Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long Celebration

Main street in Jonesborough Photo by Historic Jonesborough/Jonesborough.com

Christmastime in Jonesborough continues with Santa’s Christmas Village on Saturday, December 10 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Visitors Center and the International Storytelling Center. You can find the Visitors Center at 117 Boone Street and the International Storytelling Center on Main Street, down from the courthouse. This event includes lots of family fun, including pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, face painting, Santa Mart, horse-drawn carriage rides, and multiple children’s crafting stations throughout the oldest town in Tennessee.

Some highlights:

Santa Mart will be at the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Here you'll be able to shop for gifts suitable for friends and family - or maybe your fur babies.

Washington County/Jonesborough Library will set up a custom gift tag station.

The Jonesborough Kiwanis Club will be giving away popcorn.

David Crockett High School Civinettes will offer gift wrapping.

Two craft stations will be available - one with the Tuesday Garden Club, where you can make personalized Grinch masks; the Washington County FCE Home and 4-H Club with scratch-art ornaments run the other. Attendees will have the option to make custom tops at Frosty’s Top Shop hosted by Daniel Boone High School's Key Club and check out the “Make Your Own Trail Mix” station with Keep Jonesborough Beautiful. There will also be a photo booth complete with Buddy the Elf and Jovie.

The Jonesborough Christmas Market will be at the International Storytelling Center. The market includes local craft vendors and artists outside on the plaza. You can find homemade soaps, hand-knitted items, women’s clothing, and woodworking. Kids of all ages may want to express themselves wi the free face painting in the Center's lobby.

Food City and Performance Food Service will have cookie decorating and ice-cold milk upstairs at the Storytelling Center. The McKinney Center will provide ceramic crafts for children, and a holiday movie suitable for the whole family will be shown at the theater.

Photo by Historic Jonesborough/Jonesborough.com

Christmas in Olde Jonesborough features a different theme each in December, until December 17. Events typically run from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and include visits with Santa Claus, music, storytelling, and extended shopping hours from local businesses.

Saint Nick will be on-site with his sleigh at the Washington County Courthouse, awaiting children who wish to visit and posing for those who want to take his photo. Children can bring letters to Santa and drop them in the mailbox until December 12 and get a response from the "big guy."

There's always a good time to be had in America's town - the oldest town in Tennessee.