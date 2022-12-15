New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This Season

Major Brooks Gilliam (left), Salvation Army Photo by Andy Poarch/Alliance Group Ltd

Bristol Casino coughs up $50,000 in donations

Wednesday morning, Bristol Casino presented a $10,000 donation each to five local non-profits. The total impact was $50,000 in new funding for the local agencies. Recipients included:

Boys & Girls Club of Mountain Empire

Barter Theatre

Healing Hands

Salvation Army

Girls Inc.

The local non-profit groups benefit residents across the region. Casino executives are also helping the groups by giving their time and expertise. The executives serve on the Boys & Girls Club of Mountain Empire and the Salvation Army Board of Directors. Local executives also serve on the Boards of other local non-profits. This support is a key part of Hard Rock's investing in each local community where it operates.

“I am proud to support these five non-profits that are doing such amazing work to benefit our local community... These charities help residents – with a variety of needs – here in the Tri-Cities and across Southwest Virginia. Hard Rock believes in investing in the communities we call home. This investment is financial, but it also involves our time and dedication with team members volunteering in various roles. We know our local charities need support year-round but recognize that many of the constituencies they serve face even greater needs this time of year, during the holidays.”- Allie Evangelista, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

Kathy Loudermilk (far left) – CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire Photo by Andy Poarch/Alliance Group Ltd

The expertise and time donated to these non-profit agencies mean almost as much as the monetary donation provided by the casino. The Hard Rock franchise wants to fully vest itself in the communities where they operate. This helps them stand apart from many businesses that merely employ people in communities across the country.