Keeping Your Wife Happy Is Not Easy but Studies Show the Effort Is Worth the Benefits

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4625CO_0jQPXE3Q00
Happy lifePhoto byGabriela Monalisa/UnsplashonUnsplash

Many of us have heard, “Happy wife, happy life.” But is this more than just a saying? Years of watching my parents and grandparents have led me to believe it's true. Sullivan County is a great place to get married and raise a family. I met my wife in neighboring Washington County, and we spent lots of quality time supporting each other.

Making your partner happy is the cornerstone of a happy marriage. You'd think wives want something specific to women, but you'd be wrong. They generally want what we all want - connection, honesty, support, and validation. How we go about our tasks is often misunderstood as we might have a different "love language" than our partner. A love language is how we express our love, and best feel it ourselves.

Here are some tips from the experts to meet the basic human needs of our spouse:

Make communication a priority.

To make spouses happy, Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D., says important to communicate regularly as a couple, "Many spouses find incredible joy simply as a result of being listened to." This does not mean you'll always agree on things. You'll feel more connected and heard if you listen to one another. Focus on your spouse when talking - turn the TV off, put down the phone or close the computer. They deserve your full attention.

Pay attention to the little things they love.

Dr. Manly believes people feel happy when their spouse pays attention to the little things. "Most wives thrive and feel deeply loved when their husbands attend to their little preferences in life." Make it a point to have her cup of coffee or tea the way she likes it in the morning. If you pass by her favorite bakery, bring her home a slide of something special - just because. If she likes it when you put the toilet seat down after, be the person who does this for her. If they like you calling or texting during work hours, make it part of your schedule - if they do this for you, let them know if you like it and make it a habit.

The power of touch

The power of physical touch can't be understated. People feel loved when their partner often gives them touches of affection. One study revealed that somatic intimacy plays a crucial stress-protecting role in relationships. This study is in line with others, suggesting happy marriages include mindful, physical touch. It acts to reduce cortisol in the body. "If your wife likes to be touched, be sure to hug her, stroke her hair, and cuddle with her," Manly suggests.

Divvy up household chores in a way that works for you both

Many cultures expect women to bear the brunt of housework, child care, social scheduling, and emotional labor. These are based on stereotypical gender expectations, which result in less free time and creativity periods for women. A 2017 study found women who did most of the housework were less satisfied in their relationships. If you want to make your wife happier, look at the division of labor in your household and be honest about where you might pick up some slack.

Show interest in their ideas and feelings.

"Part of marriage is just listening with interest about the mundane," says Emmy Crouter, LCSW. "Ask questions about her day, listen, and ask follow-up questions. It's important that both people feel heard and understood in any relationship."

If you know something with which your wife is struggling, ask about it, even if it's not that interesting to you. This shows that you care about her inner life. When she's down, ask questions—unless she specifically asks for space, don't leave her to wallow alone.

Fight better.

Disagreements are part of any healthy relationship; it's how you engage in those conflicts that matter. Learn not to lash out - listen and be kind and compassionate -even when arguing! "When engaging in conflict (which you should do rather than avoid it), express your side, listen to hers, and then approach the issue together in a solution-focused manner," Crouter advises. 

Rather than playing the blame game, work together to resolve the problem. In terms of key phrases to implement, Crouter suggests the following:

  • How can we solve this?
  • What can we do to change this pattern?
  • I want to find a solution in which we both feel less anxious.

Remember, it's not you against her. It's the two of you against a problem.

Don't text-fight

Disagree in person—not over text. A study at Brigham Young University revealed that couples who argue via text aren't as happy as those who don't. Being there - in person - is important not only when voicing and resolving disagreements, but it's also best for apologies and any decision-making other than the benign. Being present is the best way to see body language and cues as to what's really being said - if you are listening and paying attention.

Make your wife's pleasure a priority.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIRDU_0jQPXE3Q00
Photo byArtem Labunsky/UnsplashonUnsplash

It's not just about bedroom escapades. Take time to learn how to please women and help them over the edge, but learn about what is good for women in general - and what your wife prefers. Even in the bedroom, don't take things for granted. Ask if you are unsure if she made "it."

Don't push the intimacy.

While intercourse is a healthy part of a happy relationship, studies find couples who are more satisfied in bed tend to be happier in their relationships. As a marriage progresses (whether due to children, medication, or life changes affecting libido), that part of a relationship is likely to change.

If your wife is the lower-libido partner in your marriage and unequal libidos cause tension, find a way to celebrate your wife and her needs, and talk about what you could do to make the relationship mutually satisfying. Here is a link to psychotherapist Vanessa Marin's full guide to supporting a lower-libido partner.

Celebrate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tiwU_0jQPXE3Q00
Photo byClab Banks/UnsplashonUnsplash

Celebrate your wife and support her. Make her feel important by celebrating her accomplishments, and take time to make her happy by doing what she likes. A study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found couples who celebrated their partner's achievements as if they were their own were happier and more satisfied. Show enthusiasm when celebrating your wife's accomplishments, and let her shine and be seen.

Studies

A study from Rutgers University in New Jersey says yes. It found that the happier the wife is in a long-term marriage, the happier the husband.

Previous studies have suggested health benefits to a happy marriage; one suggested a happy marriage or partnership could reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Another study suggests marital happiness hinges on wives keeping calm after an argument with their spouses.

In the study, published in the Journal of Marriage and Family, Professor Deborah Carr of Rutgers, and Professor Vicki Freedman, of the University of Michigan analyzed data from the 2009 Disability and Use of Time daily diary supplement to the Panel Study of Income Dynamics to assess marital quality and happiness in older adults.

“I think it comes down to the fact that when a wife is satisfied with the marriage, she tends to do a lot more for her husband, which has a positive effect on his life," says Carr.

She says men are typically less vocal about their relationships, “their level of marital unhappiness might not be translated to their wives.”

The study focused on 394 couples where one of the spouses was 60 years old or more. On average, the couples were married for 39 years.

The participants had a high level of general life satisfaction, at 5 out of 6 points, and the husbands tended to rate their marriage slightly more positively than their wives. Carr says being in a better-rated marriage “was linked to greater life satisfaction and happiness” for both spouses.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Happy Wife# relationship# happy# spouse# love

Comments / 2

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
8789 followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Jonesborough, TN

Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to Celebrate

Christmas celebrations in Jonesborough continue on Saturday, December 3 with Doggone Christmas. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can bring your canine family to get their picture with Santa, enjoy a treat station, and you can shop at the Christmas Market for pet-friendly items and Christmas gifts for everyone on your nice list. Downtown merchants hope you'll explore downtown Jonesborough and support the local businesses.

Read full story
Bristol, VA

Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in Bristol

Temporary casino signPhoto byAndy Poarch/Alliance Group Ltd. A news release by Andy Poarch of the Alliance Group, Ltd. announces the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will officially break ground with a ceremony for the permanent casino complex next week.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This Weekend

Holiday shoppingPhoto byFreestocks/UnsplashonUnsplash. Downtown Johnson City's annual Sip Shop and Stroll event is back for the holidays as a way to buy local Christmas gifts and enjoy downtown restaurants. You'll need to buy a ticket to receive your official coffee mug with a cork bottom to receive your adult or family-friendly beverage from participating vendors.

Read full story
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much More

2021 Jingle and Mingle in KingsportPhoto byKingsport Downtown Association/Facebook. Christmas officially kicks off in the "Model City" this weekend with a day of shopping, holiday decorations, the Christmas parade, and the tree lighting at Church Circle.

Read full story
Elizabethton, TN

Synthetic Ice Skating Now Open for the Season at Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton

Ice skatingPhoto byKelli McClintock/UnsplashonUnsplash. Skaters finally took to the synthetic ice at Skate by the Doe at Elizabethton's Covered Bridge Par Saturday. The park opened amid unseasonably warm temperatures. The synthetic material used in the ice rink doesn't require the ambient temperature to be below freezing to enjoy ice skating at the seasonal attraction.

Read full story

Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local Businesses

Historic Bristol signPhoto byDiscover Bristol/Bristol Convention and Visitors Bureau. Believe in Bristol announced participation in the thirteenth annual Small Business Saturday on November 26 to support small businesses in Historic Downtown Bristol. Founded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate the small businesses that help support their neighborhoods. It is held annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Small Business Saturday is embraced as part of the holiday shopping tradition as each year, shoppers, businesses, and public officials come together to Shop Small and show their neighborhood pride.

Read full story

Black Friday Stinks in Some Homes as Kitchen and Bathroom Drains Clog With Aftermath

Some homes are not feeling the holiday vibe today. Those smelling a bit off suffer the after-effects of drain issues from clogged drains. Plumbers in the Tri-Cities report the majority of emergency clogged drain issues are the result of people putting the wrong things down their drain. Morris Thomas of Morris & Roberts says many people mistakenly think they can use their garbage disposal as a trash can for food.

Read full story

Thanksgiving Turkey Lives On - Dish Ideas for Your Holiday Leftovers

Turkey dinnerPhoto byClaudio Schwarz/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner, many of us have memories of holidays with a large amount of leftover turkey - and side dishes. In our home, we are typically tired of reheating a plate of Thanksgiving dinner by Friday evening. When I had my own family, my culinary creativity led me to a few trends to handle the leftovers.

Read full story
2 comments

Ham Radio Licensing on the Cheap Can Build Enthusiasm and Instill a Need to Learn More

HF radio base stationPhoto bySigmund/UnsplashonUnsplash. Maybe you've seen the movie Independence Day, where they used Morse Code via military and amateur radio operators to coordinate an attack that saved the world from an alien invasion, or Transformers, where they use the old radios in the Hoover Dam command room to call in support. Things sure seemed to work back then, and still do. Many examples exist in the movies where the "old ham radios" are used to save people.

Read full story

News Bias and Shifting Values Have Changed Network News and The Press From Glory Days

In a conversation with WXBQ's Charlie Stuchell in the 1990s, I asked him why so many reporters are "regurgitating" the same news as that reported by other outlets some fifty miles away. Stuchell told me it was because there are a lot less reporters these days, and they've gotten lazy. Stuchell is missed by his audience these days, as he was frequently a source for news and back-story that helped us gain perspective on the issues of the day.

Read full story
2 comments
Bristol, VA

Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for Residents

Feeding Southwest VirginiaPhoto byBristol Casino/Alliance Group Ltd. ‘Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock’ today held an event (photo attached) to present 194 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia. The value of this donation is $6,458.40. These turkeys will be shared with families across the 26-county, 9-city region served by Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Food Bank.

Read full story
3 comments
Bristol, TN

Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and Woe

Thanksgiving toastPhoto byKraken Images/UnsplashonUnsplash. In speaking with several visitors at the Bristol Regional Medical Center over the weekend, I conducted an informal poll on how they viewed Thanksgiving and why. I was surprised to learn the majority of those polled were indeed thankful for their situation, as it could be much worse.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Dry Weather Has Waterfowl Hunters and Outdoor Enthusiasts Keeping an Eye on Conditions

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) advises hunters to expect and be aware of dry weather conditions ahead of the waterfowl hunting for the 2022-2023 season. The season for public lands duck hunting is November 26-27 and December 5, 2022, through January 31, 2023.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the Kids

Santa Claus waiting for a train at the Malmi railway station in Helsinki, FinlandAnelli Salo/Wikipedia Commons. You won't see "the Jolly Old Elf" lurking about train stations this year. The Santa Train is back on track after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19.

Read full story
1 comments
Bluff City, TN

Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby Cities

The Bluff City Family Committee invites the public to join in for the first annual "Bluff City Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony." The event takes place at the Impact Community Center at 337 Carter Street in Bluff City on Thanksgiving weekend - Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway

Early preparation for Ice Rink at BMSJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Seasonal festivities are in the works for the big opening this weekend at the World's Fastest Half-Mile - Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). The Pinnacle Speedway In Lights - Powered by TVA - returns on November 18, 2022. The light show will continue each night, even on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day until January 7, 2023.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Deer Season Opens Saturday in Tennessee - TWRA Reminds Hunters to Always Be Safe

Deer Season Opens Saturday, November 19, for gun hunting in Tennessee. The season traditionally opens the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Although it's gun hunting season, hunters may use muzzleloaders or archery equipment (crossbows or bows and arrows).

Read full story
5 comments
Bristol, TN

Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for Shelter

Homeless shelters across the region are nearing or at full capacity as the frigid snap struck the region Sunday. Bristol's Brian Plank, Executive Director of the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission says the winter outlook is grim. Plank says the numbers are going up as people are having trouble paying their rent. When their shelter has an open bed, it fills immediately.

Read full story
12 comments
Johnson City, TN

Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact Division

Homeless camp in Johnson City, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Two homeless camps are targeted for city intervention due to a decision made by the homeless committee in Metro-Nashville. The encampment at Brookemeade Park was brought to the committee's attention by a group called "Reclaim Brookemeade."

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy