Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in Need

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2698yD_0iixK4kJ00
Patriot Popcorn for HalloweenPatriot Popcorn/Facebook

It's not often two creators meet and combine forces. When two creators with similar passions and purposes collide..those are forces of movement. Meet the Movers, John Brady with Patriot Popcorn, and Abby Myers with Brewista and the Bean.

Tops in pops

Patriot Popcorn Company has a popcorn business not because of their flavors and creative recipe combinations, convenient location, or their customer service. It’s the heart in their motives, aspirations, and purpose which sets them apart.

Giving back

Brady and his brother Michael had a special bond with popcorn as kids as it was a traditional staple with nostalgic memories that carried into an idea to have their own popcorn business someday. Many years later, they cared for their mother battling brain cancer. Remembering their idea, they decided it was time. They make flavors to suit any meal, dessert, or drink and built a mission surpassing a popcorn start-up. They set out to directly help those who sacrifice selflessly to keep our communities safe. They work directly with Veterans, Active Service, First Responders, and their families suffering from Post Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injuries, Addiction, and Moral Injury. Anything they need to help lead them out of darkness, Patriot Popcorn is there.

They strongly believe in giving back by using their blessings and success in business to invest in and support the community. Such as being active in Child Abuse Prevention for kids without families or suffering from the fear of abuse. They not only work with these individuals but network with approximately 15 organizations that help men and women in their community overcome several obstacles.

But wait! There's more cool insider-type stuff to share. They have a "Hot Shot Challenge." Completing the HS challenge will score you free popcorn and a discount, but most importantly, the proceeds will go to Hot Shot Firefighter Crews. At the shop, they honor those physically by having them put up their unit or department patches on the walls in exchange for a shot of bourbon and great conversation. Every day at noon, they call to attention and recognize those who’ve served our country or community and those who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice and recite the pledge of allegiance or sing the star-spangled banner to show our support and love for all our fellow Americans! That is actually Abby's favorite part of the day!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwuIs_0iixK4kJ00
Brewrista and the Bean LLC/Facebook

Build a better brew

Abby Myers of Brewista and the Bean created her business out of pure passion and a newfound love for the coffee bean. In 2016, she was introduced to a roasting company that showed her how to make a pour over-the artisan method of brewing. She began to learn about brewing and the history and work behind the growing process. Intrigued, she became the new sales representative and packaging associate with the opportunity to set up at farmers' markets, where she demonstrated pour-overs as an artisan way of brewing. She became "The Coffee Girl." Knowing the 9-5 was not a fit, she became determined to learn the expresso machine and provide a drinkable coffee for the community. Already working three jobs, she tried to volunteer at local coffee shops but surprisingly was denied. In 2017, her boss blessed her with a "business trip" to Seattle, where she was introduced to the cold brew she calls "liquid gold." After feeling refreshed in inspiration, she returned home and started offering in-home experiences to teach people how to brew correctly.

The turning point was during a town-wide 3-day yard sale where she decided to set up and sell cold brew, hot coffee, and chocolate chip cookies. It went so well that she decided to open a coffee shop! One day after setting up, the health department shut her down, and she received a call about a Starbucks coffee trailer for sale. She took the risk with nothing but faith. It took a whole year to be able to actually open the business due to amending laws to allow food trucks in the area. Fortunately, this also opened that door for others. In 2019 Brewista and the Bean officially opened! While still working a full-time job, the trailer would open starting at 5 am until 8 am and then again from 6 pm-8 pm after her shift. "Passion doesn't make excuses," Abby said.

Soon after, she quit her job and became a full-time small business owner. She started "sip and shops" to bring the community together. She also started the "Buzz Club," in which the community could choose nonprofits to support for the month, email updates, and thank you notes. Like, Patriot Popcorn, Myers' purpose was truly being there for others. Fire departments and police departments in the area became friends and family; the NIU students would even drive 20 to 30 minutes just to chat and get inspired! Abby loved her business family but not Illinois.

In 2021, after a chat with Mike Brady (no relation to Mr. Brady of the Brady Bunch), the two businesses teamed up and moved to Johnson City, Tennessee. At age 25, Myers says she's happily in God's Country, not only serving liquid gold coffee but also supporting veterans, active Military, Police, and Fire departments with her new family and friends.

You'll find Patriot Popcorn and Brewista and the Bean at Paxton Place in downtown Johnson City. You'll be doing yourself a favor if you check out their brews and popcorn flavors - and most likely be back for more.

