A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet Wife

Christmas coming early? Photo by Karsten Winegeart/Unsplash on Unsplash

This past weekend my wife and I were shopping for birthday and Christmas gifts in Johnson City. We stopped at many of the shops we often looked in for presents and enjoyed a lovely lunch out on the town.

Nail salon Photo by John Dabbs/Photographer

My wife had her nails done at a good friend's wedding a few months back. They'd begun to grow out with the nail veneers still firmly adhered. We discussed whether she should get them taken off or redone with a filler at a salon. As she is currently on leave at work, they aren't as difficult for her to maintain. I suggested she get her nails taken care of at a salon. We headed to a nail salon she likes on North Roan Street near Bristol Highway. I joked that maybe I should get a massage or a foot massage while she had her nails done.

We arrived at the salon. She asked if I was coming in, and I told her I'd wait in the car and read, as there usually isn't much extra room for staying. I have a habit of biting my nails and told her about trying "No Bite" on my nails until a coworker asked me if I was wearing nail polish. She went in, and I pulled the Kindle app up on my phone to resume a book I'd been reading.

I looked up and saw her walking back out. I assumed they were booked until she opened my door and said, "come on." I made another false assumption - there was plenty of waiting room. Boy, was I wrong about that... oh there were plenty of empty seats as my wife and one other patron were the only customers. She showed an Asian man with a thick accent my fingers, and they talked about my hands for a moment. She then asked if I wanted nails put on. I answered, "no."

pedicure station with foot bath Photo by John Dabbs/Photographer

I was then ushered over to a seat and told to sit down. My wife said I needed to take off my shoes and roll my pants up to my knees for a foot massage. "My treat," she said. I reluctantly made my way to the chair and told her I was only joking about getting a massage while she had her nails done. She told me she knew this - but wanted to do it for me anyway. She also gave me a pedicure to help my toenails and some nail fungus on one of my feet.

It was my first Christmas treat of the season. Being the person she is, it always comes from my wife first this time of year. I'd read stories of sanitation being an issue in some nail salons and was pleased to see them bringing out freshly laundered towels and having plastic liners in the foot baths. I was treated to a warm soak with some bath salt, and then the gentleman massaged my calves and feet briefly before returning them to the water. He left me to soak and take care of my wife's nails.

The woman working in the establishment, most likely the man's wife, finished the other client's feet and went to take care of her fingernails - stopping briefly and turning the massage function on in my chair - very lovely. I enjoyed the massage until she finished with the woman and returned to care for my feet and nails. It was an experience.

Photo by John Dabbs/Photographer

She dried my feet, rubbed some sugar scrub on my legs, washed it off, then pumiced my heels and dried my feet. She then began trimming my toenails, cleaning them thoroughly, and even ground the tops of my irregularly shaped nails where I had some fungus I'd been unable to shed. She asked if it was the first time I'd had a pedicure... as if she couldn't tell. She noticed I bit my fingernails and asked why I didn't bite my toenails - and gave a friendly laugh.

They cleaned me up, put some anti-fungal oil on my toenails (and sold me a bottle to use daily), wiped me dry, and said I was good to go. The experience was quite pleasant and an excellent time to share with my wife. If you aren't too "macho" to experience a good manicure or pedicure - I highly recommend it at least once. Maybe you could treat your significant other to one too.