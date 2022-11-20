Dry Weather Has Waterfowl Hunters and Outdoor Enthusiasts Keeping an Eye on Conditions

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) advises hunters to expect and be aware of dry weather conditions ahead of the waterfowl hunting for the 2022-2023 season. The season for public lands duck hunting is November 26-27 and December 5, 2022, through January 31, 2023.

Low water levels are expected for the opening weekend in the absence of any significant rain. Dry conditions across the area have a wildfire threat as moderate at present, according to the Tennessee Department of Forestry.

In East Tennessee, the Upper Rogers Creek Unit of the Chickamauga Wildlife Management Area (CWM) is expected to have low levels in blind sites 5, 7, and 8. This is due to low stream levels supporting the sites. Wildlife officials suggest you scout your location prior to your hunting date to check conditions.

Other public lands waterfowl sites in East Tennessee are expected to have sufficient water levels for hunting. TWRA has a total of 453 Tier 1 duck blind sites on public lands for season-long duck hunting. An additional 42 Tier 2 sites are equipped with agency-built blinds and offered through a quota hunt system for segmented hunts throughout the season. You can find more information from TWRA on public land duck hunting here.

“Duck season is my personal favorite time of year, and we want all Tennessee duck hunters to have the best possible opening weekend. Because ducks fly to water to feed, water levels and weather events have a critical impact on hunting quality. Unfortunately, the weather doesn’t always cooperate with us. Our field staff is hard at work pumping additional water where possible and updating hunters in areas where we expect to see low water levels.” - Jason Maxedon, Executive Director, TWRA

The dropping number of duck hunters has decreased the number of available funds to support waterfowl research and conservation efforts. Such efforts also go into conservation efforts of waterfowl habitats and healthy populations.

Early and Mid-season quota applications have already closed, but hunters can still apply for Late segment hunts. Applications are open from November 16 through December 6. Hunters awarded permits are required to complete their Notice of Intent (NOI) by December 19, 2022.

Tennessee requires a valid TWRA duck hunting permit to hunt, as well as all required licenses. For information on public land duck hunting sites, conditions, and license requirements, visit www.tnwildlife.org.