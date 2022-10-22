Will Tennessee Farms Survive As Land Becomes More Profitable and Work Is Not Appreciated

Working farms are a dying breed in Tennessee. We are seeing many families who have lost the desire to continue the hard work put forth by their parents and grandparents to make the family farm work and produce for others. Farming life is a demanding but rewarding life. The profits are much less in recent times than the value of the line in the short term. We are seeing many families selling off farms for development.

Tennessee’s farmland is the fourth most threatened in the nation, partly because of poorly planned real estate development, a report titled “Farms Under Threat: The State of the States,” conducted recently by the American Farmland Trust.

The report found that Tennessee lost nearly 660,000 acres of agricultural land to development from 2001-2016. Of that, 212,000 acres were considered “nationally significant,” or land best suited to grow food and crops.

Reinvention

Many farms across the area are being "reimagined" and turned into venues for weddings, camps, and other gatherings.

Many have either transformed their farms or purchased farms to create a venue. A typical weekend wedding event can bring in as much as a small tobacco allotment would have created in the past.

According to Brides.com, the average wedding venue cost is $5,000 based on a low of $3,000 to a high of $12,000 for the venue’s site fee, not including food and beverage. It's not difficult to see why someone without a strong connection to the earth and a heart for growing and production could choose to take the easy route.

Growing up in neighboring Sullivan County, my family had a small (16-acre) farm where my grandfather raised crops for the family, chickens, hogs, cattle, hay for the cattle, and tobacco. The tobacco crop was used for Christmas gifts. My father grew a separate garden of his own when we moved to town due to his health, and my grandfather began downsizing his operation as he aged and could no longer care for the animals. My mother and father grew beans in flower pots and ran them up a trellis and had raised beds in their small backyard. Since marriage and having my own children, I, too, had a garden and had chickens and hogs for a time. I shared my love of gardening and farming with my children, who I hope will one day also choose to have their own time in the dirt. I think it's an important legacy we leave our children - the knowledge and joy of being able to be self-sufficient in some fashion.

Farming value

According to the Tennessee Farm Bureau, there are still 69,500 farms in Tennessee. While we think of industrial mega-farms as the norm, the average farm size in the state is only 155 acres.

With 41 percent of the state as farmland, it's no wonder agriculture has an $81 billion economic impact on the state - employing 342,000 in agriculture and forestry. Goods from Tennessee farms can be found in almost all of the 129+ farmers' markets across the state.

Tennessee farmers produce around $3.5 billion in goods annually (66 percent crops & 34 percent livestock). Top commodities include:

soybeans

corn

cotton

hay

wheat

tobacco

cattle

chicken

tomatoes

dairy products

There is a reason the Great Seal of the State of Tennessee touts agriculture and commerce. I hope you'll consider supporting your local farmers and farms.