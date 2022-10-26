Bristol, TN

Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon Us

John M. Dabbs

You've undoubtedly seen Hocus Pocus offered on TV several times by now. Should you have the itch to get out and experience some of the local haunts and events in the region - I've found a list of them for you. Before you make the trek to your local fun spot, you may want to check with the venue or their social media page or website to check for hours or schedule changes.

Bluff City

A Trunk or Treat will be held on Halloween, October 31, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at Sullivan East High School. The area is well lit and there is ample parking to keep your children safe.

Stickley Farm, just off Beaver Creek Road, offers a corn maze, hayride, jump pillow, inflatables, haunted attractions, and much more. They are open through October 31. Those visiting the Escape Room must book online before your visit. They're open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 - 9 p.m., Fridays from 6 - 11 p.m., Saturdays from 12 - 11 p.m., and Sundays, 1 - 6 p.m.

Blountville

The Paranormal investigation of the Historic Deery Inn - The investigation occurs AFTER Halloween - November 11 and 12 from 6 - 11 p.m. The S.R.S Paranormal team will guide the "ghost hunt" using their investigative equipment while teaching the public methods used in their profession. This investigation is limited to 20 participants, who must be at least 12 years old or older. To register, e-mail srshistorian@hotmail.com. The fee is $25 per person to join or observe the hunt.

Bristol, Tennessee

The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is hosting Pumpkin Fest with pumpkins, gourds, straw and fall flowers, and fodder. They have these available for purchase at 1200 Volunteer Parkway (at the corner of Holston Drive) through October 31, from Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Proceeds from the sale benefit the shelter.

Theatre Bristol will present a Halloween radio drama production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” on October 29, at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Anderson Park in Bristol, Tennessee. Theatre Bristol On Air is a radio drama throwback to Theatre Bristol’s days of “Don’t Touch That Dial.” The live performance will also be recorded and available on various podcast services and the Theatre Bristol website

Church Hill

Ridgeview Baptist Church will host Pumpkin Path featuring free food (nachos, popcorn, cotton candy, and drinks), candy, games, and inflatables on October 31 from 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Volunteer High School's Trunk-or-Treat will be held on October 29 from 4 - 6 p.m. behind the gym, in the school's back parking lot. The event is hosted by the Key Club and HOSA Future Health Professionals.

Elizabethton

Scary Stories at Fort Watauga (Elizabethton) will be held on October 27 from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

Jonesborough

Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru will be held on Main Street in Jonesborough this week through October 31. Categories include kids, family, and adult. More information is available at jbohalloween.com.

The True and Chilling Tales Tour will be held on October 25, 26, 31, and November 1 at 7 p.m. The $10 tickets are available at jonesborough.com/tickets. The one-hour tour is limited to groups of 16 people. Those interested are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Tours depart from the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum on Main Street - rain or shine. The tour is not recommended for children under 13 years of age. For more information, call (423) 753-9580 or visit www.heritageall.org for more details.

Halloween Haunts & Happenings takes place on October 28 from 6 - 9 p.m. in the downtown area. Trick-or-treating, games, activities, and contests for all ages will be all over town. The costume contest will be at 7:30 p.m. in front of the courthouse.

Fender's Farm is back with its corn maze, pumpkin patch, gem mine, and haunted attractions through October 31. They are open Tuesday through Sunday. Check their website for hours and more information.

7th Annual Brews & Boos - Main Street Jonesborough has brought Brews and Boos back for another year! The event runs October 29 from 8 - 10 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park. The event features ghost stories from world-renowned storytellers Connie Regan-Blake and Michael Reno Harrell. Gates open at 7 p.m. with live music by K.T. Vandyke. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair and blankets - as seating is not provided - except for the ground. Tickets are $15 in advance. A limited number of tickets will be available at the gate for $20 on the day of the event. Buy your tickets online at jonesborough.com/boo or you can call the Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010.

Johnson City

The Spooktacular Pumpkin Glow Stick Swim will be held October 28 from 5 - 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center’s Teaching Pool, 510 Bert St. Wear your Halloween costume, go for a glow stick swim, and bob for pumpkins. The cost is $5 per person.

The Super Spooky Saturday will be held on October 29 from 4 - 7 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St. It's free, and there aren't any age restrictions. You'll find games, arts, crafts, cake walks, face painting, inflatables, a pumpkin patch, and a costume contest. Businesses partnering with the Community Center will have tables of candy to hand out through the “Treat Trail.” The haunted walk, Return to Redrum Asylum, is $2 per person. The costume contest starts at 4:30 p.m. at the amphitheater. Prizes will be awarded to the top contestants in each age group. Participants must have a registration card at the time of the contest to be considered. Information and instructions will be available at a registration table. Call 423-434-5749.

The Mangled Maze at Paradise Acres offers a haunted maze with a twist on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through October 30. Learn more and reserve your tickets at paradiseacres.fun. 

Johnson City Parks and Rec’s Annual Halloween Festival will be held October 31 from 6 - 9 p.m. in the Carver Recreation Center at 322 W. Watauga Avenue. JC Park & Rec' encourages you to wear your costume and enjoy the games, prizes, and costume contest. It's free for kids in costume - and it'll cost you $1 without a costume. Call 423-461-8830 for more information.

Kingsport

Bonfires and Boos featuring Lightnin' Charlie, food, and fellowship will be held on October 27 from 4 - 5:30 p.m. in the courtyard at Asbury Place Kingsport. Seating is limited. You can RSVP at (423) 900-8820.

Trunk or Treat at Tri-Cities Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Stone Drive will be held on October 28 from 5 - 7 p.m. The free family event features a costume parade with prizes, a trunk or treat, raffles, giveaways, music, and much more. 

Trick or Treat On the Street will be held October 29 from 12 - 2 p.m. in downtown Kingsport. There’ll be crafts and treats at the Kingsport Public Library at Glen Bruce Park, trick-or-treating in downtown businesses, and a fall frenzy with inflatables, a DJ, and even more at TNT Sportsplex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Re7V_0imfvzQO00
Karsten Winegeart/Unsplash

The Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest with PEAK will be held on October 29 at 1 p.m. at Centennial Park. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m.

The Porsche Club Trunk or Treat is sponsored by Red Door Agency. The event will be held on October 29 from 1 - 3 p.m. in the parking lot between Cherokee and Cumberland streets.

Holy Mountain Baptist Church will host a Trunk or Treat on October 29 from 3 - 5 p.m. 

The Lomax Street Cemetery Yard Haunt will be held on October 31 starting at 5 p.m. You'll find ghosts, ghouls, zombies... and maybe some gifts, and treats.

The Pumpkin Patch at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church will host a trunk or treat on October 31 from 5 - 6 p.m. The pumpkin patch is open through October 31 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (or until they run out of pumpkins). Proceeds benefit the youth and children of the church and education in the Navajo Indian Reservation they support.

LampLight Theatre will usher in the Halloween season with the Mortality Room production, “The Cry of the Damned” on weekends through October 31. Due to the true-to-life situations and images, the show is not recommended for children under 13. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Sundays at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $12. Call 423-343-1766 for more information.

More

I'm sure my colleagues, friends, and other helpers have missed a few events happening in the tri-cities this week for the haunted season. Should you not find anything to your liking, or just want more options - I suggest you check out your favorite areas to see what else is out there. Maybe you'd prefer to see the dam woods - or is it that the Haunted Woods at the Dam... I can never get that name right. There are plenty of other options out there, so get searching - if you dare.

Have fun!

