Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway

Early preparation for Ice Rink at BMS John Dabbs/Photographer

Seasonal festivities are in the works for the big opening this weekend at the World's Fastest Half-Mile - Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). The Pinnacle Speedway In Lights - Powered by TVA - returns on November 18, 2022. The light show will continue each night, even on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day until January 7, 2023.

As you can see in the photo above, even putting the ice rink together is a tedious task that requires a lot of effort and planning. While BMS crews are hard at work putting the lights in place and running the electricity, craft, carnival ride, and food vendors are hard at work within the infield area prepping for a grand spectator experience with culinary delights.

This year the infield will sport more carnival rides, picnic tables, and more vendors in an effort to make the experience even more memorable for families and friends. The Christmas Village has been reworked in the route and moved to somewhere near two-thirds of the way through the show, instead of near the very end. This may allow a few visitors to get a snack or restroom break a bit earlier than in the past.

The four-mile journey through the myriad of light displays will allow visitors to see the work accomplished by three million lights, and the chance to take a short trip across the famous Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway tracks. The route takes visitors down the dragstrip, and around the concrete oval of the speedway as they prepare to visit the Christmas Village within the BMS infield area.

The Christmas Village is where children can find Santa, a Speedway Motorsports souvenir trailer, carnival rides, many food vendors, craft vendors, and more. The vendors are open nightly from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. with the Speedway In Lights event, though they won't close up shop until the very last car has made its way through the show and into the Christmas Village - so everyone has an opportunity to take in the whole experience.

The Speedway In Lights event is a major fundraiser for Speedway Children's Charities. For access to a downloadable map and digital program, and a list of sponsors for the event - check out their webpage.

Speedway In Lights is open rain or shine, even during bad weather. The only time the show will close is if flooding or ice makes the course dangerous for patrons and workers.

Route change

There have been some changes in the route for 2022-2023. The new route can be found online here. The South Entrance to BMS is closed. This means there will not be any access to the Speedway In Lights from U.S. 11E / Volunteer Parkway. The entrance and exit are both at the Bristol Dragway entrance off State Route 394. The North gate entrance will be only for access the Ice Rink.

Ice Rink

The Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway is presented by Stateline Services. The ice skating rink is the oldest seasonal skating rink in the Tri-Cities. Rates for individuals include skate rental and are listed as $12 for Monday - Thursday, and Friday - Sunday rates are $15.

For hours of operation and a full list of sponsors, check out the schedule and rate sheet on their website here.