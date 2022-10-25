State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment Center

The State Building Commission voted to approve the lease of the Northeast Correctional Complex - Carter County Annex in Roan Mountain, Tennessee Monday. Members of the Building Commission, comprised of State Comptroller Jason Mumpower of Bristol, and other state constitutional officers, approved leasing the former work camp to a drug recovery center for just one dollar per year.

The initial lease is for a five-year period, with a renewal option for another five-year period. The contract requires the state to provide necessary wastewater and sewer upgrades to the site.

Funding

First Judicial District Criminal Court Judges Stacy Street and Lisa Nidiffer have raised nearly $10.5

million for the project. The judges say the program is modeled after the drug-free Recovery Court structure, relying on Families Free to provide intensive counseling and treatment services to the inpatient program residents.

Needs

The facility will serve a nine-county area, from Johnson County to Hamblen County. Its operations will be under the management of judges from the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd judicial districts. The recovery center is responsible for meeting all operational and typical maintenance costs, while the state will be expected to handle any major maintenance issues that may arise.

State Representative Tim Hicks, of Gray, says “This is a regional effort that sees nine counties coming together and committing their money from the Baby Doe (opioid lawsuit) settlement." Hicks was one of the primary supporters of the project, telling the Building Commission of the need for the program in the district, and they had been looking for nearly five years to locate a suitable location.

“A location has been very hard to find, so we were extremely grateful when the Roan Mountain annex became available.” - Tim Hicks, Tennessee Representative

Washington County commissioners voted in August to allocate $1.9 million from the county’s share of the Baby Doe settlement to help fund a regional inpatient drug treatment center. The county commissioners also thanked Governor Bill Lee and members of his administration for supporting the regional treatment center. Hicks said the governor’s support was vital for the project being awarded a five-year grant from the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for recovery services.

The Annex

The Northeast Tennessee Correctional Complex - Carter County Annex was a facility that housed minimum and lower-security inmates. Inmates were kept in double, single, and multiple occupancy cells, depending on the level of security. The Annex, also known as the Carter County Work Camp, was constructed on 37 acres in Roan Mountain, Tennessee.

It opened in 1984 and came with 240 inmates. Over time, the facility transformed, housing around 180 inmates.

The site has a separate entrance building and an inner complex and visiting area. It also had a library, religious center, dental and medical area, canteen, gym laundry, and state industry.