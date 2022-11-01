Tennessee Prepares to Vaccinate for Influenza Next Week in Fight Flu '22

Fight Flu '22

Vaccine clinic CDC/Unsplash

Officials at the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) are encouraging all Tennesseans over the age of 6 months to receive this year’s flu vaccine. Vaccinations will be offered free of charge on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at all local health departments state-wide for "Fight Flu ’22."

‘’Getting a flu shot is the most important thing we can all do to help prevent the flu and keep ourselves, loved ones, and everyone around us healthy. We know flu vaccines are safe, effective, and protect against the most common types of flu circulating, so I urge everyone eligible to receive a flu shot to do so.’’ - Commissioner Morgan McDonald, MD FACP FAAP, Tennessee Department of Health

Vaccine locations

The commissioner emphasized that appointments aren't required to receive the free flu vaccine during the "Fight Flu ‘22" campaign. You can find the site closest to you and its hours of operation at www.tn.gov/health/fightflu and select the Find a Flu Shot Near You icon. The flu vaccine will remain free at Tennessee’s county health departments after the "Fight Flu ’22" kick-off event on November 9.

The Health Department reminds Tennesseeans the flu virus is highly contagious, and pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and people with certain medical conditions are at the highest risk for severe complications from the flu. The CDC estimates up to 7.5 million illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations, and 22,000 deaths could be prevented every year if more people chose to get the flu vaccine.

Control the spread

Health officials are reminding the public to follow precautions such as proper hygiene and handwashing, cover your coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, and stay at home if you are sick. This will help prevent the spread of the flu.

Event response trailer John Dabbs/Photographer

Preparedness exercise

Fight Flu ‘22 is serving as a statewide preparedness and response exercise, allowing TDH public health teams to exercise and practice their emergency plans to vaccinate communities during a pandemic. This is the fifth consecutive year for the Fight Flu TN event as TDH works to protect as many Tennesseans as possible against influenza.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. More information on TDH services and programs can be found at www.tn.gov/health.