News Bias and Shifting Values Have Changed Network News and The Press From Glory Days

News Media Photo by Matt C/Unsplash on Unsplash

What happened to the news

In a conversation with WXBQ's Charlie Stuchell in the 1990s, I asked him why so many reporters are "regurgitating" the same news as that reported by other outlets some fifty miles away. Stuchell told me it was because there are a lot less reporters these days, and they've gotten lazy. Stuchell is missed by his audience these days, as he was frequently a source for news and back-story that helped us gain perspective on the issues of the day.

Concerns about news coverage and journalism are often traced back to the 1960s, accelerating throughout the 1980s when big business purchased media companies. Increasing media concentration began.

In the mid-twentieth century the networks provided news as a public service. There weren't any expectations of making money. CBS is a prime example of the era - bringing in respected journalists like Edward R. Murrow and Walkter Cronkite. Cronkite became "the most trusted an in America" as he anchored the nightly news broadcast of respected journalism. CBS and other major networks created foreign news bureaus to keep the public apprised of international issues affecting Americans. Such provision of facts from stories across the country and around the world fostered discussions where people could talk about their views.

Things began to change in 1986 when Loews Corporation bought out CBS. Other companies began purchasing media outlets. When entertainment companies or other big businesses took over, the news divisions were also expected to help the shareholder revenue. Business is in the business of making money. The only way most news bureaus could help boost profits was to decrease costs. CBS alone was forced to cut budgets in foreign bureaus, their documentaries division, and many people were let go from the news rooms. These actions across the news industry led to the concept and standards of quality news. Quality changed drastically in the 1980s and 90s.

Marketing gets involved

As data was coming in on the demographics of the program audiences, advertising began marketing their products to target audiences. The data allowed marketing departments to target products and advertising more precisely. The trend was initially seen in magazines before it moved to broadcasting. The segregation of markets for niche advertising led to the fall of general interest magazines, such as the Saturday Evening Post, Life, and Collier's. In their wake rose a large number of special interest magazines with much less circulation.

The same thing happened to the networks. The general interest programs saw budget changes and the creation of cable television where segregation of audiences let marketing target specific audiences - and the money followed.

Cable TV and the news

With cable television came 24 hour programming. The 24 hour news cycle left many newsrooms little time to prepare content, fact check, vet sources and data, and edit it before it was delivered to audiences. Journalists were pressured to deliver current events as they happened with little preparation or the ability to gather necessary back story to present the facts properly. This led to rushed, incomplete, inaccurate, distorted, or potentially misleading material at times.

Rush-job reporting is believed to be the reason for current polling, which shows a lack of trust in the media among the public. A few polls show more than half of Americans no longer trust the media to present the truth. The distrust did not begin in the recent election cycles - it has been slowly eroding over the past 30-40 years. It will take time to regain the trust of the nation.

Is marketing distorting the news

A product of targeted marketing has led to segmented audiences. A specific audience will watch a specific news channel. Recent observations could see the Fox News Network as being the Pro-Trump channel, or MSNBC as being the Democratic News Network. These are only cited as an example, based on people I know. Such targeted audiences lead to echo chambers were opinions feed on themselves without balance and consideration of all sides. Perhaps this is why we have seen the recent rise of NewsNation, a news network that markets itself as balanced and being "news for the rest of us."

The marketing efforts within these networks have allowed cable and internet algorithms to track patterns on our internet activity. Its a feedback loop that redirects our attention to our interests and our opinions to cater to our tendencies for purchasing, tastes, hobbies, and other consumables. It has also led to the continued loss of ad revenue by traditional media outlets.

Newspaper printing Photo by Bank Phrom/Unsplash on Unsplash

What about newspapers?

In the early 2000s, newspapers weren’t experiencing a significant readership dropoff yet, but they began to lose advertising money. Before the rise of the internet, if you lived in Bristol and were looking for a used car, you’d go to the Bristol Herald Courier classifieds section, the paper’s single biggest revenue source before the 2000s. When the internet became more accessible, sites like Craigslist or Facebook were more efficient resources. Who would still pore over the classifieds when you could do a quick search online?

This was the first serious blow to traditional news media. When their ad and classified revenues dropped, the only recourse in their view at the time was to cut costs. By 2005 , this led to massive layoffs in the newsroom. The newspapers became smaller, with fewer printed pages and less content. And then, not surprisingly, people weren’t as interested in subscribing. A death spiral for newspapers began to develop.

Did moving news online work?

When people tried to move newspapers to the web, they discovered print advertising often didn't follow them online. As newspaper subscriptions dwindled, so did the number of reporters and editors doing serious journalism. There are blogs on the web where many people write opinionated commentary and other sites which recycled stories. Original reporting and reliable news reporting (compared to content re-purposing and commentary) saw a serious nose-dive. It is not supported the same way it had been by commercial advertising. We no longer see a model for standards news should meet. We get more of our news online.

How is online news different from traditional news?

There’s not very much new original reporting on the web anymore unless you go to the traditional news sites that are still run by traditional, respectable newspapers. We have fewer paid reporters than we did 15 years ago, and you’re not going to get the same kind of coverage if you have fewer people doing the work. But websites still have to fill up their spaces with content—so what do they fill it up with if they don’t have verifiable original reporting? You see a decrease in actual news and an increase in opinion, commentary, and blogging, not to mention the vast quantities of frivolous entertainment-oriented content and clickbait.

In the online environment where information comes as a steady linear stream, where it’s not divided up with a front page, an opinion page, and different specialized news sections (that prioritize news information according to prominence, urgency, civic importance, or local, national, and international orientation), it’s all just mixed together. It’s a relatively undifferentiated wash of stories and information. As a result, more and more young people don’t have a clear notion of the distinction between something that’s a news article and something that’s just an opinion piece. It’s all just “the next thing on the page” because they’ve grown up being online.

Supporting journalism

The way to support reliable, respectable journalism is to identify reliable sources of information. Support those organizations as your go-to source for news and information by subscribing or donating money when possible. If you don't have the resources to donate or subscribe, support them with your readership.

Even news outlets get things wrong occasionally, and sometimes they are biased - even if unintentionally. You can hold them accountable if you know their motives and how they work - helping them provide the best information for you they possibly can.

News resurrection?

Many newspapers have seen drastic cuts in journalists and support staff with the decrease in ad revenue. In some markets, there has been a sliver of hope. Since Jeff Bezos purchased The Washington Post, it's become a more aggressive news organization because they’re independently owned, and not subject to corporate ideals. Had they been purchased by Amazon, and not Bezos it would be a different story.

We've seen a new resolve in news organizations to try and uphold the ideals on which they were founded. The New York Times, with its traditional slogan, “All the News That’s Fit to Print,” has shown resolve.