and fix the Standard of Weights and Measures

, regulate the Value thereof and of foreign Coin, and fix the Standard of To provide for the Punishment of counterfeiting the Securities and current Coin of the United States

the Securities and current Coin of the United States To establish Post Offices and post Roads

To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries

by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries To constitute Tribunals inferior to the supreme Court (establish lower courts)

To define and punish Piracies and Felonies committed on the high Seas, and Offences against the Law of Nations

committed on the high Seas, and Offences against the Law of Nations To declare War , grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water

, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water To raise and support Armies , but no Appropriation of Money to that Use shall be for a longer Term than two Years

, but no Appropriation of Money to that Use shall be for a longer Term than two Years To provide and maintain a Navy

To make Rules for the Government and Regulation of the land and naval Forces

To provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections, and repel Invasions

To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining the Militia , and for governing such Part of them as may be employed in the Service of the United States, reserving to the States respectively, the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress

, and for governing such Part of them as may be employed in the Service of the United States, reserving to the States respectively, the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress To exercise exclusive Legislation in all Cases whatsoever, over such District (not exceeding ten Miles square) as may, by Cession of particular States and the Acceptance of Congress, become the Seat of Government of the United States, and to exercise like Authority over all Places purchased by the Consent of the Legislature of the State in which the Same shall be, for the Erection of Forts, Magazines, Arsenals, dock-Yards, and other needful Buildings

To make all Laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into Execution the foregoing Powers, and all other Powers vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States, or any Department or Officer thereof.

The Constitution grants broad powers to the federal government, but they are limited by the 10th Amendment, which says the powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States, or the people.

Growth

Even with such a large body of requirements for the federal government, I think we have made it too large. During my lifetime, I remember the creation of the federal Department of Education and the Department of Homeland Security.

I do not think the federal government should be in the education standards business. I also believe the national security infrastructure was as adequate as before - though still top-heavy and full of bureaucracy. The problem was sharing of information, and the "Central Intelligence Agency" is not the central intelligence information repository.

We could pare down the government some and the budget along with it. We could also eliminate retirement plans for elected officials and health plans after they leave office - Being an elected member of congress should not be a career or have the perks associated with one. They are public servants meant to come for a time and go back to their own lives. We need fresh people and new ideas to keep the government working properly.

That's my two-cents. Thank you for reading.

