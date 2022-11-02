Johnson City, TN

Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson City

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20RUw5_0ivk9CMi00
Mental Health ConferenceJohn Dabbs/Photographer

"Help for the helpers"

The Northeast Tennessee, Emergency Preparedness Coalition, sponsored the 2022 Mental Health Conference "Help for the Helpers" on November 2 at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City. The conference is geared to provide information to the local health and emergency response community on the multiple resources available to help local responders and healthcare providers and how they can help their peers and support them in dealing with the many stressors of the job.

Resources

The conference both emphasized the needs of the first response community and educated attendees on the multitude of resources available to help organizations and managers to serve their personnel and meet the needs of their personnel in dealing with the emotional roller coaster and mental health crisis their personnel both experience - and encounter regularly.

Details on courses to help personnel help themselves and keep an eye on their colleagues were introduced, such as "Mental Health First Aid," along with the availability of more formal professional resources who can help them cope with line-of-duty deaths and other events. Some events are not as catastrophic in and of themselves but serve as the "straw that broke the camel's back."

Speakers

The day-long conference included local and widely-known speakers who are well-versed and experienced in helping those in the emergency response community. These include:

Jaclyn Roberts, LMSW

Roberts is the lead clinician at Tania Glenn & Associates, PA. She saw the need for therapeutic care for those serving their communities as the wife of a first responder. She saw firsthand how veterans and first responders, along with their families, have been impacted by trauma and mental health concerns. Roberts has worked within the juvenile justice system and served as an advocate for sexual abuse and domestic violence victims, and provided intensive case management to mental health consumers in addition to investigating child abuse and neglect.

Paul Trumpore, Fire Chaplain

Trumpore began working in crisis response in 1990 and became a member of the Federation of Fire Chaplains the following year. Trumpore has managed the chaplain program for the Knoxville Fire Department since 2002 and is a founding member of the Tennessee Federation of Fire Chaplains, serving as the Executive Director since 2002. He is the coordinator for the Tennessee Disaster Mental Health Strike Team.

Jeff Alexander

Alexander is a retired law enforcement officer. His career began as a correctional officer and evolved into a Tennessee state trooper, detective, and crisis intervention team coordinator. He is an instructor for multiple suicide prevention and intervention sources, including QPR, ASIST and Behind The Badge, and others. Alexander serves as program manager for Mental Health First Aid for the Tennessee Department of Health and is a certified addition and recovery coach.

Johnny Smith

Smith worked in law enforcement and fire rescue until retiring in 2020. Currently, he is the Mental Health First Aid Program Manager for the Tennessee Department of Health - CEDEP Strategic Initiatives Division. Smith has been involved with the Tennessee Disaster Mental Health Strike Team/Crisis Response Network since 2019.

Thalia Nicholson

Nicholson is a fourth-year doctoral student in clinical psychology at East Tennessee State University (ETSU). Her current graduate work involves serving first responders and veterans within the Northeast Tennessee region. She developed a first responder clinic to support personnel and organizations serving the public and provides therapeutic services to veterans at the PTSD programs at the James H. Quillen V.A. Medical Center.

Nicholson developed a Stigma Reduction and Resiliency Training program for first responders (SRRT-FR). The program addresses the stigma often applied to substance use disorder and increases the resiliency of first responders.

Sam McLain

McLain is a local firefighter with Johnson City Fire Department. He earned a Masters Degree in City and Public Management at ETSU. McLain is the c0-founder of "Engine 7 media," - a YouTube channel focused on raising awareness of first responders dealing with PTSD.

Tim Eggebraaten

Eggebraaten is known as the "Off-Duty Chief." His career in law enforcement began in 1992, serving with the Detroit Lakes, Minnesota Police Department as a DARE Instructor Patrol Sergeant, Investigative Sergeant, K-9 Handler, and Chief of Police from 2011-2016. Eggebraaten retired in 2016.

Eggebraaten experienced the emotional roller coaster like other first responders. It became more pronounced as Chief of Police during his career. In 2012, a friend and partner took his own life, putting his own coping at a critical point.

