Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact Division

Homeless camp in Johnson City, Tennessee John Dabbs/Photographer

Two homeless camps are targeted for city intervention due to a decision made by the homeless committee in Metro-Nashville. The encampment at Brookemeade Park was brought to the committee's attention by a group called "Reclaim Brookemeade."

Homeless encampments at Brookmeade Park and another near a soccer field in South Nashville are "prioritized" for intervention by the Metro Homeless Impact Division, according to a recommendation by an assessment team made up of division staff and non-profit representatives.

Representatives of the Impact Division say there aren't any immediate plans to close the encampments. The assessment team is continuing to work on a plan and determine the next steps for action. The team was organized by the Continuum of Care Shelter Committee who approved an outdoor homelessness strategy in October. The shelter committee is comprised of representatives from over a dozen local non-profit agencies, such as the Salvation Army, People Loving Nashville, Shower the People, Colby's Army, and The Contributor, who service the homeless population in the greater Nashville area.

Lisa Wyscocky of Colby's Army says they are gathering more information before determining the steps and plans for action. The assessment team will share its recommendations with the Homelessness Planning Council at the November meeting.

Brookemeade Park

Metro Parks held a special-called meeting at the Bellevue Community Center to hear concerns about the Brookemeade Park encampment. The board members heard reports from Metro Homeless Impact Division Interim Director, April Calvin, Kristin Wilson from the Mayor's office, and representatives from the Metro Nashville Police Department, and the parks maintenance team. The meeting had a period for public comment, but ended without clear direction moving forward.

Calvin said, "There is hope to come from the $50 million homelessness response package recently passed by Metro Council. Members of the group Reclaim Brookmeade said they've had to wait too long for Metro to care about what's happening in the park or to the people living there.

Although neighborhood residents are glad to see the park is now listed as a priority, homeless residing in the park are not panicking, as there is not an imminent plant to evict them for now.