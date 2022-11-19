Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the Kids

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22g7JO_0jG6r6BD00
Santa Claus waiting for a train at the Malmi railway station in Helsinki, FinlandAnelli Salo/Wikipedia Commons

It's back!

You won't see "the Jolly Old Elf" lurking about train stations this year. The Santa Train is back on track after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19.

Santa Train 2022

The traditional Santa Train route is returning in 2022! The train will return to the rails on Saturday, November 19, making stops in Kentucky, Virginia, and Tennessee. Santa begins his traditional route through the region from the Shelby Yard near Pikeville, Kentucky, and ends at the train station in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Santa had to forego the train ride during the last two years due to the pandemic, opting to disburse goodies through drive-through events. Sponsors of the Santa Train have been working around the clock and have secured at least 9,000 plush toys, 5,000 backpacks, and another 2,000 toys to boot. Wrapping paper and volunteers have been gathered to help at each stop.

The Santa Train tradition is 80 years strong this year. Bryan Tucker, Vice President of CSX Corporate Communications, said the tradition had exceeded their initial hopes. They look forward to meeting everyone along the route again this year after the altered route from the past two years.

This comes after the last two years had drive-through events.

Santa Train sponsors have worked hard to procure 9,000 plush toys, 5,000 backpacks, around 2,000 other toys, and wrapping paper distributed by over 100 volunteers at each stop.

Here are the scheduled stops by location for this year:

Kentucky

  • Shelby - 6 a.m.
  • Marrowbone - 6:20 a.m.
  • Elkhorn City - 7:05 a.m.

Virginia

  • Toms Bottom - 7:45 a.m.
  • Haysi - 8:07 a.m.
  • Clinchco - 8:40 a.m.
  • Fremont - 9:08 a.m.
  • Dante - 10:08 a.m.
  • St. Paul - 10:53 a.m.
  • Dungannon - 12:03 p.m.
  • Fort Blackmore - 12:48 p.m.
  • Kermit - 1:48 p.m.
  • Waycross - 2:20 p.m.

Tennessee

  • Kingsport – 2:58 p.m.

For more information on the Santa Train, you can find a link to the Facebook page by clicking here.

Santa's ride

Clinchfield 100

During the last year of operation, Santa Clause was hosted aboard the CSX train in style aboard the Clinchfield 100. The Clinchfield 100 is a railroad car owned and operated by the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum based out of Jonesborough, Tennessee.

The Railroad Society operates the Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough and holds its monthly membership meetings at the location. The car is now number CRR 100. The Railroad Society purchased it in 2013 for restoration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlcUI_0jG6r6BD00
CRR 100Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum/WVRHS

For more information on the car's history, you can read full details about CRR 100 and the other cars of the WVRHS&M's other stock from the Railroad Society's web page here.

