Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local Businesses

Historic Bristol sign Photo by Discover Bristol/Bristol Convention and Visitors Bureau

Believe in Bristol announced participation in the thirteenth annual Small Business Saturday on November 26 to support small businesses in Historic Downtown Bristol. Founded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate the small businesses that help support their neighborhoods. It is held annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Small Business Saturday is embraced as part of the holiday shopping tradition as each year, shoppers, businesses, and public officials come together to Shop Small and show their neighborhood pride.

Understanding the important contributions small businesses make to their communities, Believe in Bristol is glad to be a part of Small Business Saturday and the Neighborhood Champion program. On November 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the greater Bristol area is encouraged to participate in the Small Business Saturday. Stop by to support small businesses and pick up some unique gifts for the holidays. Shoppers can also expect to receive Shop Small giveaways like tote bags, buttons, and balloons, as well as special sales and promotions.

Father and son shopping Photo by Any Lane/Pexels

American Express created the Neighborhood Champion program to help rally communities around Small Business Saturday and is working alongside numerous business organizations to support local Small Business Saturday celebrations throughout the country. Participating organizations include the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, the American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA), the International Downtown Association, The Latino Coalition, the National Main Street Center, the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“Small Business Saturday plays a key role in driving customer traffic and growing revenue for our Historic Downtown during the important holiday retail season. By shopping local and small, most of the money stays within the community. We’re also encouraging consumers to ‘dine small’ by grabbing a bite at a local eatery.” - Maggie Elliott, Believe in Bristol Executive Director.

Small business owners can learn more about participating in Small Business Saturday and download free marketing materials on www.shopsmall.com. Consumers can also visit the site to find small businesses to shop at on Small Business Saturday. For questions or more information about Small Business Saturday, visit www.believeinbristol.org or call 423-573-2201.