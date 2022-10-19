The Scarecrows Return for Thirteenth Year in Greeneville - Voting Ends This Sunday

Scarecrows of Main

Public voting is well underway for the "Scarecrows of Main" competition, brought to you by Main Street Greeneville. This marks the event's 13 year. The competition opened earlier in the month, with voting open on October 3, and remains open until this Sunday, October 23.

The public can vote for their favorites at https://forms.gle/zF2noiV5Y1o3yuC86. You can also drop off your votes at the Main Street Greeneville office at 310 S. Main Street. The QR codes on the displays will take voters directly to the ballot. Please note that all of the QR codes are the same at each display - so once you've scanned one you can vote for any of the entries. Select your entry number or display name to cast a vote for your favorite.

The public can choose a favorite in each category:

Residential

Group/Organization

Business

Youth

The votes will be counted based on the category selected in the entry form.

Twenty-five scarecrows are in competition this year. The winner for each category wins a $25 gift certificate for Broyles General Store - the sponsor of this year's competition. One overall winner will be selected by a panel of judges. One overall winner will be judged by out-of-area judges.

Locations to see entries

The displays are located in the 18-block downtown area of the Main Street district, from 11E Bypass to Crescent School. Entries can be located at the following locations:

615 W Main (Crescent School) 510 W Main 409 W Main 310 S Main (Andrew Johnson Complex - multiple entries) 209 S Main (Andrew Johnson Homestead) 201 S Main 104 S Main 125 W Summer 110 N Main 206 N Main 214 N Main 218 N Main 220 N Main (Walters State Community College) 301 N Main 305 N Main 701 N Main

All entries will be available on public display until November 4, 2022.

“We have delighted in the fact that through the years this event brings more and more locals and visitors into downtown Greeneville to view and enjoy the displays. The arts and creativity are alive and well here. I have the best view from my office window watching adults placing children into the displays in order to capture just the right fall photo. That is an added bonus to the contest. Thank you to our contest sponsor, Broyles General Store, and the businesses, groups, and individuals who help us enjoy autumn. Come see the scarecrows, pick your favorites, and vote!" - Jann Mirkov, Executive Director, Main Street: Greeneville.

The contest sponsored by Broyles General Store looks to be bigger, better, and best seen in years. Organizers think this will be the best contest and event in Northeast Tennessee - if not the state. The Scarecrows of Main 2022 contest is a great way to enjoy a trail of sorts, selfie spot, family outing, and art appreciation all in one, according to Main Street Greeneville.

Entries aren't limited to those within the display area. Entries are required to come from Greene County or be a current 2022-23 member of Main Street Greeneville. The contest is open to all ages, individuals, families, groups, clubs, and businesses. Each person, family, or group may only enter one time. If you want to get in on the action next year, you'll need to pre-register, but there isn't an entry fee.

Pre-registration is done at the Main Street Greeneville office, (310 S Main St) in September. This year's registration was September 14-23. When registering your display location will be confirmed or assigned. For more information, contact Main Street Greeneville at (423) 639-7102.

Awards and certificates will be given to the winning entries. Winning entries will be so marked and identified with yard signs.