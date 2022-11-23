Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for Residents

Feeding Southwest Virginia Photo by Bristol Casino/Alliance Group Ltd

‘Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock’ today held an event (photo attached) to present 194 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia. The value of this donation is $6,458.40. These turkeys will be shared with families across the 26-county, 9-city region served by Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Food Bank.

Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock held a Team Member Turkey Giveaway on November 18. Many of the turkeys donated to Feeding Southwest Virginia came from Hard Rock team members who chose to donate their turkeys from the Giveaway to their less-fortunate neighbors in need.

"Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and Feeding Southwest Virginia is especially grateful this year for our partnership with The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Bristol. Their donation today of 194 turkeys will help many families in Southwest Virginia have a Thanksgiving meal. A big thank you to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for helping the food bank ensure that all of our neighbors have access to good food for the holidays." - Wes Childress, Marketing & Communication Director of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to support families in need, in Bristol, and across our region,” said Allie Evangelista, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. “Our hope is to help bring a brighter Thanksgiving celebration for those local families struggling to make ends meet.”

Feeding SWVA Donation - Wes Childress, Marc DeLeo, Michelle Fick, Mike Spatz, John Yost, Jim Coughlin, Danny Jimenez, Anthony Jessee Photo by Bristol Casino/Alliance Group, Ltd.

Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock, a temporary full-service casino, boasts 30,000 square feet of casino space, featuring 870 slots, 21 tables, and a sportsbook, and is open to the public 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, with ample parking. The space includes the main casino floor as well as non-smoking and high-limit gaming areas. Guests also are able to enjoy Mr. Lucky’s, a new restaurant, Brick’d, a brick oven pizza and grab-and-go food outlet, and Bristol Bar, a sports bar and lounge with live entertainment. Casino guests are able to enjoy the ‘Unity by Hard Rock’ loyalty program. For more information about Hard Rock’s temporary casino in Bristol, Virginia, visit https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com .

Hard Rock International (HRI) is a global company with venues in over 70 countries, with 265 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook, and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe.