The Dark Side Abounds in Many While The Holiday Spirit Captures the Imagination of Many

Today my wife and I were reminded of the lack of holiday spirit as we approached a parking place near the entrance of Walmart, traveling down a one-way aisle. An older man whipped his vehicle into our aisle going the wrong way and parked in the spot we had turned toward. My wife was seething mad at his lack of common courtesy and demanded I let her out of the vehicle so she could speak to him. I let her out and found another parking place in an adjacent aisle a few yards further down.

While many people are happy and getting into the holiday spirit and feeling festive - decorating their homes, and lawns, and finding costumes for Halloween (while planning for Christmas) - others have taken the Ginch / Scrooge approach and are out merely for themselves.

We deal with jerks and rude people throughout the year, while the holidays seem to either make us more aware of their actions, or for these acts to proliferate due to the stresses of expectations - parties, decorations, gifts, candy, and gaining weight (for some of us).

A 2017 article by Danielle Paige at NBC News provides some tips for dealing with rude people during the holidays. These tips work year-round too. While the holidays seem to bring out the best in some people - it appears to have the opposite effect on many others. It could be a jerk stealing a spot you are about to pull into at a shopping center, or even being subject to self-appreciating tales told much too loud who remind us the world is full of jerks. The trick is not to become one ourselves.

As with my wife, some deal with this scenario with confrontation and direct response - if only to let off some steam. I have muttered responses less than cordial myself, but not to be heard by others. Perhaps we should try to have more empathy and build more tolerance in our lives.

Tips to enjoy the holidays... in spite of them

1. Understand your holiday stress

Rachel Hershenberg, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Emory University, says tapping into the stress you're experiencing is a great tactic for having empathy toward holiday jerks. If you are stressed and feeling anxious with many things going on outside of your control - chances are the person who just stole your parking spot could have the same stress.

2. Don't take it personally

The person who cuts a line in front of you doesn't mean to treat you as a doormat - they are feeling dominant. It's about them, and not you and how you behave. Remind yourself their behavior is a reflection on them - not you. many people are acting out because they can't handle a situation better, and it has nothing to do with you - according to Natalie Feinblatt, Psy.D, a California psychologist.

3. Try to put yourself in their shoes

Many people face major stressors during the holidays like loss and breakups, financial stress, and family issues. Dr. Kristen Lee, Ed.D., LICSW, says, "Our ideals of what we think should be and what is are often at odds. People often act out because their expectations aren't realistic. They need more than what others can reasonably provide.

It is easier to take things less personally when realizing others are acting unruly or passive-aggressive because of their expectations.

4. Understand coping mechanisms

Dr. John Mayer believes the coping mechanisms many people employ are just that - a means to help them cope with situations. These mechanisms may not be effective, yet these are the way people have found to deal with the situations in their life.

Once you understand this, it may help you have more empathy for others as it is the only way they know how to cope with their lives. Realize the situation and give yourself enough distance to avoid conflict. Don't expect them to change - it is how they cope.

5. Focus on the connection

While picking our friends is possible, our family isn't chosen that way. When the family becomes difficult for you, remember to focus on what you have in common instead of letting people emphasize the differences -think of politics, sports, or religion as possible hot topics to avoid.

It's important to recall fond memories you've shared and remember good times with family and friends. Think about the baggage we all carry. The neighbor shopping while coping with a carload of children on her heels isn't always an easy task. Many times we can see how hard other people have it if we only look. The same goes for us - someone people can see our burdens and others can't. Maybe we need to give each other the benefit of the doubt at times and cut'em some slack when we can.