Bristol, VA

Bristol Casino Doubles Down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Events in October

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K54Vl_0ieH8ROq00
Angiola Harry/Unsplash

Bristol Casino (the Future Home of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino) is recornizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month with events throughout the month of October. The events are meant to draw awareness to breast cancer's impact and raise funds to support cancer research.

Events at the Bristol Casino include:

  • All Team Member Dining Room proceeds during the month of October will benefit The American Cancer Society - Southeast Region.
  • Team members can purchase PINKTOBER T-shirts to wear on Wednesdays and Saturdays in October. Proceeds benefit the local local campaign.
  • Bristol Casino is offering a specialty cocktail called “Pretty in Pink” during the month of October. A portion of the proceeds go to The American Cancer Society.
  • Guests dining at the casino may round up their bill to donate their change to the local campaign.
  • Vice President of Marketing, Marc DeLeo, hosted his Real Men Wear Pink Party on Thursday, October 13. The event was part of Marc’s Real Man Wear Pink Campaign, benefitting the Virginia chapter of the American Cancer Society.
  • Boxes have been placed on the casino floor where guests can deposit their TITO tickets through October 31. Proceeds will benefit the local campaign.
  • The Casino has established a special PINKTOBER Blackjack table on the casino floor, where one percent of proceeds go towards the local campaign.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHiac_0ieH8ROq00
Press Day at Bristol CasinoJohn Dabbs/Photographer

About the casino

‘Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock,’ is a temporary full-service casino, boasting 30,000 square feet of casino space, featuring 870 slots, 21 tables, and a sportsbook. It is open to the public 7 days a week, 24-hours-a a day, with ample parking.  The space includes the main casino floor as well as non-smoking and high-limit gaming areas. Guests also are able to enjoy Mr. Lucky’s, a new restaurant, Brick’d, a brick oven pizza and grab-and-go food outlet, and Bristol Bar, a sports bar and lounge with live entertainment. Casino guests are able to enjoy the ‘Unity by Hard Rock’ loyalty program. For more information about Hard Rock’s temporary casino in Bristol, Virginia, you can find more details at https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pinktober# breast cancer# american cancer society# cancer awareness# bristol casino

Comments / 0

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
8657 followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Sullivan County, TN

Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This Year

The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County continues with its second annual Pumpkin Fest at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol - at the intersection of Holston Drive. The Pumpkin Fest is a fundraiser for the nonprofit animal shelter. This season they're selling pumpkins in all shapes, colors, and sizes, gourds, straw bales, fodder shocks, and seasonal flowers. You'll also see displays for photo spots desired for your family and pet photos in seasonal decor.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Will Tennessee Farms Survive As Land Becomes More Profitable and Work Is Not Appreciated

Working farms are a dying breed in Tennessee. We are seeing many families who have lost the desire to continue the hard work put forth by their parents and grandparents to make the family farm work and produce for others. Farming life is a demanding but rewarding life. The profits are much less in recent times than the value of the line in the short term. We are seeing many families selling off farms for development.

Read full story
14 comments
Johnson City, TN

Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in Need

Patriot Popcorn for HalloweenPatriot Popcorn/Facebook. It's not often two creators meet and combine forces. When two creators with similar passions and purposes collide..those are forces of movement. Meet the Movers, John Brady with Patriot Popcorn, and Abby Myers with Brewista and the Bean.

Read full story
Washington County, TN

Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine Operation

A proposed settlement with Red Dog Technologies and the Washington County Commission could have the Bitcoin mining operation in Telford relocated to the Washington County Industrial Park. The Washington County Industrial Park is just over two miles from Brights Zoo.

Read full story
10 comments
Greeneville, TN

The Scarecrows Return for Thirteenth Year in Greeneville - Voting Ends This Sunday

Public voting is well underway for the "Scarecrows of Main" competition, brought to you by Main Street Greeneville. This marks the event's 13 year. The competition opened earlier in the month, with voting open on October 3, and remains open until this Sunday, October 23.

Read full story

The Holiday Season Is Upon Us - Though the Holiday Spirit Eludes Most People Lately

Today my wife and I were reminded of the lack of holiday spirit as we approached a parking place near the entrance of Walmart, traveling down a one-way aisle. An older man whipped his vehicle into our aisle going the wrong way and parked in the spot we had turned toward. My wife was seething mad at his lack of common courtesy and demanded I let her out of the vehicle so she could speak to him. I let her out and found another parking place in an adjacent aisle a few yards further down.

Read full story
1 comments
Johnson City, TN

Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing Woes

My father has recently experienced more hospital stays than most adults during his lifetime since having a heart attack and heart transplant in the 1980s. Miracles of modern medicine have kept him alive thus far, though his quality of life has taken a turn - at least as an in-patient. The food has gotten much worse than in the past.

Read full story
13 comments
Kingsport, TN

Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium

The bobcat brothers will soon be calling Bays Mountain Park home. Park Ranger Rhonda Goins travels to Montana this weekend to accept the newest residents of Bays Mountain's animal habitats.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

First Among the Fall Festivals, Celebrate Sukkot This Week - The Feast of the Tabernacles

Sukot's "holy fruits" market in Tel AvivZiv Pugatch/Wikipedia Commons. Sukkot is a weeklong Jewish holiday celebrated five days after Yom Kippur. This year, the holiday is celebrated October 9-16, 2022. Sukkot celebrates harvest time and commemorates the divine protection of the Israelites as they fled Egypt. Sukkot is celebrated by living in a foliage-covered booth -known as a sukkah, and eating the "Four Kinds" - four specific types of vegetation.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative Art

Johnson City mural on interstate bridgeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The cityscape in Johnson City is changing with murals decorating public and private spaces with the work of artists contracted by the city. In an impromptu survey, residents of the tree streets, by and large, think the works give the city a more modern vibe. Some detractors believe the murals give the city an "inner city ghetto look."

Read full story
15 comments
Gray, TN

Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big Event

Halloween decorating in Gray, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. There's something about Halloween. In the United States, people choose to really begin decorating their homes for fun and for the enjoyment of others more than any other holiday earlier in the calendar year. The only holiday which trumps Halloween for lawn and home decorating (and even competitions) is Christmas - at least in the United States.

Read full story
Jonesborough, TN

Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the World

Ray Hicks, storyteller -- National Storytelling Convention, October 1999Tom Raymond/Library of Congress. The National Storytelling Festival began 50 years ago. The festival returns to Jonesborough, Tennessee this weekend - October 7-9, 2022. You can find this year's schedule here. The first storytelling festival held in Jonesborough came to fruition through the work of Jimmy Neil Smith, who was a teacher and served as the Mayor of Jonesborough in the 1970s and 80s.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes Indoors

The 70th annual "Music in the Castle" marching band festival occurred inside Viking Hall Civic Center at Tennessee High School on Saturday, October 1, as heavy rains were forecasted. Thirty-Four bands performed for spectators and officials, showcasing their talent during the day-long event.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This Weekend

With leftovers from Hurricane Ian making their way toward Tennessee, area residents are preparing their rain gear. Locals are anticipating the Country Thunder music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend but will keep an eye on the weather due to expected downpours. With the first weekend of October being packed with activities in the region, the rain is not a welcome addition.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Emergency State Sends First Responders and Tennessee National Guard to Assist Florida

Florida disaster assets - 2017John Dabbs/Photographer. With an imminent strike from the latest hurricane threatening Florida's Gulf Coast and Keys, Emergency Management Assistance Compacts (EMAC) contracts are flying between state emergency operations centers (EOCs) in FEMA Region IV. With Florida under a state of emergency as declared by Governor DeSantis, the Tennessee Army and Air National Guard are mobilizing personnel to assist. Tennessee EMS operations are also en route to the "Sunshine State" with ambulance strike teams to help move patients from medical facilities in the danger zones.

Read full story
Watauga, TN

Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time Jobs

Rainbow in Watauga, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Those with active side hustles are having difficulty keeping up and making headway in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. This writer has experienced a setback in dealing with a broken wrist that couldn't be put off with a splint any longer and required surgical correction. Now wearing a cast for two weeks post-surgery, having the stitches removed and placed into a hard cast for another three weeks, I find writing challenging.

Read full story
Bristol, VA

The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol Casino

Allie Evangelista during a media tour at Bristol Casino's grand openingJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Bristol Casino President Allie Evangelista says the public response to the temporary Bristol Casino has been very positive (90%). Customers like the temporary casino layout with its restaurants, bar, and sportsbook offerings. Evangelista emphasized Hard Rock is focused on entertainment, and thus they continually work to address complaints and concerns.

Read full story
4 comments
Blowing Rock, NC

Day-Trips from the Trip-Cities: The Blowing Rock in Blowing Rock, North Carolina

Blowing Rock, North Carolina can be reached from the Tri-Cities area of Tennessee in around 90 minutes. The quaint town of Blowing Rock is unique, and comes across as a miniature version of Asheville, without the interstates. You'll find tourist attractions, trendy upscale restaurants, and down-home barbecue eateries worth your visit.

Read full story
1 comments
Baileyton, AL

Rodeo Action Saturday Night at Triple T Bulls and Practice Pen in Baileyton, Tennessee

Championship Bull Riding returns to the Triple T Bulls and Practice Pen in Baileyton, Tennessee. August 20 the show starts at 8:00 p.m., brought to you by the Davey Crockett Travel Center and Triple T Bucking Bulls. You'll see Championship Bull Riding, Barrel Racing, and Ranch Bronc Riding at the arena Saturday night.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy