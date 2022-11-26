Thanksgiving Turkey Lives On - Dish Ideas for Your Holiday Leftovers

Turkey dinner Photo by Claudio Schwarz/Unsplash on Unsplash

Top-notch turkey

When it comes to Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner, many of us have memories of holidays with a large amount of leftover turkey - and side dishes. In our home, we are typically tired of reheating a plate of Thanksgiving dinner by Friday evening. When I had my own family, my culinary creativity led me to a few trends to handle the leftovers.

Sandwiches

I believe everyone typically starts their round of solo turkey leftovers with a turkey sandwich. I'd suggest using great bread, heating the turkey, and layering it with other leftovers, such as cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, and possibly some dressing or stuffing. Remember that this should all be heated - except for the cranberry sauce. You'll have yourself an impromptu sandwich even Dagwood Bumstead would be proud of eating.

Soups

There is debate on whether it is a soup, but one of my favorite re-creations is Turkey and Dumplings. I use pieces of turkey in place of chicken in the classic dish. The seasonings and dumplings are made as if you had chicken and dumplings, and you're just changing the poultry. My family loves the dish and likes it as good, if not better, than the traditional dumpling meal served throughout the south.

Salad

Photo by Redd F/Unsplash on Unsplash

We can go two ways here - the first being a traditional tossed salad with greens and adding turkey to make a chef salad of sorts, or we can have turkey salad, adding nuts, fruit, mayonnaise, mustard, and other items. Turkey salad can be eaten in a bed of salad greens, on bread, crackers, and other things. It's a matter of creativity. It would be easy enough to lightly battery and deep-fry or even sautee the turkey in a skillet to place in your green salad.

Spicy suggestions

You may want to throw more spicy into your turkey's afterlife, creating turkey chili, turkey tacos, or even turkey burritos. I know people who have chosen to reduce the amount of red meat in their diet and who's even made turkey spaghetti sauce. I've not tried that one yet - but I'm not opposed to it.

Southern comfort food

If turkey and dumplings weren't enough, we could be like "Bubba" in Forest Gump, where he rattled off all of the different ways to fix shrimp... and kept coming up with variations. The next suggestions are popular in Appalachia and the south, where we use everything we can. Using the tidbits and smaller shreds and mixed meat types from the turkey, we can make turkey pot pie, cream turkey (served over warm biscuits or poured into a pan with them), or turkey soup. I'm not sure how well turkey noodle soup would be, but it would be fine.

Be creative

Don't be afraid to get your groove on. When it comes to creativity and pleasing your family and tastebuds, remember that people also feast with their eyes. Making your dishes visually appealing with good plating can add enough pizzazz to your leftover creation to entice your family to try and look at it with fresh eyes.

I hope you've been able to use a few of these suggestions and that you will even list a few of your ideas in the comments. Thank you for reading, and I hope your Thanksgiving was a good one too.