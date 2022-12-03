Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to Celebrate

Canine Companions Coming

Christmas celebrations in Jonesborough continue on Saturday, December 3 with Doggone Christmas. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can bring your canine family to get their picture with Santa, enjoy a treat station, and you can shop at the Christmas Market for pet-friendly items and Christmas gifts for everyone on your nice list. Downtown merchants hope you'll explore downtown Jonesborough and support the local businesses.

Pet lovers are also encouraged to bring donations in front of the courthouse at the back of Santa's sleigh - for the Appalachian Highlands Humane Society (formerly the Humane Society of Washington County.) Your donation can help a pet in need this holiday season.

Treat stations

During Doggone Christmas, you can visit each of these stops for your furry friend to get a treat. Some locations have treats outside, as restaurants can only legally allow service animals inside.

Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique

Scarlett & Company

International Storytelling Center

McLeod Organics

Texas Burritos & More

Noelle Seasonal Decor & Gifts Galore

Jonesborough Visitors Center

James Griffin Art Gallery

Paul’s Pens

Mill Spring Makers Market

Main Street Cafe

Gabriel’s Christmas

Tennessee Hills Distillery

Costume Contest

The costume contest kicks off at 1 p.m. Categories will be separated among Small Dogs and Large Dogs. The categories include:

Ugliest dog sweater Best holiday costume Pet/Owner lookalike

Pup parade

Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique will host a Pup Parade after the costume contest. It will start at the Washington County Courthouse and travel on Main Street toward Mill Spring Makers Market, across the intersection, and toward McLeod’s Organics. From there the parade will cross the street at the intersection and return to the courthouse.

The Christmas Market

Everyone is invited to visit the local artisans on the Plaza of the Storytelling Center. The artists will showcase their crafts for sale each Saturday during Christmas in Olde Jonesborough (December, 3, 10, and 17.)

Historic downtown Jonesborough, Tennessee, at Christmas Photo by Historic Jonesborough/Facebook

Christmas Market Vendors:

Mulberry Mobile Nursery

Jen Larsen

Plants & Evergreens

Buttons & Yarn

Michaela Fisk

Handknitted Items

Tennessee Homemade

Robin Waters

Homemade Goat Soaps and More

Grits & Grace Woodworking

Brittany & Eugene Mullins

Handmade Wood Items

Knot Me

Debi Lynn

Macrame

The Blue Tic Boutique

Megan Sikora

Boutique Items and Clothing

On the Brightside Designs

Katie, Katie Wilhoit

T-shirts & Designs

The Pet Sitter

Olivia Moses

Pet Items

The townspeople wish to thank the Appalachian Highlands Humane Society and JAMSA for their support of this event.