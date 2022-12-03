Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to Celebrate

Canine Companions Coming
Christmas celebrations in Jonesborough continue on Saturday, December 3 with Doggone Christmas. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can bring your canine family to get their picture with Santa, enjoy a treat station, and you can shop at the Christmas Market for pet-friendly items and Christmas gifts for everyone on your nice list. Downtown merchants hope you'll explore downtown Jonesborough and support the local businesses.
Pet lovers are also encouraged to bring donations in front of the courthouse at the back of Santa's sleigh - for the Appalachian Highlands Humane Society (formerly the Humane Society of Washington County.) Your donation can help a pet in need this holiday season.
Treat stations
During Doggone Christmas, you can visit each of these stops for your furry friend to get a treat. Some locations have treats outside, as restaurants can only legally allow service animals inside.
- Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique
- Scarlett & Company
- International Storytelling Center
- McLeod Organics
- Texas Burritos & More
- Noelle Seasonal Decor & Gifts Galore
- Jonesborough Visitors Center
- James Griffin Art Gallery
- Paul’s Pens
- Mill Spring Makers Market
- Main Street Cafe
- Gabriel’s Christmas
- Tennessee Hills Distillery
Costume Contest
The costume contest kicks off at 1 p.m. Categories will be separated among Small Dogs and Large Dogs. The categories include:
- Ugliest dog sweater
- Best holiday costume
- Pet/Owner lookalike
Pup parade
Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique will host a Pup Parade after the costume contest. It will start at the Washington County Courthouse and travel on Main Street toward Mill Spring Makers Market, across the intersection, and toward McLeod’s Organics. From there the parade will cross the street at the intersection and return to the courthouse.
The Christmas Market
Everyone is invited to visit the local artisans on the Plaza of the Storytelling Center. The artists will showcase their crafts for sale each Saturday during Christmas in Olde Jonesborough (December, 3, 10, and 17.)
Christmas Market Vendors:
Mulberry Mobile Nursery
- Jen Larsen
- Plants & Evergreens
Buttons & Yarn
- Michaela Fisk
- Handknitted Items
Tennessee Homemade
- Robin Waters
- Homemade Goat Soaps and More
Grits & Grace Woodworking
- Brittany & Eugene Mullins
- Handmade Wood Items
Knot Me
- Debi Lynn
- Macrame
The Blue Tic Boutique
- Megan Sikora
- Boutique Items and Clothing
On the Brightside Designs
- Katie, Katie Wilhoit
- T-shirts & Designs
The Pet Sitter
- Olivia Moses
- Pet Items
The townspeople wish to thank the Appalachian Highlands Humane Society and JAMSA for their support of this event.
