Clocks Rolled Back Even Though the Majority of Americans Want to Put a Stop to Change

The Senate passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent in march, yet the House of Representatives failed to pick up the bill. It would appear we are forced to endure another winter in the dark. The change would have kept us from rolling our clocks back each fall and forward again in March each year to make the change from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time.

Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Frank Pallone, told The Hill newspaper in July 2022, "I can't say it's a priority."

"You'll see it's an eclectic collection of members of the US Senate in favor of what we've just done here in the Senate, and that's to pass a bill to make daylight saving time permanent. Just this past weekend, we all went through that biannual ritual of changing the clock back and forth and the disruption that comes with it. And one has to ask themselves after a while why do we keep doing it?" - Senator Marco Rubio, Florida, on the Senate bill passed in March 2022

The House failed to take up the measure in the months after the bill passed in the Senate. Democratic Leader and House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi reportedly favors making daylight saving time permanent, but regarded the issue as unworthy of attention. She was quoted in March as saying, "It's not going to be much of an issue" (for her caucus).

A permanent change to daylight saving time is widely popular with Americans. A Monmouth University poll conducted in March revealed 61 percent of Americans favor eliminating the twice-a-year change in times. They also reported 44 percent of Americans would like to see daylight saving time permanent, while 13 percent would prefer standard time as the norm.

The rationale for switching to daylight saving time and back to standard time is often misunderstood. Many believe it was to allow farmers more time to work in the fields during the growing season. The real reason was to reduce power consumption by providing as much light as possible during the standard workday.

At least 70 other countries also observe daylight saving time. Britain, France, and Germany change on the last Sunday in March and change back on the last Sunday in October instead of the schedule observed in the US.

Benjamin Franklin first suggested the idea informally, in a letter to the editor of the Journal of Paris. Franklin said Parisians could save money by getting up earlier during the summer, resulting in needing fewer candles in the evening before bed.

The debate is far from over - perhaps someone else will pick up the torch in the coming years.