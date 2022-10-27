Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above Competition

Coffee shops have replaced tea houses as the go-to place for gathering with friends and settling into a relaxed routine. There are many options across the Tri-Cities where one can grab a fresh cup of coffee (iced or hot). South Fork Coffee in Bluff City has taken the area by storm, nudging out other favorites like Dos Gatos Coffee Bar (Johnson City), Brewrista and the Bean (Johnson City), and The Coffee Company (Elizabethton).

Being open only since March of this year, the coffee shop is unique as it is a non-profit extension of the Impact Community Center of Bluff City (located at the former Bluff City Middle School / old Bluff City High School). The Impact Community Center provides office and workspace for multiple non-profit organizations serving the area. The South Fork shop helps fund the community center, with suggested donations for purchases instead of set pricing.

Joshua Church, manager of South Fork Coffee, told WJHL -“It’s not just that we’re a coffee shop. We wanted to also be able to stick with them as something else that would bring a little bit of excitement, a little more ownership for the community and the people that live here.”

Church wasn't a barista by trade before opening for business. He studied and researched to develop the beverages needed to operate South Fork Coffee. The shop offers a regular menu - all made in-house. These include dark and white chocolate, vanilla (including sugar-free vanilla), and caramel flavors. Lazy Lady Baking Company provides sweets to complement the beverages offered at the location.

WJHL-TV sponsored the "Best of the Tri-Cities competition, which focused on coffee shops for October. Previous contests focused on food trucks (Alley Cats), brewery (Tennessee Hills Brewstillery), local burger offerings (Pal's Sudden Service), local barbecues (Ridgewood Barbecue), and Mexican restaurants (El Charolais).

Church credits the Counter Culture coffee beans, which are ground on-site, for giving them the premium flavor. He says they are one of the top dogs in the specialty coffee industry.

Named for the nearby South Fork Holston River, the riverside (lakeside during the summer months) location provides picturesque views out of the large storefront windows. Should a cozier atmosphere be your choice, comfortable seating with a fireplace is near the counter, with tables and chairs for easy seating and conversation toward the rear.

With the free guest wi-fi and tranquil atmosphere, I've found the location amicable to work, read, or reflect as I need.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check them out - they have a drive-through window for the busy clientele, and you'll be welcome inside if you have time to spare. You'll find them near the caboose at Wells Park, just across from the boat ramp and little league fields.