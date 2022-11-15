Deer Season Opens Saturday in Tennessee - TWRA Reminds Hunters to Always Be Safe

Gun season

Deer Season Opens Saturday, November 19, for gun hunting in Tennessee. The season traditionally opens the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Although it's gun hunting season, hunters may use muzzleloaders or archery equipment (crossbows or bows and arrows).

“Deer hunting season is one of our state’s most cherished traditions. We hope everyone will be able to get into the woods and have the opportunity to carry someone with you to continue the tradition.” - Jason Maxedon, Executive Director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA)

Safety priority

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said understanding hunter safety is vital after a juvenile was injured in a hunting accident in Washington County. A boy was injured while hunting with another juvenile on private property off Boones Creek Road Monday morning, November 14. Washington County deputies said the boy was climbing to his tree stand when his rifle fired and injured him. TWRA is leading the investigation.

Hunter education

Tennessee's hunter education course teaches firearms and hunting safety as part of its primary mission. A person should not cross a fence or climb a tree with a loaded weapon, according to the TWRA Hunter Education instructor's manual.

Anyone born on or after January 1, 1969, must carry proof of a hunter education class or have the Apprentice Hunting License (along with other required licenses) while hunting any species in Tennessee. Hunter education classes can be completed online (free) or in person (free or for a nominal charge).

Bag limits

Tennessee's statewide bag limit is two antlered bucks. Hunters are also limited to one antlered deer each day and no more than two for the season.

Deer hunting zones in Tennessee TWRA/tn.gov

Hunters are also limited in antlerless hunts as follows:

Unit A-two per season

Unit B-one per season

Unit C-one per season - Nov. 19-Dec. 4 only

Unit D-one per season - Nov. 19-25 only

Unit L-three per day

In Unit CWD (Cronic Wasting Disease), there is a limit of three antlerless deer per day with no season limit. A bag limit of three antlered deer applies in Unit CWD, while the bag limit of three-antlered deer may be exceeded if taken under the Earn-A-Buck Program or the Replacement Buck Program. Details on each of the programs are on page 31 of the 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide.

RED - CWD positive counties, BLUE - CWD high risk counties, YELLOW - outside of CWD risk eRegulations/eRegulations.com

Information about Tennessee’s 2022-23 hunting seasons, boundaries of deer units, and other license requirements can be found in the 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. The guide is available online at tnwildlife.org or in the TWRA App. You can also find copies of the guide at any TWRA office or retail license agent.