Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for Shelter

John M. Dabbs

Homeless shelters across the region are nearing or at full capacity as the frigid snap struck the region Sunday. Bristol's Brian Plank, Executive Director of the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission says the winter outlook is grim. Plank says the numbers are going up as people are having trouble paying their rent. When their shelter has an open bed, it fills immediately.

Johnson City has already seen a spike in Homeless Shelter needs in July after the ban on camping went into effect. The local ordinances and Tennessee Law prohibiting camping on state property not designated for camping have forced many people into looking for different solutions to their predicament.

More people are approaching the homeless shelters and food pantries, needing more help than before. It's a real concern for shelter and food pantry operators. When the flag goes out for sub-freezing temperatures, the shelters increase capacity above normal limits to get as many people out of the cold as possible.

Major Brooks Gilliam of the Bristol Salvation Army says their bed demand is so high, they've ordered additional cots to help meet the need. The typically available beds in Bristol include 29 at the Salvation Army and 19 at the Haven of Rest. The numbers are well below the current demand just in the Bristol area.

Gilliam says the Salvation Army fields 20-30 calls every day from local residents needing a bed to sleep in. In an interview with the Bristol Herald Courier, Gilliam says the October numbers at the Salvation Army nearly doubled from 47 in 2021 to 84 in 2022, of the number of unique individuals who stayed at their facility. Gilliam believes the tight housing market may be responsible for the capacity issues the shelters are experiencing.

“We are just so light on housing. We need affordable housing, period, across the board.” - Major Brooks Gilliam, Bristol Salvation Army

As the region prepares for the season's coldest months for fall and winter, both the Bristol Salvation ArmyArmyArmy and the Haven of Rest are hoping for more generosity from the public. Winter gear, socks, shoes, coats, blankets, and donations are appreciated at the Salvation Army. The Haven of Rest is seeking food and items for its thrift shore - which helps fund most of its operating budget.

Those wanting to help the homeless in their community can donate money, food, or no-longer-needed items they have laying around their home to the local Haven of Rest of Salvation Army thrift stores. These stores sell items at a decent cost and use them to fund their programs - in addition to the Salvation Army's "Red Kettle Campaign" that will be kicking off soon.

Food pantries are in need as well, as many do not have the funds to have a Thanksgiving feast this year. Many families and individuals are in economic distress. Some would be grateful even to have a turkey sandwich. Maybe you and your family can help.

For more information, contact your local Salvation Army, food pantry, or homeless shelter.

