Bristol Casino Doubles Down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Events in October

Bristol Casino (the Future Home of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino) is recornizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month with events throughout the month of October. The events are meant to draw awareness to breast cancer's impact and raise funds to support cancer research.

Events at the Bristol Casino include:

All Team Member Dining Room proceeds during the month of October will benefit The American Cancer Society - Southeast Region.

Team members can purchase PINKTOBER T-shirts to wear on Wednesdays and Saturdays in October. Proceeds benefit the local local campaign.

Bristol Casino is offering a specialty cocktail called “Pretty in Pink” during the month of October. A portion of the proceeds go to The American Cancer Society.

Guests dining at the casino may round up their bill to donate their change to the local campaign.

Vice President of Marketing, Marc DeLeo, hosted his Real Men Wear Pink Party on Thursday, October 13. The event was part of Marc’s Real Man Wear Pink Campaign, benefitting the Virginia chapter of the American Cancer Society.

Boxes have been placed on the casino floor where guests can deposit their TITO tickets through October 31. Proceeds will benefit the local campaign.

The Casino has established a special PINKTOBER Blackjack table on the casino floor, where one percent of proceeds go towards the local campaign.

Press Day at Bristol Casino John Dabbs/Photographer

About the casino

‘Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock,’ is a temporary full-service casino, boasting 30,000 square feet of casino space, featuring 870 slots, 21 tables, and a sportsbook. It is open to the public 7 days a week, 24-hours-a a day, with ample parking. The space includes the main casino floor as well as non-smoking and high-limit gaming areas. Guests also are able to enjoy Mr. Lucky’s, a new restaurant, Brick’d, a brick oven pizza and grab-and-go food outlet, and Bristol Bar, a sports bar and lounge with live entertainment. Casino guests are able to enjoy the ‘Unity by Hard Rock’ loyalty program. For more information about Hard Rock’s temporary casino in Bristol, Virginia, you can find more details at https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com.