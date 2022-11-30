Synthetic Ice Skating Now Open for the Season at Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton

Ice skating Photo by Kelli McClintock/Unsplash on Unsplash

Carter County Bank's Skate by the Doe

Skaters finally took to the synthetic ice at Skate by the Doe at Elizabethton's Covered Bridge Par Saturday. The park opened amid unseasonably warm temperatures. The synthetic material used in the ice rink doesn't require the ambient temperature to be below freezing to enjoy ice skating at the seasonal attraction.

Skate by the Doe enjoyed a good crowd of adults and children during the first hour of operation Saturday afternoon. The rink officially opened on November 26, with tickets having been on sale since November 17.

City officials say the rink is twice the size of last year’s skating area. They believe the rink's size will help with crowds and those mindful of social distancing with the 100 x 50 rink.

Hours

The rink is open Thursday through Sunday from November 26 to January 1, 2023. The $10 ticket price is good for an hour of skating and includes rental skates. Ticket sales are limited to 60 per hour, and reservations for advanced tickets can be made online at https://skatebythedoe.com/booking/ . The ice rink does book venue rentals for private events at the rink. These can be made for Tuesdays or Wednesdays by calling 423-547-6441 to schedule your event.

Partners and sponsors

This year's partners for Skate by the Doe rink are Carter County Bank, Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, and the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce. Carter County Bank President Andrew McKeehan says the bank agreed to be the sponsor in perpetuity.

Other sponsors include:

Main Street Elizabethton

Blackburn, Childers, and Steagall GPAS

Lifecare Center of Elizabethton

Northeast Community Credit Union

Assured Insurance Consultants

Farmers Insurance

Eastman Credit Union

Community First Bank

Milligan University

Snap-On

“We are excited to be sponsoring this.” - Andrew McKeehan, Carter County Bank President

McKeehan said ice skating has become popular in East Tennessee and this is why we've doubled the size of the rink this year. McKeehan says other areas that are starting their own ice skating rinks in the area can't beat our scenery - It's hard to beat the scenery of the iconic covered bridge with the big Christmas wreath over the Doe river. Having the rink so close to the view is perfect.

Patrons asked about the scenery said, "If it was just snowing, it would be a great Normal Rockwell painting." That sums it up well in this reporter's opinion. It's hard to beat small-town America.